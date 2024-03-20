While Hiroshima usually conjures images of the atomic bomb, this is only one of the prefecture’s many identities. Alongside the difficult yet necessary displays at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, Hiroshima Prefecture offers plenty of nature, culture and cuisine.
In the heart of the Chugoku region, Hiroshima Prefecture has mountains to the north and the sea to the south. As a result, the area is abundant in agricultural produce and fresh seafood. Also, Hiroshima has historically been a nexus point of culture and commerce connecting the Asian mainland and eastern Japan.
From Hiroshima’s famous foods to the best spots to see cherry blossoms, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Continue reading for our list of the 10 best things to do in Hiroshima.
1. Okunoshima Rabbit Island
Okunoshima is famous for its dark history and being home to over 1,000 wild rabbits. The island once served as a chemical weapons production center during WWII. However, Okunoshima’s main attractions are the hundreds of adorable rabbits that roam freely around the island. The island also has magnificent views of the Seto Inland Sea and surrounding islands. Okunoshima is a one-of-a-kind experience and probably the only place you can sunbathe next to rabbits on the beach.
2. Onomichi and Senkoji Temple
Onomichi is a port town well-known for its Temple Walk, a 2.5 km walking route. It features 25 temples and can take up to a few hours to complete. The 6th stop of the route, and close to the summit of Mount Onomichi, is the iconic Senkoji Temple. The temple was built around 1200 years ago and overlooks Senkoji Port. The temple’s main hall has striking vibrant red lacquering seen on postcards and photographs.
3. Takehara Townscape Conservation Area
Known as Little Kyoto in Aki, Takehara Townscape Conservation Area is a historical district capturing life in Japan’s feudal era. Aki, the old provincial name of Hiroshima Prefecture, was once a leading salt producer. Walk the recreated streets of Takehara and explore restored merchant houses, Saihiji Temple and a sake brewery.
4. Hiroshima Castle
Hiroshima Castle was first built in 1589 and was long an important castle in western Japan. The castle was constructed in the center of the populated area rather than on a hill so the city developed around. Unfortunately, the original Hiroshima Castle was destroyed by the atomic bomb in 1945. Today, you can see detailed reconstructions of the main keep, the moat, a shrine and some defensive buildings of the Ninomaru (second circle of defense).
Hiroshima Castle
5. Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park stands in contrast to the thriving city center that once stood before August 1945. Today’s open green spaces, memorials and the museum serve as reminders of the horrors of the atomic bomb. The Peace Memorial Museum documents the bombing of the city and its aftermath with a focus on human stories. Visit the A-Bomb Dome and see the only structure left standing at ground zero in the wake of the onslaught. Finally, pay respects at the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb which stores the names of all who perished.
6. Miyajima Island and Itsukushima Shrine
An hour’s drive from Hiroshima City, Miyajima, or “shrine island”, is home to one of Japan’s top three sights. The island is home to the famous torii (shrine gate) which appears to be floating above the water at high tide. Itsukushima Shrine’s spectacular red torii gate and multiple shrine buildings, such as the main hall, prayer hall and Noh theater stage, are uniquely built above water.
7. Shukkeien Garden
Shukkeien Garden is modeled after a famous Chinese landmark, Lake Xihu. This traditional Edo-period garden is a quiet escape from Hiroshima City with scenic bridges and beautiful greenery. Following the atomic bombing, this garden served as a refuge for people fleeing, only reopening with renovations in 1951. Walk this garden’s ambling paths and take in its seasonal flower displays on your next trip to Hiroshima.
8. Hiroshima-style Okonomiyaki
One of this prefecture’s most celebrated specialty foods is Hiroshima-style Okonomiyaki. Soba noodles are cooked on top of the pork and vegetable flour pancake. Different Hiroshima cities use unique sauces and ingredients, like chicken gizzard in Onomichi and minced meat in Fuchu. Looking for a classic Hiroshima City okonomiyaki? Don’t miss Rei-Chan, a specialty restaurant first founded in 1956 and now conveniently located in Hiroshima Station’s Ekie shopping plaza.
Hiroshima Okonomiyaki Rei-Chan
9. Shimanami Kaido
Shimanami Kaido is an expressway that traverses the Seto Inland Sea. The route has become popular among cyclists and pedestrians. There are bike rentals available throughout the Shimanami Kaido. While the full route can be completed in a day, there are plenty of rest stops and accommodations. Highlights include Suigun Castle, Kosanji Temple and Oyamazumi Temple which houses the largest collection of feudal-era weaponry in Japan.
10. Tomonoura Port Town
This old-fashioned port town has a wonderfully nostalgic atmosphere. In recent years, it’s become a popular location for filming movies like “The Wolverine,” and the inspiration for Studio Ghibli’s well-loved animated film, “Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea.” Additionally, this area is also famous for its houmeishu, a medicinal alcoholic beverage made from shochu (distilled spirit) and 16 kinds of herbs. Be sure to visit Irie Toyosaburo Honten to sample and purchase some of this local specialty drink.
