10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

Japan is safe, but not risk-free. From mountain rescues to drug laws and shady bars, here are the most dangerous things you can do in Japan.

By Whitney Hubbell Jul 4, 2025 9 min read

By most measures, Japan is a very safe country. Japan has a low crime rate, strictly regulates or forbids firearm ownership and people usually return lost wallets. But like everywhere else on Earth, Japan is not entirely devoid of danger. And there are plenty of shady forces at work. Whether due to natural forces or bad faith, some places and activities are simply dangerous, period. Here are some of the most dangerous things in Japan you should avoid to stay as safe as possible.

1. Climb In The Off Season

Signs warning climbers not to climb Fujisan in the winter.

Recent headlines shared a story about a man requiring rescue from Mt. Fuji twice in four days while climbing in the off-season. Outside the official climbing period (July to early September), snow, ice, and high winds make the mountain extremely dangerous. During the off-season, huts close, the weather turns unpredictable and no one maintains the trails, so if you get into trouble, you’ll have to call for rescue. In 2023, 3,568 people needed rescue, went missing or died while climbing mountains in Japan.

While there is no fee or penalty for a rescue in Japan, mayors from the Fujinomiya and Fujiyoshida regions have proposed that climbers needing off-season rescue should bear the financial burden, citing the strain on public resources.

It is recommended that those who wish to climb Mt. Fuji do so during the climbing season. Experienced climbers who really want to climb in the snow should exercise proper precautions and perhaps reconsider.

2. Follow Solicitors On The Street

It’s always the cute ones.

Street solicitors are a common sight in nightlife districts like Kabukicho or Roppongi, especially after dark. These individuals—sometimes associated with hostess clubs, “girl bars,” or sex work establishments—approach tourists and offer to guide them to “special” bars, clubs or massage spots. This is a common scam targeting tourists in Japan.

These solicitors often lead you to overpriced or predatory businesses. These places may spike your drink, demand outrageous cover fees, or charge you for “services” you never requested. In some cases, they’ll intimidate you into paying, especially if you’re alone or visibly drunk.

While “Nigerians” or people from African countries receive the most attention for soliciting in places like Shinjuku, plenty of Japanese solicitors take advantage of locals and unfamiliar tourists, too. If someone aggressively tries to convince you to go somewhere, you should avoid them. That said, if you follow a shady guy into a shady place, don’t be surprised when shady things happen.

3. Visit a Rip-off Bar

The old five-finger discount.

Unfortunately, even if you find a place on your own, rip-off bars, or bottakuri bars (ぼったくりバー), can trap unsuspecting customers. These shady establishments often look like ordinary bars or izakaya from the outside, but inside, they prey on drunkenness, confusion and inexperience.

They might advertise an all-you-can-drink deal or a cheap set menu, but once inside, you’ll face:

Hidden fees (like “seat charges” or “entertainment” fees)

Multiple drink sizes with wildly different prices

Hostesses who rack up charges just by sitting and chatting with you (and without you knowing beforehand)

The final bill can be tens of thousands of yen, and staff may intimidate you into paying. If you’re looking for something wild or edgy, go with a trusted friend and research venues in advance. To avoid rip-off bars in Japan, steer clear of bars with unclear pricing, pushy solicitors or too-good-to-be-true deals.

4. Buy or Smuggle Drugs

They ain’t smelling for kibble.

While many countries have legalized marijuana in recent years, Japan hasn’t—and neither have most of its neighbors. You won’t face execution for drug possession like in some other parts of Asia, but you will face jail time and likely deportation. Possessing or using marijuana, cocaine, or mushrooms can land you in prison for up to seven years, along with fines of up to ¥3 million. Heroin and meth carry even harsher penalties: up to 10 years and fines of ¥5 million.

The harshest sentences target the drug trade. If you buy, import or sell drugs, Japanese law treats it as trafficking, punishable by life in prison. Even ordering drugs online or accepting a suspicious package can lead to arrest and prosecution.

As of 2025, Japan also criminalizes having drugs in your system, even if you used them abroad. If police suspect you’re under the influence, they can order a blood or urine test. If you test positive for substances like THC, MDMA, or cocaine, they can arrest you—even if they don’t find any drugs on you.

Don’t expect the same legal protections you might have at home. Japanese police can detain you for up to 23 days without formal charges, interrogate you without a lawyer, and pressure you to confess. If you’re a foreigner, they can deport you or ban you from re-entering Japan, even without a conviction.

Finally, be careful about the prescriptions you bring into Japan. Some medications that are common in other countries, like Adderall or certain painkillers, are entirely illegal, even with a valid prescription. You can apply online in advance to bring certain restricted medications, but make sure to check their status and use them well before your departure.

5. Visit In The Summer

And people wonder why plane tickets in summer can be cheap.

Summer is a fantastic and nostalgic time in Japan, filled with fireworks, traditional festivals, and delicious watermelon. However, it’s also when many people die. From mid-June until late September, the heat and humidity turn Japan into a giant open-air sauna.

Even in the evening, there is little respite from the hot, stuffy air. Such weather has been typical for Japanese summers since weather records began in the 1800s, but climate change is making it much worse. In 2023, nearly 50,000 people across Japan required medical attention for heatstroke in July, and even in Hokkaido, almost 1,000 people were hospitalized in a week. Moreover, 2024 was the hottest year in Japan’s recorded history. It’s likely going to get worse.

In summer, it is crucial to protect yourself from the sun and avoid heat stroke. Check for heat warnings and avoid spending a lot of time outside in the middle of the day. When you do go outside, be sure to wear the proper clothing, use cooling methods and drink plenty of water.

6. Hike or Ski Off The Trail

Man mountaineer sleeping death on snow ridge

Three species of bears inhabit Japan’s wild regions, including Honshu, Hokkaido, and Shikoku. While bears usually avoid humans, 2023 saw over 200 bear attacks (the highest on record), with multiple people killed. Most hikers in Japan take simple precautions like wearing bear bells to make noise or carrying bear spray. You should, too.

But even without wildlife encounters, going off-trail increases your risk of getting seriously hurt. In 2024, there were 2,946 mountain accidents involving 3,357 people, making it the third-highest year on record. Three hundred people died or went missing, and 1,390 were injured. Most incidents were caused by falls, fatigue or getting lost. Only 20% of those involved had submitted a mountain plan.

Older hikers were most of the victims, but 135 foreign tourists were also involved. Accidents surged on popular peaks: incidents on Mount Fuji rose 60%, and Mount Takao saw a 50% increase.

Stay on marked trails, avoid solo treks and let someone know your plans before you go. Japan’s natural beauty is best enjoyed with respect and a little caution. Otherwise, that epic backcountry adventure could turn into a real survival story.

7. Underestimate Japan’s Currents

Respect nature and your own abilities.

From Okinawa to Hayama, Japan is home to some beautiful and popular beaches. But a relaxing day at the beach can take a turn for the worse when rip currents in the seemingly calm waters catch swimmers off guard.

Rip currents are fast currents that flow away from the shore at locations where the water is deeper than the surrounding area. To avoid getting caught in one of these currents, be sure to swim in designated swimming areas where a lifeguard is present, and be cautious when stepping into the water.

You should especially watch out for seemingly calm waters surrounded by waves on both sides. And if you do get caught in a rip current, there is a way to swim out of it if you stay calm.

8. Try Urban Exploration

Let’s split up, gang!

Haikyo, which literally means “abandoned ruins” in Japanese, describes the subculture of urban exploration in Japan (also known as urbex). The fascination with Japan’s many abandoned buildings motivates some to visit and document them through photography.

Haikyo enthusiasts generally mean well, but spending time in crumbling buildings inevitably poses some dangers and some legal quandaries. Dilapidated structures with leaking ceilings and rusty objects are accidents waiting to happen to those who enter; casualties and deaths have occurred. Or you may even find a rotting corpse.

The ambiguity of trespassing in these places also puts you in a legal gray area. Most haikyo sites are private property. Even if a location looks abandoned, trespassing is still a risk. Some explorers report only “a warning,” but others have faced police detention and fines.

9. Start a Fight

“Those aren’t the right words to Firework!”

You probably shouldn’t start a fight with anyone as a general rule, but in Japan, the consequences can be far more serious than you might expect. Japan has strict self-defense laws. Even if you’re provoked or physically attacked, you’re only legally allowed to fight back if:

The threat is immediate and unavoidable

Your response is proportional

You have no option to flee or de-escalate

If you hit someone—even in what you believe is self-defense—the police can charge you with assault, hold you for up to 23 days without formal charges, and add fines, a criminal record, or deportation. Japanese courts often judge foreigners more harshly in violent disputes.

Japan discourages confrontation. When you yell, push, or act aggressively in public, bystanders will likely film or report you, and the police might side against you, even if you claim self-defense.

10. Be Unprepared For Earthquakes

Japan’s location on the Ring of Fire has made it famously prone to earthquakes. The vast majority of these quakes are minor shakes or barely register, but occasionally, big, destructive earthquakes like the 2024 Noto peninsula do occur.

Now, Japan is expecting a potential megaquake within the next 30 years. Though predicting earthquakes is practically impossible, preparation for such a disaster is essential. Make sure to download Japan’s official disaster guide so that you can learn how to protect yourself during an earthquake and what to do in the aftermath. That said, you probably don’t need to worry about psychics or dream prophecies about earthquakes in manga ruining your trip.

What do you think is the most dangerous thing you can do in Japan? What are the consequences, and how do you get out of it? Let us know in the comments!