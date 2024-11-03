Need to get somewhere by train? Want to know information about stations, delays and more? We’ve got you covered with the best train apps in Japan.

Nov 4, 2024

From regional sightseeing trains to the shinkansen (bullet train), Japan is famous for rail travel. Whether you’re here as a tourist or a resident, trains are often a part of daily life. There are plenty of apps available to make your trips smoother and give you all you need to know along the way. You can avoid some of the worst stations in Tokyo, too. Here’s our list of the 10 best train apps in Japan. And, while you’re at it, be sure to check out our article on proper train etiquette in Japan!

Suica and Pasmo Apps

Suica download link: Apple Store / Google Play

Pasmo download link: Apple Store / Google Play

Replacing the physical Suica and Pasmo IC cards, these apps allow you to add funds to your balance quickly. No need to find a recharging machine after stepping off the train anymore. Simply input your payment information, and you’re set. Also, you can use the app as a cashless payment method when shopping.

Go cashless.

Use the apps in stations, stores and restaurants all over Japan.

Yahoo Transit

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

With the Yahoo Transit app, it’s a breeze to map out your route from the point of departure to the destination. Covering multiple forms of transportation, including regular commuter trains, limited express trains, shinkansen (bullet trains), ferries, airplanes and more, you’ll have all the information you need to get from point A to point B. Shave minutes off your travel time and beat the crowds with Yahoo Transit’s guide to the best doors to access stairs, escalators and elevators off the platform.

Use it throughout Japan.

Check station information, including restrooms and access points.

Bookmark regular destinations like work and home.

Japan Transit Planner

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

One of Japan’s most popular train apps, Japan Transit Planner is a multilingual platform offering detailed routes to your destination. The app offers a variety of route options and includes most stations in Japan.

If your commute includes a ferry or limited express train, Japan Transit Planner is here to help, too. When taking a trip for business or pleasure to another prefecture, shinkansen and airplane timetables are also available. Plus, don’t worry about being ill-prepared for the weather. This app gives a weather forecast for the destination so you don’t get caught in the rain.

Paid plans are available with extra information about the platform for convenient transfers.

Buy special sightseeing bus tickets in-app for hassle-free tours of popular cities.

Sort your routes by time and fare so you can make the best decision.

Google Maps

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

Get to know your route and everything happening along the way with the Google Map app. It’s simple. Choose a start and end location, and the app will provide several ways to get there. Filter your results by mode of transportation to ensure you use only a train or bus.

If you’re driving part of the way, Google Maps can help factor that in, too, and provide train times the rest of the way. With information about delays and how busy a specific train is, you can choose the route that’s most convenient for you.

Download maps if you’re going to be offline.

You can catch a ride with taxi companies like Didi or Go to help you get from the station to your destination.

Choose from several routes, including the fastest, cheapest, least amount of walking and fewest transfers.

Tokyo Metro Subway App

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

With a colorful interface, the Tokyo Metro Subway app helps you find the fastest and easiest (fewest transfers) routes to your destination. Its interactive map allows you to zoom in and out and pan across the city easily as you find your nearest station. You can also download your routes for offline use. If your destination is a bit far from the station, don’t worry. The app is integrated with Uber, so you can grab a taxi as soon as you leave the station.

Clean and colorful interface.

Find an Uber quickly to bring you the rest of the way.

Save your most popular routes.

Japan Travel – Route, Map, Guide

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

Like many train apps, this one will give you a variety of routes to get you where you need to go. However, this app also offers a special bonus for Japan Rail Pass holders. When searching for a route, you can toggle the Rail Pass option and receive the best routes that come with your increased access. Also, users can read sample travel itineraries related to their destination.

See real-time traffic congestion and plan accordingly.

Take advantage of your Japan Rail Pass with the routes offered.

Save up to 50 routes and view them offline.

Nori-kae Navitime

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

Nori-kae Navitime is one of the most popular train apps in Japan. Featuring route information across several modes of sea, ground and air transportation, this app is all you need to get anywhere in Japan. If there’s a delay in your commute, you can easily find an alternative with the detour locator. Navigating the Tokyo or Osaka rail network can be intimidating, but this app includes an alarm telling you when to get on and off a train.

Find or avoid Women-Only train cars easily.

Locate the best cars for priority access and easy transfers to platform elevators.

Select your walking speed (very slow to very fast) to find your best route.

Ekispert

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

Ekispert’s clean interface provides information about your route, including station names, relevant bus routes, and fares. You can filter the search results by cheapest, fastest, and fewest transfers, making it easier to choose what best fits your situation. Plenty of station information is also included, such as access points to and from the platform and the best doors for transfers. There’s also a handy transfer alarm that ensures you don’t miss your stop if you take a nap.

Enjoy the clutter-free display.

Quickly find information about the last train of the night with one tap in the premium version.

Search for routes all across Japan and a variety of modes of transportation.

Nori-kae Map Navi

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

Winner of a Good Design Award, the Nori-kae Map Navi app gives you everything you need to know to get to your destination. With its detailed 2D/3D map, you’ll easily locate your nearest station and how to get to the most convenient train car for your trip. With up-to-date station information available, you’ll avoid the crowds as you make your way off the platform quickly. Traffic maps showing congestion and detour options ensure you’re not too late.

Avoid delays with up-to-date congestion reporting.

Use detailed maps that include park paths to get to your nearest station.

Customize your routes with your walking speed and other variables.

Kantan Nori-kae Annai

Download link: Apple Store / Google Play

Kantan is often translated as easy in Japanese, but it can also mean simple or uncomplicated. This app promises to be just that: a simple app that provides only route information. While other apps give details about each station, weather reports and detour options, Kantan Nori-kae Annai prides itself on not having any frills.

It only gives you the information you need: What train should I take to get to my destination?

Aimed at users looking for minimalism and need-to-know information.

Features a simple design without any clutter.

Not aimed at people who want information such as train doors for easy transfers, congestion reports and other details outside your train route.

Did we miss any other train apps in Japan? If so, we’d love to hear your recommendations in the comments below!