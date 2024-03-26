10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

By Abhijit Sen Mar 27, 2024 4 min read

For photographers planning a springtime visit to Japan, finding spots in Tokyo for sakura photography should be at the top of your itinerary. Tokyo’s spring season unveils the breathtaking beauty of sakura (cherry blossoms), marking one of the most anticipated natural spectacles in the city.

The delicate pink and white flowers adorn parks, shrines, riverbanks, and bustling streets, creating enchanting flower tunnels that captivate locals and tourists alike. In this article, we will guide you through our list of the best spots to take in the view of cherry blossoms and find the most photogenic spots for sakura in Tokyo

1. Meguro River

Photo: iStock/ ake1150sb It’s gets crowded, but the shot can be amazing.

This famous location is home to around 800 Yoshino cherry trees, which bloom for about 4km along the river. It blends an urban atmosphere with classic cherry blossoms. At night, illuminated cherry blossoms are the backdrop to festivals. It’s a lively lively atmosphere.

But for quieter shots, visit late in the evening on weekdays. As the cherry blossoms start falling, aim your lens at the floral raft or hana ikada (petals float on the water’s surface), a unique sight that can only be captured during the season’s final stage.

Meguro River Cherry Blossoms Promenade - Map Nearest Station: Naka-Meguro Best time: Late March

2. Ueno Park

Photo: iStock/ Cheng Feng Chiang Shinobazu Pond in Ueno Park is home to several bird breeds..

People have flocked to Ueno for sakura since the Edo Period. The park boasts around 1,000 cherry blossom trees, and visitors can capture stunning photos of these flowers with traditional temples and well-maintained gardens.

A long cherry blossom tunnel along the main road provides an excellent photo spot. Highlights include a large weeping cherry tree behind the Kiyomizu Kannon-do temple or a row of calming sakura trees blooming inside the Ueno Toshogu shrine premises.

Uenokoen, Taito City, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Ueno Best Time: Late March

3. Chidorigafuchi

Photo: iStock/ Torjrtrx Capture people enjoying time in Tokyo.

The elegant Imperial Palace is worth visiting alone, but Chidorigafuchi Moat surrounds it. The contrast between the pink blossoms and blue water creates a dramatic view. Visitors can take a boat ride among the cherry blossoms or stroll along the 700-meter promenade of the Chidorigafuchi Green Path, which offers a tunnel of sakura with lush greenery.

Another popular photo spot is Chidorigafuchi Park, located between the British Embassy and the Imperial Palace, with both rape blossoms and cherry blossoms.

Sanbancho, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Kudanshita Best Time: Late March

4. Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden

Photo: Pixta/ Structuresxx Capture sakura however you want.

Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden is home to over 1,000 cherry blossom trees of different species, including rare ones. In addition to the diverse cherry blossoms, the park’s wide-open spaces, ponds and bridges offer a traditional Japanese backdrop for capturing stunning photos.

11 Naitomachi, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map Nearest Stations: JR Shinjuku, Shinjukugyoenmae, Shinjukusanchome Best Time: Mid-March to early-April

5. Showa Memorial Park

Photo: Abhi Sen A beautiful park of colors.

With around 1,500 cherry trees of 31 varieties, Showa Memorial Park offers a stunning sea of pink and white blossoms. Don’t forget to capture the mesmerizing scenery at the special ‘Sakura photo spot.’

You can also enjoy the beauty of tulips alongside the cherry blossoms, creating a picturesque view for spring photography. Under the vast blue sky, the stunning blend of sakura and rape blossom flowers offers a breathtaking view that resembles a painting.

Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo - Map Nearest Stations: Nishi-Tachikawa, Tachikawa Station Admission: ¥450 Best time: Mid to late March

6. Inokashira Park

Photo: iStock/ kanzilyou Inokashira Park at night.

The park is famous for over 500 cherry blossoms in spring, making it one of Japan’s top 100 sakura spots. To capture stunning photos of the cherry blossoms, head to the Nanai Bridge that spans the pond. Here, you can take pictures of the cherry blossoms reflected in the water, making for a picturesque location. If you want a unique perspective, you can also take a boat ride around the pond.

1-18-31 Gotenyama, Musashino, Tokyo - Map Nearest Stations: Kichijoji, Inokashira-koen Best Time: Mid-March

7. Shibuya Sakuragaoka

Photo: Pixta/ まちゃ Even Shibuya can feel traditional.

Shibuya Sakuragaoka is a must-visit spot for capturing the beauty of sakura. At night, 250 lanterns illuminate the flowers, and 70 colorful flags create an exciting and festive atmosphere for the arrival of spring. You can take photos of the row of cherry blossom trees that extend to the top of the hill while looking up at the illuminated cherry blossoms.

16-12 Sakuragaokacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Shibuya Best time: Late March

8. Shiba Park

Photo: Pixta/ Denkei Two iconic images in one.

Visit Shiba Park to capture Tokyo Tower and Japan’s cherry blossoms in a single frame. Its strategic positioning and picturesque ambiance near the tower offer an unobstructed and captivating view of this iconic landmark against a backdrop of stunning cherry blossom trees during their blooming season.

4-10-17 Shibakoen, Minato City, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Shibakoen Best Time: Late March

9. Aoyama Cemetery

Photo: Pixta/ Caito A serene and peaceful walk.

With over 300 sakura trees, Aoyama Cemetery offers an amazing backdrop for photography enthusiasts to capture the essence of Japan’s springtime flowers. Unlike other popular cherry blossom viewing spots, Aoyama Cemetery offers a peaceful atmosphere with no crowds or vendors. It’s an ideal location for those who want to enjoy cherry blossom viewing in a tranquil setting.

2-32-2 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Nogizaka Best Time: Late March

10. Sumida Park

Photo: iStock Chanchai Duangdoosan Another way to juxtapose cherry blossoms.

Here, you’ll find a picturesque one-kilometer-long cherry blossom road, which runs along both banks of the Sumida River. Visitors can also relish the stunning views of the Tokyo Skytree and cherry blossoms while exploring the park.

To capture the perfect photograph, head to the right bank of the Sumida River, a popular spot among photographers. Capture images of the Sakurabashi Bridge, a pedestrian bridge offering a delightful vista of cherry blossoms adorning both sides of the river.

1 Hanakawado, Taito City, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Asakusa Best time: Late March

Do you know of any other photogenic Sakura spots in Tokyo? If so, please share them with us! We’d love to hear about new places.