10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

Looking to get outdoors this season? Check out the breathtaking fall foliage in our round-up of autumn hikes in Japan.

By Rachel Crane Oct 25, 2024 6 min read

Japan’s stunning mountain scenery becomes even more breathtaking in autumn, making it many people’s favorite season in Japan. Bright golden gingko leaves and crimson momiji (maple trees) are part of the rich tapestry of kouyou (changing autumn leaves). This natural transformation, coupled with the cooler weather, makes autumn the perfect time for enjoying hikes around Japan.

Whether you’re looking for spectacular Shikuku and Kyushu autumn foliage or exploring Nikko in autumn, the best time to enjoy autumn colors varies around Japan. Here are ten hikes around Japan for enjoying autumn colors, along with the best times to visit.

1. Daisetsuzan (Hokkaido)

Hokkaido is the first place to see foliage.

The first place it’s possible to see autumn foliage in Japan is also one of the most majestic. Daisetsuzan National Park, often called “the roof of Hokkaido,” is bigger than some of Japan’s smaller prefectures and remains a natural wilderness. You can see the very first koyou on the steep Ginsendai hiking trail to the peak of Mount Akadate. From mid-September, visitors can enjoy autumn colors on Mount Kurodake, one of the most accessible hiking spots in the park, or tackle the highest peak of all, Mount Asahi, for stunning panoramic views.

When to visit: Mid-October to early November.

Mid-October to early November. Access: Daisetsuzan Asahidake Ropeway Sanroku station

Daisetsuzan Asahidake Ropeway Sanroku station Time: 8 hours

8 hours Difficulty: Moderate

2. Mount Kurikoma (Tohoku)

Going on a trip to Tohoku? Spend a day at Mount Kurikoma.

Mount Kurikoma sits between three prefectures in the Tohoku region: Miyagi, Iwate and Akita. The mountain is famous for its blanket of autumn colors, known as “the carpet of god.” Hikers can choose from nine different trails with varying levels of difficulty to immerse themselves in the gorgeous sea of color. Plus, as an active volcano, the mountain is surrounded by hot springs where hikers can relax and unwind after a long day.

When to visit: Late September to mid-October.

Late September to mid-October. Access: Kurikoma-Kogen station (special access bus available only by reservation).

Kurikoma-Kogen station (special access bus available only by reservation). Time: 4 hours

4 hours Difficulty: Moderate

3. Mount Naeba (Niigata)

Hike up then take the cable car down.

While best known as a winter ski resort, Mount Naeba is also an excellent place to enjoy golden foliage in the autumn months. The mountain is part of the Joshin’etsukogen National Park on the border between Nagano and Niigata Prefectures. Trees at the summit start to change at the beginning of October, while the leaves of the mountain’s Japanese larch trees turn bright gold in early November. Most hikers start from the Wadagoya trailhead, which takes in peaceful stretches of meadow and on the way to the mountain.

When to visit: Early October to early November

Early October to early November Access: Taxi from Echigo Yuzawa station

Taxi from Echigo Yuzawa station Time: 7.5 hours

7.5 hours Difficulty: Moderate

4. Ryuoko Gorge (Tochigi)

Enjoy a seven-kilometer hiking trail and end your hike with a trip to the hot springs.

At Ryuoko Gorge in Tochigi Prefecture, a river winds its way through volcanic rock formations flanked by dense forest. From late October to mid-November, the leaves of the trees turn red, creating one of Japan’s most stunning autumn vistas. Visitors can enjoy the view from the seven-kilometer hiking trail leading to the small hot spring town of Kawaji Onsen.

When to visit: Late October to mid-November

Late October to mid-November Access: Ryuoko station

Ryuoko station Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes Difficulty: Easy

5. Mount Nantai (Tochigi)

One of Nikko’s most iconic sights.

In autumn, the view of Mount Nantai rising above Lake Chuzenji is one of Nikko’s most iconic sights. The four-kilometer hiking trail to the upper part of Futarasan-jinja Shrine at the summit is open until November 11. This is a great time to enjoy the view of yellow leaves at the base of the mountain. However, the steep seven-hour round trip is only recommended for experienced hikers.

When to visit: Early November

Early November Access: Futarasan-jinja Chuguji bus stop.

Futarasan-jinja Chuguji bus stop. Time: 7 hours

7 hours Difficulty: Challenging

6. Mount Tsukiore (Ibaraki)

Start your hike at Fukuoda Falls.

Fukuoda Falls in northern Ibaraki Prefecture marks the start of a beginner-friendly hiking trail up the twin peaks of neighboring Mount Tsukiore. The 120-meter waterfall has the nickname Yondo no Taki (three-times waterfall) due to its unique step-like formation. It is especially striking in mid to late November when the deep red foliage of the surrounding forest frames the cascading water.

When to visit: Mid-to-late November

Mid-to-late November Access: Fukuroda station

Fukuroda station Time: 3 hours

3 hours Difficulty: Easy

7. Mount Takao (Tokyo)

Head down the mountain on a cable car.

Just one hour away from Shinjuku on the Keio line, Mount Takao is the best place to enjoy koyou close to Tokyo. With seven different hiking trails of varying intensity, anyone can enjoy the vibrant autumn colors at Mount Takao. This year’s annual autumn leaves festival will be held between October 26 and December 1, so expect traditional yosakoi dancing and taiko drumming with a fiery mountain backdrop.

When to visit: Late November

Late November Access: Takaosanguchi station

Takaosanguchi station Time: 90 minutes to 5.5 hours, depending on route

90 minutes to 5.5 hours, depending on route Difficulty: Easy to challenging, depending on route

8. Karasawa Cirque (Nagano)

One of the most beautiful peaks in the country.

The Japan Alps are home to some of the highest and most beautiful peaks in the country, and the mountain range is exceptionally stunning in autumn. One of the best hiking routes to enjoy the changing foliage is the Karasawa Cirque. The full hike takes around eleven hours, and visitors often tackle the trip over two days, with overnight accommodations and camping sites situated along the route.

When to visit: Early to mid-October

Early to mid-October Access: Kamikochi Bus Terminal

Kamikochi Bus Terminal Time: 11.5 hours

11.5 hours Difficulty: Moderate

9. Mount Ishizuchi (Ehime)

The highest mountain in western Japan.

Mount Ishizuchi, in Ehime Prefecture, is the highest mountain in western Japan. From late November to early December, its distinctive sharp peak is coated in gorgeous red foliage. On the way, hikers will discover the three parts of Ishizuchi shrine and various torii (shrine gates), a legacy of the mountain’s history as a religious site. The hike is moderate for most of the route, but the final stretch to the highest point, a peak known as Tengu-date, is extremely steep and narrow, so it’s important to take care.

When to visit: Early December

Early December Access: Iyo Saijo station

Iyo Saijo station Time: 6 hours

6 hours Difficulty: Moderate (Challenging peak)

Catch the last of fall along the Kuju mountain range.

Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, sees autumn colors later than most parts of the country. One of the best hiking trails to immerse yourself in the last of the kouyou is along the Kuju mountain range in Oita. Hiking the peaks of Mount Kuju and Mount Nakadate gives travelers a stunning view of Kyushu’s volcanic scenery, which turns a vibrant red as the weather finally cools in early December.

When to visit: Early to mid-December

Early to mid-December Access: Makinoto Pass Bus Stop

Makinoto Pass Bus Stop Time: 6.5 hours

6.5 hours Difficulty: Moderate

