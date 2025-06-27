10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

Looking for a weekend escape this summer? Here's a roundup of 10 of the best beaches near Tokyo. Slather on that sunscreen and get going!

By Abhijit Sen Jun 27, 2025 5 min read

The beaches near Tokyo have plenty to offer those looking to enjoy the sun and surf. With numerous options for day trips and weekend getaways, it can be tough to decide where to go. To help you out, we’ve selected ten of the best beaches near Tokyo, from Chiba to Izu Shimoda, that are perfect for short escapes.

1. Moriya Beach

Check out other local attractions like Moriya Cave and Koeizan Myokakuji Temple.

Nearby Katsuura City in Chiba Prefecture, Moriya beach has crystal-clear blue water and soft, white sand. Not to mention, it’s been ranked as one of Japan’s Top 100 Beaches. One of the highlights is the small Wata Island, which features a bright vermilion torii gate. At low tide, you can even walk across the sand to visit the island. During the summer, there’ll be first aid stations, beach huts and clean showers, ensuring a fun and safe visit.

Beach opening: July 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 | Aug. 1 – 24

July 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 | Aug. 1 – 24 Address: Moriya, Chiba (Map)

2. Onjuku Beach

Great both for beginners and experienced surfers.

Overlooking Ajiro Bay, this stunning 2-kilometer stretch of white sand beach in Chiba Prefecture is perfect for sunbathing, swimming and surfing. With gentle waves and smooth sand, it’s great both for beginners and experienced surfers. You can rent surfboards or tubes, even take lessons from local instructors if you’re up for some fun in the waves.

The beach, lined with palm trees, feels like a tropical paradise. Don’t miss the “Moon’s Desert” statue, a popular photo spot inspired by the song Tsuki no Sabaku (Desert of the Moon).

Beach opening: July 18 – Aug. 24, 2025

July 18 – Aug. 24, 2025 Address: 31 Suka, Onjuku, Isumi District, Chiba (Map)

3. Kujukuri Beach

Perfect for a relaxing summer holiday.

Kujukuri Beach stretches about 60 kilometers along the northeast coast of Boso Peninsula in Chiba. Did we mention it’s the second-longest sandy beach in Japan? The soft sand and waves attract many visitors from Tokyo and Chiba for sunbathing and surfing. Some of the key beach spots along this lengthy shoreline are Katakai and Fudo Do. The beach area has a laid-back vibe, with cozy restaurants where visitors can enjoy delicious local dishes, including fresh sardines and clams.

Beach opening: July 1 – Aug. 31, 2025

July 1 – Aug. 31, 2025 Address: Katakai, Kujukuri, Sambu District, Chiba (Map)

4. Isshiki Beach

Stunning mountains surround the beach.

Just about an hour away from central Tokyo, Isshiki Beach in Hayama offers a peaceful weekend getaway. Known for its white sand and clean water, this beach has even been ranked 65th in CNN’s list of the “100 Best Beaches in the World.” Stunning mountains surround the beach, and on clear days, visitors can catch a glimpse of Mount Fuji. It’s perfect for families looking to relax, swim or enjoy activities like windsurfing and kayaking. Even beach huts are available during the swimming season.

Beach opening: June 1 – Aug. 31, 2025

June 1 – Aug. 31, 2025 Address: 1083 Horiuchi, Hayama, Miura District, Kanagawa (Map)

5. Akiya Beach

A scenic and peaceful gem in Yokosuka.

Akiya Beach is a scenic and peaceful gem in Yokosuka. This small and rocky beach is known for its photogenic views of the ocean and the iconic Tateishi rock formation. One of the best times to see Akiya Beach is during sunset when the sky fills with beautiful colors. On clear days, you can also spot snow-capped Mount Fuji in the distance. While it isn’t suitable for water activities, it’s a great place for relaxing walks or taking beautiful photos.

Beach Opening: Year-round

Year-round Address: 3-1-5 Akiya, Yokosuka, Kanagawa (Map)

6. Tatadohama Beach

Now’s a great time to try surfing.

Tatedohama Beach in Shizuoka Prefecture offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. This beach is approximately 450 meters long and is known for its golden sand and emerald-green ocean waters. The beach is ideal for swimming, but it also offers a range of exciting marine sports. Surfing is very popular here. This area also hosts national surfing championships.

Beach opening: July 19 – Aug. 24, 2025

July 19 – Aug. 24, 2025 Address: 47 Kisami, Shimoda, Shizuoka (Map)

7. Atami Sun Beach

Come for the beach, stay for the fireworks.

Atami Sun Beach boasts of white sand, a row of resorts and hotels and a palm-lined streets. During the summer, exciting events add to the beach’s charm. These include the temporary Sun Beach water park and beautiful fireworks displays from late July to August.

Beach opening: July 12 – Aug. 31, 2025

July 12 – Aug. 31, 2025 Address: Higashikaigancho, Atami, Shizuoka (Map)

8. Shirahama Beach

Swim in clear emerald water.

Shirahama Beach is often referred to as Shirahama Ohama Beach, which captures the essence of its name “white beach” (白い浜). With its whitish sand and captivating ocean colors, Shirahama attracts many visitors seeking to experience its natural beauty. During summer, visitors can take advantage of a range of facilities, including clean showers, convenient changing rooms and various beach rentals like umbrellas and chairs.

Beach opening: July 19 – Aug. 31, 2025

July 19 – Aug. 31, 2025 Address: Shirahama, Shimoda, Shizuoka (Map)

9. Kujuppama Beach

Looking for someplace more private?

Kujuppama Beach in Shimoda is a charming spot that exudes a private beach vibe. Surrounded by rugged, rocky formations, this small yet scenic beach stretches about 50 meters, creating a serene environment ideal for families and couples seeking tranquility. The calm, crystal-clear waters invite swimming and snorkeling, especially near the rocky edges, where you can observe a vibrant array of marine life.

Beach opening: July 19 – Aug. 24, 2025

July 19 – Aug. 24, 2025 Address: Suzaki, Shimoda, Shizuoka (Map)

10. Odaiba Beach

Chill out by the water.

Odaiba Beach is easily accessible from Tokyo’s city center. Swimming isn’t allowed, but visitors are welcome to walk along the 800-meter-long artificial beach. While you’re there, enjoy views of the Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower. At sunset, Odaiba Beach transforms into a breathtaking sight, with vibrant colors painting the sky and the nighttime cityscape illuminated by dazzling lights. The beach hosts various events throughout the year, including festivals and sports competitions, making it a lively destination from spring to autumn.

Beach Opening: Year-round

Year-round Address: 1-4 Daiba, Minato City, Tokyo (Map)

What did you think of our list of the best beaches near Tokyo? Let us know in the comments!