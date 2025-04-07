10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

Spring is the perfect time to take that next step. Here are some of the best articles for your next chapter in Japan.

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 8, 2025 4 min read

Spring in Japan is synonymous with new beginnings. Whether you’re starting a new job or a new school year, at GaijinPot, we try to help you navigate the ins and outs of life in Japan. Here’s a list of some of the best articles to help guide you on your next chapter in Japan.

Start your Japanese language learning journey here!

The first step to starting your Japanese language learning journey in Japan is choosing a language school and then applying for your student visa. In this post, we discuss what you need to know about the student visa application process, what to prepare and how to get started.

Review for just a few minutes every day.

To master any language, it’s important to review previous vocabulary and phrases consistently. Start the habit by reviewing kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meaning) for even just a few minutes every day. For a list of the best free Japanese language learning apps for your smartphone, read this post.

A great way to expand your network and gain new knowledge.

To boost your career and widen your professional network, enrolling in further education is a great place to start. In Japan, several universities offer courses in English in a variety of different fields. Our article on graduate schools in Japan breaks it down by university and degree.

Here are the basics of job hunting in Japan

If you’re ready to change careers and find a new role, learn about the different industries that most foreign residents thrive in on our 2025 definitive guide to job hunting in Japan. We go through the job hunting process from start to finish and answer some of your most frequently asked questions related to employment and work visas in Japan.

If you’ve ever wondered how much it really costs to live in Japan, then check out this post.

Data from Japan’s National Tax Agency and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare suggest that, in 2024, the average yearly salary in Japan is ¥4.58 million, approximately $29,589. However, the median is likely closer to ¥3.6 million, equivalent to $23,268. Check out this post to see what it’s like to work and live in Japan on an average salary.

Land your first interview with a stellar resume.

Starting your job hunt in Japan or want to update your current resume? Read this article to learn about what should go into your resume to help you land that interview. From how to organize your previous work history to talking about your desired role within the company, here’s what you need to write.

Moving on to your next role? Here’s what to expect.

Leaving your current job to start fresh elsewhere isn’t always easy. While there are posts online that talk about what to prepare when you start a new role, it’s just as important to know what to do when you decide to leave your company. Learn more about what to do when you’ve decided to resign and where to find support.

Moving doesn’t have to be expensive.

Moving in Japan can be an expensive affair. From paying multiple months’ worth of rent and hiring a moving company, we go through some tips in this post to help you get the most out of your hard-earned yen.

We give you a breakdown of most of the major moving companies in Japan.

Now that you’ve signed your new lease, it’s time to figure out the logistics. This post breaks down some of the biggest moving companies in Japan. We go through English-friendly options to the pros and cons of each moving company.

A straightforward guide to renewing your visa in Japan.

If your visa is about to expire, this post gives a general overview of how to renew your visa in-person or online step-by-step.

What’s your next chapter in Japan? Do you have any tips for transitioning into a new job or starting school? Let us know in the comments!