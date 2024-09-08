10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

From finding the best restaurants and directions to getting early earthquake warnings, these mobile apps can help make life in Japan that much easier.

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 9, 2024 5 min read

Getting accustomed to daily life in Japan isn’t always easy. Fortunately, your smartphone can be your best friend. From navigating the streets of Tokyo to keeping tabs on your finances, like the perfect payment apps for foreigners, these apps will make your time in Japan smoother and more enjoyable. Whether you’re visiting for a short trip or settling in for the long haul, here are 10 essential apps to make your life in Japan easier.

While there are many apps for living in Japan, these are some of the most essential ones.

1. Google Maps

Photo: iStock Kanawa_Studio Google Maps is the best English-friendly transit app in Japan.

Download: Apple Store | Google Play

Google Maps is your go-to navigation tool for finding your way around Japan’s cities, countryside, and train systems. It provides real-time transit information, turn-by-turn navigation, and details on local businesses and attractions. Google Maps can even suggest the best train or bus route, factoring in delays and busy times.

Real-time transit schedules for buses and trains.

Explore local restaurants and points of interest.

Street view and offline maps are available for easy navigation.

2. Yahoo! 乗換案内 (Transit)

Download: Apple Store | Google Play

Despite being available only in Japanese, Yahoo! Transit is one of the most trusted apps for navigating Japan’s extensive rail system. It’s known for providing more accurate train routes and schedules compared to Google Maps, making it a favorite among locals for daily commutes and travel planning.

Detailed and accurate transit routes.

Train delay notifications and updates.

Timetable syncing for local and long-distance travel.

3. Suica and Paamo IC Card Reader

Photo: iStock recep-bg Mobile payment apps, in general, will make life a lot easier.

Suica and PASMO each have dedicated apps for managing train and bus travel in Japan. Both apps allow you to add funds, check your balance, and track your transaction history. However, instead of using separate apps, you can store your IC card directly in your phone’s wallet feature, allowing you to tap and go without needing the physical card.

Suica and PASMO have separate apps, but you can store your card in your phone’s wallet for convenience.

Add funds and check your balance at dedicated terminals, bank accounts or credit cards.

Allows tap-and-go payments on supported phones.

4. Line

Download: Apple Store | Google Play

Line is Japan’s all-in-one messaging app that goes beyond texting. In addition to free voice and video calls, Line also has features like Line Pay for cashless transactions and social groups for local communities. You can send stickers and GIFs and even play games with friends, making it one of the most versatile apps in Japan.

Free voice and video calls.

Convenient payment system with Line Pay.

Extensive collection of fun stickers and emojis.

5. NERV Disaster Prevention App

Photo: khara Inc You’ll receive real-time alerts on natural disasters in Japan.

Download: Apple Store | Google Play

Developed in partnership with the Japanese government, the NERV app is essential for staying safe during natural disasters. The app provides real-time alerts for earthquakes, tsunamis and other hazards. You can see which areas are affected and get guidance on how to stay safe during emergencies. Sometimes, you’ll even get a countdown for an imminent earthquake. It is a bit frightening, but it is best to be prepared.

Real-time earthquake and tsunami warnings.

Map integration to show affected areas.

Weather forecasts and safety tips.

6. Google Translate

Download: Apple Store | Google Play

Google Translate is invaluable for foreigners living in Japan. You can translate text, voice, and images instantly with the camera feature, which is particularly useful for understanding ingredient labels or signs in supermarkets. While the translations may not always be perfect, the app is still a great tool for daily communication.

Picture mode for instant translation of signs and labels.

Conversation mode for real-time language exchange.

Offline mode available for use without data.

7. Imiwa? (iOS only)

Download: Apple Store

Imiwa? is an excellent Japanese-English dictionary for iOS users. Perfect for both beginners and advanced learners, the app lets you search for words, phrases, and kanji with ease. It also offers kanji breakdowns by radical or stroke count, making it a great tool for those studying Japanese on a deeper level.

Extensive dictionary for Japanese-English translations.

It supports kanji lookups by radical and stroke count.

Includes example sentences for better comprehension.

8. GO Taxi App

Photo: holgs Make them come to you.

Download: Apple Store | Google Play

The GO app simplifies the process of hailing a taxi in Japan. Rather than flagging one down on the street, you can summon a taxi directly to your location with just a few taps. GO also lets you pay within the app, eliminating the need for cash or cards during your ride.

Easy-to-use interface for calling taxis.

GPS tracking shows the location of your driver.

Pay with cash or card within the app.

9. Mama Map

Download: Apple Store | Google Play

Mama Map is a lifesaver for parents in Japan. The app helps you quickly find nearby nursing rooms and baby-changing facilities, which are often fully equipped with bottle warmers and other amenities. Facilities listed on Mama Map are typically well-maintained, and the app makes it easy to locate them while out with your child.

Search for nursing rooms and baby changing stations.

Facilities are clean and well-maintained.

Some locations offer extra amenities like bottle warmers.

10. MyMizu

Photo: iStock recep-bg That’s what I call high-quality H2O.

Download: Apple Store | Google Play

MyMizu is an eco-friendly app that promotes sustainability by helping you locate free water refill stations around Japan. It’s a must-have for anyone looking to reduce plastic waste by using a reusable water bottle. The app also tracks how many plastic bottles and CO2 emissions you’ve saved.

Locate water refill stations across Japan.

Track your environmental impact (bottles and CO2 saved).

Set hydration goals and track water intake.

Bonus: Gurunavi & Tabelog

Download:

If you’re a foodie or just looking for the best places to eat in Japan, Gurunavi and Tabelog are your go-to apps. Both apps provide detailed restaurant listings, including user reviews, photos, and menus. Gurunavi often features special offers and coupons, while Tabelog is known for its comprehensive user ratings and rankings, making it easy to find top-rated dining spots.

Find nearby restaurants and search by cuisine, budget, or location.

Read user reviews and see photos of dishes and interiors.

Book reservations directly through the apps.

Do you have any favorite apps? What would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments!