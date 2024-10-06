10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

Want to work in Japan? Then it is a good idea to learn these 10 phrases you must know in a Japanese office.

If you want to start working and earning a salary while living in Japan, proficiency in Japanese is vital. However, mastering the language can be challenging, as its fundamental structure is vastly different from English. To help new learners get started, here are 10 phrases for working in a Japanese office.

English Japanese Romaji Thank you for your hard work お疲れさまです o-tsukare-sama-desu Thank you so much for your assistance as always お世話になっております o-sewa-ni-natte-ori-masu As soon as possible なるはや naru-haya Reschedule リスケ ri-suke Off the top of my head ジャストアイデア jasuto-aidea I understood. I accepted your request 承知しました shouchi-shi-mashita Voice and tone トンマナ ton-mana Material for further discussion たたき台 tatakidai I’m going home, see you tomorrow お先に失礼します o-saki-ni-shitsurei-shi-masu Thank you in advance よろしくお願いします yoroshiku-o-negai-shi-masu

1. ‘Thank You For Your Hard Work’

The farewell phrase, お疲れさまです (o-tsukare-sama-desu; “Thank you for your hard work”), is typically used at the end of the business day. While o and desu are functional words, tsukare means “tired,” and sama refers to a “state or condition.” Together, they express gratitude for a colleague’s labor and appreciation for each other’s hard work.

The phrase has evolved over a long history, but expressing appreciation at the end of the workday remains a cherished tradition in Japan. This form of communication dates back several hundred years, with some experts suggesting that it originated with feudal lords and samurai, a tradition that continues to this day.

2. ‘Thank You So Much For Your Assistance As Always’

お世話になっております (o-sewa-ni-natte-ori-masu; “Thank you so much for your assistance as always”) is also a greeting for people outside of your workplace. Whenever you meet someone working for another company, you should say お世話になっております (o-sewa-ni-natte-ori-masu), which means, “Thank you for your courteous support.”

Most of the words in the phrase are functional: osewa means “taking care,” while natte means “becoming.” This phrase is appropriate for addressing people outside your company but not for colleagues or bosses within the same organization.

3. ‘As Soon As Possible’

This phrase spoken in a Japanese office, なるはや (naru-haya; “as soon as possible”), is a coinage combined with two abbreviations, naru (precisely narubeku; “if possible”) and haya (precisely hayaku; “soon, early”). The combination of two words becomes “as soon as possible.”

For example, you can say, “Naruhayadeonegaishimasu,” which means, “Please take action as soon as possible.” However, this abbreviated word sounds too casual and has a tone of asking or requesting. Avoid using this with your boss and seniors in the same company.

4. ‘Reschedule’

In recent years, this phrase has become very common. リスケ (ri-suke; “reschedule”) originally comes from English words that you can easily imagine. Japanese people create this word by combining the suffix; “re” and schedule.

This word was coined using two familiar words, even for Japanese people, to express schedule adjustment, but as for the “schedule,” they abbreviated it to “suke.”

Risukedeonegaishimasu, meaning “please reschedule,” is an example. The antonym is オンスケ (on-suke; “on schedule”), and you can say, “onsukedeonegaishimasu,” meaning “please keep it on schedule.”

5. ‘Off The Top Of My Head’

Japanese people may not be particularly skilled at speaking English, but they are adept at creating new words from it. ジャストアイデア (jasto-aidea; “off the top of my head”) is a prime example. It is derived from the English words “just” and “idea.”

Japanese business people use this phrase to convey spontaneous ideas to others. You can use it to express humility, for example:

Koreha (wa) jastoaideadesuga

This essentially means, “although this is a mere idea off the top of my head.”

6. ‘I Understood, I Accepted Your Request’

承知しました (shouchi-shi-mashita; “I did understand, I did accept your request”) is a polite phrase when you understand something or decide to receive some request from others. Shouchi is a formal noun meaning “understanding,” “shi” is “doing” and “mashita” is a suffix.

Consequently, shochi-shi-mashita becomes; “I did understand” or “I got it.” For example, when your boss says “konopurojekutoha (wa) risukedesu,” meaning “this project needs to be rescheduled,” you can reply with this phrase: shouchishimashita.

7. ‘Voice And Tone’

トンマナ (ton-mana; “voice and tone”) is derived from two English words: “ton,” meaning “tone,” and “mana,” meaning “manner.” Business professionals use this phrase when discussing visual components or the design of their websites and advertisements to determine the style that best suits their brand.

For example, when discussing a company newsletter with a member of the Public Relations Department, you can say: tonmanawokimeyou, meaning “let’s decide the voice and tone.”

8. ‘Material For Further Discussion’

This widely known noun in Japan, たたき台 (tatakidai; “material for further discussion, springboard for discussion, testbed”), means a draft or an initial idea that will be developed and improved upon. If we break down the noun, tataki means, “hit” or “beat,” and dai means, “boards” or “working tables.”

Just like placing a lump of clay on a table and kneading it, put the initial idea in front of the team members, work on it together and refine it into a better idea.

たたき台 (tatakidai).

Koreha (wa) jasutoaideadesu.

Tatakidainishitekudasai.

These phrases are examples. They mean, “This is an idea off the top of my head. Please make it the material for further discussion.”

9. ‘Thank You In Advance’

よろしくお願いします (yoroshiku-o-negai-shi-masu; “Thank you in advance”). When you ask a colleague or your boss for something, yoroshiku-o-negai-shi-masu is appropriate as it expresses gratitude in advance.

In more detail, this phrase means, “I hope you will take care of it well,” and its meaning can change depending on the context. If you greet your new boss with this phrase, it conveys, “I hope you will take care of me well.” When requesting someone to complete a task, it becomes, “I hope you will take care of my requested task well.” It’s a phrase worth remembering when working in Japan.

10. ‘I’m Going Home, See You Tomorrow’

If you like to leave your office before your senior or boss, お先に失礼します (o-saki-ni-shitsurei-shi-masu; “I’m going home, see you tomorrow”) is essential. Saki is a noun meaning ahead or earlier. Shitsurei is also a noun that means lack of respect. “Shi” means “doing.”

Their combination generates the meaning, “I apologize for my rude behavior because I left earlier than you.” It might not make sense why you should apologize for leaving the office, but this is a tradition in Japan. Taking your leave before a senior person tends to be considered rude, whether in the office or a restaurant.

Are these 10 phrases in a Japanese office helpful? Of course, you can combine them at one time:

Kaigiha (wa) risukeninarimashita. Yoroshikuonegaishimasu.

This means, “The meeting has been rescheduled. Thank you for your understanding in advance.” These words might sound unfamiliar, but I hope you continue practicing them. Good Luck!

