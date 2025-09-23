10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

Looking for creative ways to teach? These English lessons in Japan double as fun classroom games—perfect for engaging students of all levels.

By Elizabeth Sok Sep 24, 2025 8 min read

If you’ve ever tried learning Japanese, you know that even the best textbooks can get stale. They’re packed with the grammar and vocabulary you need for the next JLPT test, but it’s refreshing to learn in a different way sometimes. The same goes for our students—English lessons in Japan don’t have to come only from a textbook.

While setting routines with a textbook can help lessen anxiety by keeping things predictable, it’s also a good idea to include a fun and fresh activity now and then. Getting students to be physical or creative is an effective way to engage students and help promote an active learning environment. We’ve come up with 10 lesson ideas that cover a variety of targets and proficiency levels from beginners to advanced to save you prep time for your next class.

1. Sprinting to 100

Learning numbers can be complex, and students often have trouble with similar-sounding ones, such as “12” and “20” or “18” and “80.” Combine teamwork and counting to have a fun competition to see which group can count to 100 the fastest.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Make groups of five and arrange them into a circle. Reduce group sizes if you want more participation.

Give each group a small object, such as a ball or marker.

One student from each group starts by saying “one.”

Moving clockwise, each student must say the following number in order and pass the object.

First group to make it 100 wins.

2. Top 10 English

Working with peers can help ease language learning anxiety. Incorporating YouTube videos about fun topics can also make practicing communicative and receptive skills more enjoyable. This one gets everyone talking, listening and sharing ideas without feeling like a test.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Find an English-language YouTube video featuring a list of Japan. Topics can include the top 10 reasons to visit Kyoto or the tastiest Japanese foods. Form groups of four and introduce the video topic. Give students five to ten minutes to write down their guesses on a sheet of paper. Watch the video without stopping and have groups write down each point discussed in the video. Compare their answers with the ones included in the video.

3. Questions Bingo

Everyone loves playing Bingo! In this version, instead of calling out numbers, have students do the talking. Works best with lower intermediate students and up, giving them plenty of practice forming and answering everyday questions.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Pick a theme (e.g., food, summer vacation) and prepare a list of yes/no questions. Create bingo cards online with the questions in each square (online generators work well). Hand out the cards and explain the rules: students must walk around and ask classmates the questions. When a classmate answers “yes,” they sign their name in that square. “No” answers are left blank. For higher levels, encourage follow-up questions. The first student to complete a line calls out, “Bingo!” You can also reward students who fill in the most names.

4. English Detective

Get your students moving and thinking with this hands-on detective game. Suited for intermediate students and higher, this activity combines listening, speaking, writing and a bit of problem-solving.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Download the detective game, cut out one set of clues, and hide them around the classroom before class. Divide students into groups of three or four. Each group chooses one writer and two detectives. Explain the task: detectives must search the room for clues, memorize them, and return to tell the writer, who records the information. They can go back and forth as often as needed until all clues are collected. Once a group has written down all the clues, give them a worksheet with pictures of the five people and spaces for names and ages. The first group to correctly complete all names and ages is the winner.

5. Up and Down Hot Potato

All students, but especially younger ones, benefit from getting out of their seats during class. This activity focuses on active listening and vocabulary, which has learners sitting down and jumping up.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Choose a theme (e.g., numbers, animals, or sight words) and prepare flashcards or small objects—one per student if possible. Drill the vocabulary first with call-and-response, focusing on pronunciation. Divide the class into groups of 4-6 students. Each group sits in a circle (larger groups work, but students get fewer turns). Set a 30-second timer. A chosen student stands up, says their vocabulary word, and calls another student’s word. They sit down while the next student stands up. Continue the sit–stand chain until the timer goes off. The student left standing is out. Keep playing until only one student remains.

6. Self-Introduction Origami

Studies have shown that doing origami helps to ease anxiety and increases mindfulness and concentration. Practice getting to know each other through origami! This activity makes practicing simple self-introductions easy and approachable.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Begin with a model: briefly introduce yourself (name, birthday, favorite food, etc.) and write sample sentences on the board. Give each student a sheet of origami paper. Students write their own self-introductions on the white side using your model. For lower-level learners, allow drawings instead (e.g., a strawberry for a favorite food, a face for a name). Pair students and give each pair origami instructions. The pairs fold and decorate their creations, adding faces or accessories. When finished, all students stand and find new partners. Holding their origami, they introduce themselves without reading directly from the paper. Rotate partners and repeat as often as desired.

7. Visual Telephone

This activity combines the classic “broken telephone” game with drawing. Great for upper beginners and higher, this one encourages complete sentences and practice with prepositions while listening and speaking.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Give each student a sheet of paper and have them divide it into eight sections (quarters on both sides). Students draw a detailed scene in the first box (theme ideas: bedroom, dream birthday, ideal house). Set a 5-minute timer. They should only include things they can describe in English. Pair students. Each describes their drawing to their partner (without showing it), and the partner redraws the scene in a new box. Encourage questions. Rotate partners. Repeat the process, but now each student describes the most recent picture they drew. They can’t pair with the same student twice. Continue until all eight sections are filled. Students then track down the creator of the last picture they drew, compare drawings, and spot the differences.

8. Make Your Own Board Game

In this activity, have your students make and play their own custom board games. Works well for lower intermediate and above, giving students a mix of reading, writing, listening and speaking practice.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Put students into groups of 3–4 and give each group an A4 (or larger) sheet of paper. Each group picks a theme and writes 5 open-ended and 5 closed-ended questions on one side. Example (Theme: Music): Open-ended: What kind of music do you like?

Closed-ended: Can you play the piano? On the other side, groups design a board game using their theme and questions. Encourage creativity with layout and design. When finished, groups pass their board game clockwise. Each group uses small objects (e.g., an eraser, a pen cap) as pieces. Players move by playing rock-paper-scissors: the winner moves 2 spaces, the loser moves back 1. Students answer a question when landing on a new space. If revisiting, they must add extra information. After 10 minutes, rotate the board games and play again.

9. Story Chain

This activity is best for small groups of up to eight students. It combines collaborative storytelling with a listening quiz and a chance for students to add their own endings.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Arrange the class in a circle and choose a story topic (e.g., a memorable weekend, a trip to the moon). Give the first sentence to start the story. Moving clockwise, each student adds one sentence. Encourage creativity—stories can be realistic or imaginary. The teacher should join in, take notes and keep the story lively with added details. Continue until the story feels complete. The last student can end it, or students can create their own endings to share. Using your notes, finish with an oral listening quiz to check comprehension of story details.

10. Target Words

This activity helps students recognize letters and match them to the first sounds of words in a fun way. It’s also an excellent activity for young learners.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Prepare ABC flashcards and matching word cards (e.g., animals, colors, foods, etc.). Teach a small set of target words, focusing on the initial sounds, and match each to its letter card. Give each student a ball, bean bag, or crumpled paper. Set up bins, boxes, or containers as “goals,” one for each target letter. Line students a few meters away, parallel to the bins. Call out a word. Students throw their objects into the correct letter’s bin. Rotate roles so students also act as the “teacher” and call out target words.

Games and activities can turn routine English lessons in Japan into fun, memorable experiences. A little creativity goes a long way toward keeping students engaged and motivated.

