Christmas is one of the most romantic times of the year in Japan. We’re here to help you prepare with these 10 Christmas date ideas in Tokyo.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 1, 2025 7 min read

Having trouble coming up with Christmas date ideas in Tokyo? With holidays right around the corner, it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit, Japan-style. While German-style stollen and festive decor may feel familiar, eating a bucket of KFC may leave you puzzled. Also, unlike many other countries where spending time with family is a priority, Christmas in Japan is a time for couples to hit the town.

Because Christmas and date night are so intertwined, everywhere, from restaurants to theme parks, offer special experiences for couples. And brilliant illumination and Christmas markets craft romanticized versions of the holidays, perfect for deepening your bond.

Read on for ten of our best Christmas date ideas.

1. Eat, Drink and Be Merry in Ueno

ho, ho, ho

For a wholesome date that doesn’t break the bank, head to Tokyo’s premier Christmas Advent event in Ueno Park for a Christmas Market complete with live music and an art festival. Share romantic heart-shaped churros while sipping hot chocolate or hot wine.

Catch a free live performance while sampling a Margherita pizza or pasta bolognese from the food stalls. With adorable winter goods for sale, varying cuisines from snacks to meals and entertainment on site, you have all the makings of a great one-spot Christmas date.

Recommended for

Budget

Where: Ueno Park, Uenokoen, Taito Ward – Map

2. Ride a Jewel-Lit Ferris Wheel

Yomiuri Land Jewel Illumination.

Opened in 1964, Yomiuri Land has been a prime date spot for over 60 years. This year, take your special someone to the amusement park’s Jewellumination event. Using a color palette inspired by gemstones, this illumination features LED lights that cover everything from attractions to the trees lining the park.

Take a ride on Sky-Go-Land, a giant Ferris wheel seemingly encrusted with glowing jewels. In the privacy of your own capsule, enjoy fantastic views of Tokyo. Keep exploring Yomiuri Land after the ride and pose for pictures inside the 140-meter-long Crystal Passage.

Recommended for

Budget

Where: Yomiuri Land, 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi, Tokyo – Map

3. Enjoy a Fancy Meal in Omotesando

Omotesando Christmas Illuminations.

A Christmas date in the always fashionable district of Omotesando this year means basking in the glow of many Christmas lights. Head to The Strings Omotesando for a stylish venue with aesthetically and gastronomically pleasing dishes to make your Christmas meal a special occasion.

Cafe & Dining Zelkova and Tavern by the Green both offer holiday menus with equally festive decor to match. With the sun down, take a stroll through the illuminated garden on the rooftop of Tokyu Plaza Omotesando. Huddle up as you two explore this small urban forest in the middle of Tokyo.

Recommended for

Budget

The Strings Omotesando : 3-6-8, Kita-Aoyama, Minato Ward – Map

Tokyu Plaza Omotesando: 4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya Ward – Map

4. Skate and Shop in Ginza

Marunouchi Street Park

When imagining an ideal Tokyo Christmas date, Ginza is a timeless choice of location. In particular, the Ginza Six building has much in store for a romantic afternoon. Head up to the rooftop garden for a skating event at the Rooftop Star Skating Rink.

You can rent skates, helmets and even gloves to make the most of your experience skating in the sky. Then, head down to the building’s Tsutaya bookstore to warm up and enjoy their Christmas Fair with Christmas-themed art exhibitions from Japanese and international artists.

Recommended for

Budget

Where: Ginza Six, 6-10-1 Ginza, Chuo Ward- Map

5. Christmas Afternoon Tea in Shinjuku

Shinjuku Southern Terrace Christmas

Is there anything more fancy than afternoon tea? This Christmas, the Prince Hotel in Shinjuku features a beautiful tea tower inspired by the concept of Jewel Blue, offering a blend of sweet and savory treats, from a white Christmas macaron to a cauliflower potage, all presented in blue and snowy white hues.

When you are full, why not walk it off with an atmospheric stroll through Shinjuku via the Neon Walk art illumination along Chuo-Dori? With plenty of photospots and cool neon art, be sure to capture your Christmas memories on camera this year.

Recommended for

Budget

Where: Prince Hotel Shinjuku, 1-30-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward – Map

6. Catch the Nutcracker at Tokyo Opera City

How about dinner and a show for your holiday night on the town? Over at the New National Theatre, The Nutcracker is taking center stage throughout the Christmas and New Year’s period. With both afternoon and evening performances, there’s plenty of time to continue your fancy date at Dessert Restaurant Opera.

Situated on the 54th floor in one of Shinjuku’s tallest buildings, this specialty dessert restaurant uses a minimal number of ingredients to bring the maximum flavors and aromas out of each dish.

Recommended for

Budget

New National Theater : 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya Ward – Map

Dessert Restaurant Opera: 3-20-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku Ward – Map

7. Explore Tokyo Bay on Symphony Cruise

Fireworks over Rainbow Bridge.

Board the Symphony Cruise and take a tour around Tokyo Bay this holiday season. There are several cruise options available, including lunch, afternoon, sunset, dinner and Christmas Eve. Regardless of the time of day, Symphony Cruise offers several special Christmas meal plans, including Christmas buffets, afternoon tea and multi-course fine dining in a luxurious private room.

If you’re thinking of popping the question, sign up for the Premium Proposal Plan, complete with dinner, drinks, a bouquet of 21 red roses and deckside photography to capture the big moment.

Recommended for

Budget

Where: Sea Line Tokyo, 2-7-104 Kaigan, Minato Ward- Map

8. Gaze at Tokyo Station Illumination

Tokyo Station Illumination.

More than one of the city’s major transportation hubs, Tokyo Station and the surrounding area, can be the setting for your next holiday date night.

Head out from Tokyo Station and make your way down towards the Imperial Palace. The stretch measures just over a kilometer in length and is illuminated with more than 800,000 lights as part of the 2025 Marunouchi Illumination.

Pose together for pictures with the romantically red station as your backdrop. Next, continue to Marunouchi Street Park for some tabearuki at food stalls offering hand-held pizzas, hot soups and meat buns on the go. Be sure to check the schedule for a concert under the Tokyo night sky.

Recommended for

Budget

Where: Tokyo Station, 1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda Ward – Map

9. Eat Italian in Illuminated Tokyo Dome

Always a lot to do at Tokyo Dome.

Taking on a winter wonderland theme for the holiday season, Tokyo City Snow Dome offers couples plenty of chances to cozy up under illuminated festive decor and dinner for two.

Starting from 5 p.m. every evening to midnight, you can immerse yourself in over one million LED lights. Check out the impressive 15-meter-tall Wonder Snow Tree before heading through the Sparkle Tunnel for snuggly selfies.

Book a reservation at A destra Salvatore and split their Gold Medal-award-winning pizza—cap off date night with a cocktail at one of several bars in Tokyo Dome Hotel.

Recommended for

Budget

Where: Tokyo City Dome, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo Ward – Map

10. Get High Up in Sunshine City

Enjoy the view.

High above Ikebukuro at the top of Sunshine City, you’ll find the perfect spot for your holiday date. Located on the 60th floor of Sunshine 60, Tenbou Park offers a low-key, yet romantic, setting.

Start just before sunset with a picnic on the artificial lawn on the Observation Deck. As you and your date enjoy dinner, the setting sun will provide a heavenly glow through the floor-to-ceiling windows installed throughout.

Recommended for

Budget

Where: Sunshine City, 3-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima Ward – Map

