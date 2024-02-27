The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

Saitama is one of Japan's most low-key Beautiful prefectures. Discover the enchanting beauty of sakura in Saitama with our guide to the prefecture's top cherry blossom spots.

By Abhijit Sen Feb 28, 2024 5 min read

Sakura (cherry blossoms) have a magical effect on the Japanese scenery during springtime. Sakura symbolizes nature’s fleeting beauty, captivating hearts with timeless grace. Amidst this annual spectacle, Saitama Prefecture (one of Japan’s unfortunate least popular destinations) is a haven for sakura lovers seeking tranquil retreats away from the urban rush.

Nestled just north of Tokyo, Saitama Prefecture boasts its own distinct charm, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural richness with spots like traditional Kawagoe and the scenic Chichibu Mountains (known for tasty Chichibu whiskey). From the bustling parks with hanami (flower viewing) to hidden gems like Kodama Senbonzakura in Honjo City (pictured above), Saitama’s landscape features some of nature’s finest work.

Here are the 10 Best Places to See Sakura in Saitama Prefecture, from lesser-known to popular with locals.

1. Kitaasaba Sakura Zutsumi Park

Photo: Abhi Sen It’s hard to beat this view.

Sakado City’s Kita Asaba Sakura Zutsumi Park offers a vivid and tranquil atmosphere. The location is adorned with around 200 kanzakura (an early blooming type of sakura), transforming the scenic 1.2-kilometer avenue into a stunning pink blossom tunnel from mid-March to late March. Visit during the annual Nissai Sakura Festival during full bloom to truly experience the occasion.

149 Kitaasaba, Sakado, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: Kita Sakado

2. Satte Gongendo Sakura Tsutsumi

Photo: Abhi Sen A canopy of cherry blossoms.

Saitama’s Satte Gongendo Sakura Tsutsumi features a stunning one-kilometer sakura tunnel surrounded by over 1,000 cherry blossom trees. The tunnel is complemented by vibrant nanohana (rapeseed blossoms), creating a captivating contrast of yellow and pink. During the sakura festival from late March to early April, visitors can enjoy delicious local foods and drinks amidst the blooming sakura.

887-3 Uchigouma, Satte, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: Satte From Satte station on the Tobu Nikko Line, take the Asahi Bus bound for Goka Town Office and get off at Gongendo.

3. Shingashi Riverside

Photo: Pixta/ kanemiti A gorgeous sakura spot that’s easily accessible.

Discover the charm of Kawagoe, Japan’s traditional old town, amidst the enchanting sakura blossoms. The Shingashi River, behind the Kawagoe Hikawa Jinja shrine, is a prime spot to witness sakura in full bloom from late March to early April. A serene scene unfolds here as the gentle river flows between lush banks while sakura trees sway gracefully. Don’t miss the Koedo Kawagoe Spring Festival, typically at the end of March. Visitors can enjoy boat rides along the river, with millions of sakura petals adrift, creating a picturesque sight. Capture these moments with unforgettable photos.

108 Hikawacho, Kawagoe, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: Kawagoe Take bus numbers 1 or 6 from Kawagoe station to Hikawa Shrine by the river.

4. Nagatoro

Photo: Wikicommons/ アラツク The quaint SL Paleo Express runs through Nagatoro.

Saitama’s Nagatoro, a town in northwest Saitama, is loved for its stunning natural landscapes, attracting tourists year-round. Recognized among Japan’s top 100 sakura destinations, Nagatoro boasts around 3,000 sakura trees around town. Highlights include:

A 2.5 km sakura tunnel along Kita-sakura Street.

A 1.5 km row of cherry trees on Minami-sakura Street.

A magnificent weeping cherry tree at Hozen-ji temple.

During the Nagatoro Sakura Festival from late March to early April, visitors can witness the illuminated sakura at night, creating an unforgettable experience.

Nagatoro, Nagatoro-machi, Chichibu, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: Nagatoro

5. Minoyama Park

Photo: Pixta/ miiko Sakura and the mountains of Chichibu.

The locals love Minoyama Park for its striking beauty. Located in Chichibu, the city is famous for its picturesque landscapes, including lush forests, scenic mountains and pristine rivers. The park features an impressive collection of over 8,000 sakura trees, representing approximately 70 species.

Sakura season usually begins in mid-April, with the optimal viewing period at the end of April or early May. During this time, the mountain is transformed into a colorful wonderland, with the sakura in full bloom. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the sakura during the day or enjoy the night view from the mountaintop.

Minano, Chichibu District, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: Chichibu-Minano

6. Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi

Photo: iStock/ StockGood A contrast of colors.

Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi in Saitama is among Japan’s top 100 cherry blossom spots, drawing thousands of visitors annually. Stretching two kilometers along the Arakawa riverbank, it boasts about 500 cherry blossom trees dating back to the Edo Period.

The site also hosts Saitama’s “index tree,” marking the beginning of sakura season in the prefecture. Alongside cherry blossoms, nanohana flowers also bloom, creating a gorgeous contrast of pink and white above and bright yellow below.

7. Senbonzakura on Mount Torayama

Photo: Pixta/ Senbonzakura One of the most secluded sakura spots in Saitama.

The word “senbonzakura” refers to a thousand cherry blossoms. One hidden gem bearing this name is located in the picturesque mountainous region of Chichibu in Saitama. If you plan a trip to Saitama, don’t miss the stunning Senbonzakura on Mount Torayama in Higashi-Chichibu. Especially during spring, this hill becomes a sight to behold as thousands of cherry blossoms burst into full bloom. From late March to early April, nearly 2,000 trees blanket the hillside in vibrant pink hues.

Higashi-chichibu doesn’t have its own train station, but Torayama, situated near the border of Ogawa town, does. You can take a bus from Ogawamachi station to the Ochiai bus stop. From there, it is about ten minutes on foot. Alternatively, the mountain is a thirty-minute drive by car from the Ranzan Ogawa Interchange of the Kanetsu Expressway. During spring, the drive offers picturesque views of cherry blossoms and spring flora adorning the mountainsides.

317 Sakamoto, Higashi-chichibu, Chichibu - Map Nearest Station: Ogawamachi Nearest Bus Stop: Ochiai

8. Fukaya Green Park

Photo: Abhi Sen One of the few spots to find tulips and cherry blossoms.

Next to the Aqua Paradise Patio indoor pool and leisure center, Fukaya Green Park is a charming little park. Although it may be small compared to other destinations, it has a unique and breathtaking view that sets it apart. Fukaya City is famous for being the second-largest producer of tulips in Japan. The city park combines tulips and sakura in the springtime.

These two flowers bloom together and create a stunning sight that is not to be missed. With a backdrop of a sakura tunnel, the park displays around 30,000 tulips of different varieties. The best time to see both flowers in full bloom is from the end of March to the first week of April.

763 Kashiai, Fukaya, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: JR Fukaya A free "Patio" shuttle bus operates from the South entrance of the JR Fukaya station.

9. Kurome River

Photo: Abhi Sen Kurome River features gorgeous night views.

Explore the hidden charm of Asaka City’s Kurome River in early April. The breathtaking sight of 230 yoshino cherry trees lining the 700-meter stretch along the Kurome River draws numerous visitors. Experience the enchanting ambiance at night as 200 lanterns illuminate the cherry blossoms. Don’t miss the magical view of passing trains against the backdrop of cherry blossoms.

Mizonuma, Asaka, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: Asakadai Nearest Station: Kita-Asaka

10. Omiya Park

Photo: Wikicommons/ 掬茶 A beautiful place to walk in Saitama.

Omiya Park is one of the most popular spots for sakura in Saitama. Approximately 1,000 cherry blossom trees grace the park, blooming from the last week of March to the first week of April. The beautiful canopy of cherry blossoms draws couples, families, and groups of friends who come together to celebrate hanami.

Aside from the cherry blossoms, visitors can enjoy the Saitama Museum of History and Folklore, a Japanese garden, a small zoo and Hikawa Shrine, with torii gates and vibrant red bridges.

4 Takahanacho, Omiya ward, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: Omiya Koen Station Nearest Station: JR Omiya Station

