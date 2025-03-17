10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

Looking to change homes this spring? Check out our guide to budget moving in Japan!

By Elizabeth Sok Mar 18, 2025 6 min read

Depending on who is moving, this season of change can be either exciting or horrifying. But, whether you view packing up and heading to a new home as a fresh start or not, one thing is true across the board: moving in Japan is expensive.

With reikin (key money), shikikin (security deposit money) and the cost of moving companies, you can easily rack up a bill during the moving season. And that’s just what you don’t want when it’s far more fun to spend your savings on some fancy new Japandi furniture for your new digs. Read on below for our 10 suggestions for moving in Japan, on a budget.

1. Skip March and April

Save on moving costs by avoiding these months.

March and April are the main moving months in Japan. This is because March is the end of the school year, while April marks the beginning. This means that recent school graduates are usually moving out to start their new jobs, while incoming students are moving closer to their school campuses. At the same time, many corporate employees are transferred, known as tenkin, to locations in other cities or prefectures and are asked to relocate by April 1, to align with the beginning of the fiscal year. Given this peak period, moving companies charge a premium for their services and can be difficult to reserve.

2. Try Fall or Rainy Season

Make the most out of your move during off-peak season.

Try to move during the fall between September to October. Because there’s a risk of typhoons during this period, it’s an unpopular time to move. Another less expensive time to move is during early summer. June and July are also known as tsuyu or the rainy season and people typically don’t like moving during these periods of the year. As a result, moving companies may offer substantial discounts and be more available on dates and times that suit you. Also, landlords may be more willing to waive reikin as well as security deposit fees.

3. Shop Around Between Moving Companies

Doesn’t hurt to shop around.

When shopping for moving companies, try to get at least three in-home estimates from different companies. This is the first step to ensure you receive the most affordable quote and dependable movers. Many moving companies will also offer a variety of services, from packing your boxes for you and installing your appliances to assembling your furniture. Some of these services are part of an all-inclusive package, but others are extra expenses. Make sure to confirm in advance so that you don’t get a surprise bill!

4. Opt Out of Companies’ Special Services

Save on moving costs by packing your items yourself.

Decline special services (like that clothes hanger box) that companies are offering for big savings. Sure, many of these services are undoubtedly nice, but they are also costly. If you are thinking about your bottom line, try providing your own packing materials, packing your own boxes and disassembling and reassembling your own furniture rather than paying movers extra for these steps.

5. Use Shipping Companies Strategically

Consider using a home delivery service if you don’t have too many things.

If you’re a single person with minimal furniture and boxes, consider using two different services to help you move. A moving company can move the bulky and heavy furniture and appliances (fridge, table, washing machine etc.), while a takuhaibin (home delivery service) for the remaining boxes. Or, if you don’t need to move any large furniture or appliances, but don’t have access a car to deliver it yourself, then using takuhaibin alone could be a good option. For example, the most popular takuhaibin company, Yamato Transport can deliver boxes of total linear dimensions of 120 cm, 140 cm and 160 cm within the Kanto region for under ¥3,000 a box.

6. Ask For a Smaller Truck

Usually, the smaller the truck, the cheaper the moving costs.

In Japan, moving companies often offer trucks of varying sizes. At the company’s appraisal of your belongings, they will decide which size truck to use. The smaller truck is almost always the most economical option, even if it means you have to move some things another way. If you’re moving close by, take some of your things by takuhaibin or, better yet, use your own bike or car or borrow a friend’s. A rule of thumb is: the smaller the truck, the smaller the fee.

7. Use a Rental Car

Be careful not to damage the inside of the car rental.

If you don’t mind shuttling your own boxes, using your own or a borrowed car can be a great money-saving trick. Rental cars are also an option, but be warned; you should carefully read the contract before signing since you may be on the hook for extra if you cause even minuscule surface damage (like a small scratch) to the rental vehicle through your move.

8. Avoid Popular Moving Times of the Day

Move later in the day for more savings.

The most popular time for moving in Japan is the morning. Another way to save cash is to choose a different time of day for your move, such as the late afternoon or evening. Companies are more likely to offer discounts during these times when their workers could otherwise be idle. Similarly, moving companies often offer rebates if you allow them to choose both your moving time and date. If you have the flexibility for this option, it is often the cheapest choice.

9. Use Tanshin Senyou Packs

If you have minimal furniture, definitely ask for the tanshin senyou pack (singles package). With this package, moving companies will provide you with large containers (often max 2) of a set size for all your belongings. Usually, the containers can take up to the capacity of all of the furnishings (fridge and such included) in a studio apartment. Compared to a regular move with a truck that will likely not be filled, these packages are lower cost and also offer the option to move across prefectures, making them especially popular with people suddenly relocated by work.

10. Use a Konsaibin

Those with minimal belongings should try out a konsaibin (mixed loading) service. This service will transport your stuff in a truck with other people’s stuff, thus reducing the cost. Similarly to a ride-share service, with multiple people paying for one truck and a set of movers, the costs go down. Some drawbacks to these services are that you don’t control where your furnishings are placed and you don’t know what else will be with them, potentially increasing the risk of damage. Also, you may have to be flexible with your date and time of moving to fully take advantage of this service.

How do you reduce your moving bill in Japan? Share your advice in the comments below!