10 Destinations For Rainy Season in Japan

Experience Japan's rainy season charm with lush landscapes, vibrant hydrangeas and serene indoor attractions—perfect for a tranquil getaway.

By Abhijit Sen Jun 11, 2025 7 min read

Japan’s rainy season (梅雨, tsuyu), often regarded as humid and depressing, particularly in June, conjures images of soggy shoes and drizzly days. People who go out during these months experience a special and magical part of the country. However, there is an upside. The rain nourishes Japan’s landscapes, turning cities and countryside into lush, vibrant scenes. While the crowds of summer tourists may seek refuge indoors, you can enjoy tranquility at popular sites and witness the beauty of blooming hydrangeas and shimmering landscapes.

If the downpour gets heavy, don’t worry. Japan boasts numerous indoor attractions, including captivating museums, bustling shopping hubs, and soothing hot springs, allowing you to make the most of your day.

Here are ten fantastic destinations that shine during the rainy season.

1. Kamakura (Kanagawa)

Meigetsuin Temple is also known as the Hydrangea Temple.

Kamakura is a historic gem located just an hour south of Tokyo. Famous for its hydrangeas (ajisai), this city transforms into a colorful paradise when the rain arrives. Meigetsuin Temple, known as the “Hydrangea Temple,” boasts spectacular displays of blue Hime Ajisai (Princess Hydrangea) that bloom magnificently during the season. Hase-dera, another must-visit site, features around 2,500 hydrangeas of various types, creating breathtaking views against the misty backdrop of Sagami Bay.

On rainy days, there are fewer visitors, making it easier to enjoy the eleven-faced Kannon statue. The colors of the hydrangeas pop against the gray sky at Hasedera, and Meigetsuin’s “Window of Enlightenment” is adorned with beautiful blue hydrangeas.

When : June 1-30, 2025 (Hydrangeas will be blooming in both temples)

: June 1-30, 2025 (Hydrangeas will be blooming in both temples) Nearest station : Kita Kamakura (Meigetsuin), Hase (Hasedera)

: Kita Kamakura (Meigetsuin), Hase (Hasedera) Address : 3-11-2 Hase, Kamakura, Kanagawa (Hasedera)

: 3-11-2 Hase, Kamakura, Kanagawa (Hasedera) 189 Yamanouchi, Kamakura, Kanagawa (Meigetsu-in)

2. Hakone (Kanagawa)

The Hakone Tozan Railway offers a picturesque ride.

Renowned for its hot springs and stunning natural scenery, Hakone is one of the best places to experience the magic of rain-soaked landscapes. The Hakone Tozan Railway offers a picturesque ride through lush greenery, where vibrant hydrangeas thrive among spectacular mountain views. The Hakone Open-Air Museum allows you to enjoy art while remaining sheltered, featuring sculptures set in landscaped gardens that are made even more enchanting by the rain.

The serene ambiance of Hakone Shrine, with its rain-soaked sacred trees, invites quiet contemplation, while Sengokuhara’s silver grass fields, shrouded in mist, offer a dreamlike landscape perfect for photography.

When : Jun 14–Jun 30, 2025 (Hakone Hydrangea Train Service)

: Jun 14–Jun 30, 2025 (Hakone Hydrangea Train Service) Nearest station : Hakone-Yumoto

: Hakone-Yumoto Address: Yumoto, Hakone, Ashigarashimo District, Kanagawa (Map)

3. Arashiyama and Sagano (Kyoto)

The bamboo groves in Arashiyama appear hauntingly beautiful amidst the rain.

Kyoto, known for its timeless beauty, showcases a distinct charm during the rainy season. The quick weather changes sculpt a black and white landscape reminiscent of classic Japanese art. The bamboo groves in Arashiyama appear hauntingly beautiful amidst the rain, while Gio-ji Temple is tucked away in the Sagano area. In June, the lush greenery, grass huts, and thriving moss gardens are delightful.

For a cozy adventure, ride the Sagano Romantic Train during the rainy season! The misty valleys and lush green scenery create a stunning backdrop, and the sound of rain against the window adds a magical touch.

Nearest station : Torokko Arashiyama

: Torokko Arashiyama Address: 4-2 Sagaogurayama Tabuchiyamacho, Ukyo Ward, Kyoto (Map)

4. Aomori and Akita

An under-the-radar paradise.

Further north in the Tohoku region, Aomori and Akita come alive during the rainy months. In Aomori, the Oirase Gorge becomes even more enchanting as rainwater feeds its streams, while Shirakami-Sanchi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, transforms into a misty forest dream, especially around Aoike Pond.

Over in Akita, Unshoji Temple in Oga City bursts with over 2,000 blooming hydrangeas from mid-June to late July, creating a stunning sea of blues and greens.

When : June 14 – July 21, 2025 (Hydrangea viewing at Unshoji Temple)

: June 14 – July 21, 2025 (Hydrangea viewing at Unshoji Temple) Nearest station : Hadachi

: Hadachi Oirase Gorge : Oirase, Okuse, Towada, Aomori

: Oirase, Okuse, Towada, Aomori Nearest Station: Hachinohe and Aomori

Unshoji Temple : 57 Kitaura Kitaurakitaura, Oga, Akita (Map)

: 57 Kitaura Kitaurakitaura, Oga, Akita (Map) Nearest station: Hadachi

5. Mount Koya (Wakayama)

An experience like no other during the rainy season.

Visiting Mount Koya is an experience like no other during the rainy season. This UNESCO World Heritage Site embraces a mystical serenity as fog weaves through its sacred grounds. Explore Kongobu-ji Temple, known as the head temple of Esoteric Shingon Buddhism, and visit the tranquil Okunoin cemetery, where the atmosphere feels profoundly peaceful in the rain.

Staying overnight in a temple lodging (shukubo) allows for deep cultural engagement through meditation and sutra copying in a tranquil setting. Enjoying seasonal vegetarian cuisine adds to the experience of Koya-san’s culinary tradition.

Nearest station : Gokurakubashi

: Gokurakubashi Address: 20 Koyasan, Koya-cho, Ito-gun, Wakayama (Map)

6. Koke no Mori (Nagano)

A magical destination for rainy hikes.

The Moss Forest in North Yatsugatake, Nagano Prefecture, is a magical destination for rainy hikes. Starting at Mugikusa Pass, the circular trail around Shirakoma Lake offers stunning views, vibrant moss, and peaceful lakeside paths. With 519 moss varieties, it’s one of Japan’s treasured moss forests.

On misty days, moss flourishes in this forest, forming a lush green carpet. Thick moss covers ancient trees, inviting exploration along boardwalks. Enjoy the soothing sounds of raindrops on leaves, with every visit offering something new.

Nearest station : Yachiho

: Yachiho Address: Inako, Koumi, Minamisaku District, Nagano (Map)

7. Yakushima (Kagoshima)

The island’s heavy rainfall creates a lush paradise.

Yakushima, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its ancient cedar trees and breathtaking natural beauty, especially during the rainy season. The island’s heavy rainfall creates a lush paradise, with hiking trails like the one to Jomon Sugi tree offering magical experiences in fog and greenery.

The moss-covered paths of Shiratani Unsuikyo Gorge inspired the movie Princess Mononoke, while waterfalls like Chihiro Falls and Oko Falls are even more stunning in the rain. Be ready for wet weather and consider a guided tour for safety.

Address: Yakushima, Kumage District, Kagoshima (Map)

8. Misasa Onsen (Tottori)

The rain amplifies the soothing sounds of the nearby river

Set in the scenic landscape of the Chugoku region, Misasa Onsen is renowned for its therapeutic mineral waters and serene countryside. The rain amplifies the soothing sounds of the nearby river’s flowing water and creates a misty ambiance that envelops the hot spring town. Enjoy a soak in one of the many ryokan (traditional inns), where the warm waters provide a perfect contrast to the cool, rainy air.

The Misasa Onsen Firefly Festival runs during this time, turning the hot spring town into a magical night scene. Visitors can stroll along the riverside promenade, where hundreds of fireflies illuminate the Firefly Stream. For those seeking to avoid rain, the indoor Firefly House provides a cozy viewing spot, making it a delightful experience, especially when paired with a yukata.

When : June 1-30, 2025 (Misasa Onsen Firefly Festival)

: June 1-30, 2025 (Misasa Onsen Firefly Festival) Nearest station: JR Kurayoshi

JR Kurayoshi Address: 973-1 Misasa, Tohaku District, Tottori (Map)

9. Kawaguchiko (Yamanashi)

Still a lovely time to visit.

Kawaguchiko, at the base of Mount Fuji, may be misty in June and July, but it’s a lovely time to visit. The lush landscapes around Lake Kawaguchi become vibrant in the rain, creating beautiful reflections. Stroll along the lakeside paths to enjoy blooming hydrangeas and visit Oishi Park, where the lavender festival showcases around 100,000 blooming lavender plants.

Explore the Yamanashi Gem Museum, which showcases over 2,000 stunning gemstones, including a giant quartz crystal. This colorful collection brightens up gloomy days.

When: June 21- July 21, 2025 (Kawaguchiko Lavender Herb Festival)

Nearest station : Kawaguchiko station

: Kawaguchiko station Address: Oishi, Fujikawaguchiko, Minamitsuru District, Yamanashi (Map)

10. Kanazawa (Ishikawa)

The rain enhances the city’s charm.

Kanazawa is a popular destination in Japan during the rainy season, with about 185 rainy days each year. The city is famous for its covered streets and preserved Edo districts, making it easy to explore even in the rain. Kanazawa’s umbrellas are unique. The rain enhances the city’s charm, with Kenrokuen Garden featuring lush greenery and glistening ponds, while the stone streets of the Nagamachi Samurai Residences glow softly under the streetlamps.

The 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art is perfect for rainy days, featuring a glass design that connects you to the outdoors. Don’t miss Jan Fabre’s “The Man Measuring the Clouds.” Another highlight is Omicho Market, a vibrant spot featuring over 170 shops that offer fresh seafood, local vegetables, and tasty street food, including sushi, crab, and croquettes, all in a lively atmosphere.

Nearest station : Kanazawa

: Kanazawa Address: Kinoshinbomachi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa (Map)

Do you have any other destinations for the rainy season in Japan? Comment down below!