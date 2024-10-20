As autumn approaches, Tokyo undergoes a breathtaking transformation, with vibrant shades of red, gold, and orange embracing the city. While the popular spots for viewing autumn leaves in Tokyo become crowded during this season, the city also boasts lesser-known gems waiting to be explored.



In this guide, we will take you on a journey through 10 hidden autumn foliage spots in Tokyo. From serene gardens to picturesque hiking trails, embark on unforgettable autumn day trips from Tokyo and immerse yourself in the beauty of the changing seasons away from the hustle and bustle.

1. Mizumoto Park

Right at the border between Saitama, Mizumoto Park is not to be missed.

Mizumoto Park, nestled in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, is an undiscovered gem. The expansive park features a captivating Metasequoia Forest with 1,500 trees, offering a magical setting as the leaves turn vibrant shades of red and gold in late November. This tranquil oasis, Tokyo’s largest park, provides a serene escape from city life. Entrance is free, and visitors can enjoy a peaceful day surrounded by nature’s autumnal beauty and even bring a picnic.

Best time to visit: Late November to early December

Late November to early December Nearest station: Kanamachi

Kanamachi Address: 3-2 Mizumotokoen, Katsushika City, Tokyo

2. Todoroki Ravine

Visit Todoroki Fudosan Temple to experience the best of the autumnal season without the crowds.

Todoroki Ravine in Tokyo is a serene autumnal haven with a picturesque one-kilometer trail along the Yazawa River, showcasing beautiful fall colors. It’s a perfect place to enjoy the peaceful ambiance and vibrant foliage during the autumn season. Admire the vibrant ginkgo leaves and maple trees, especially near the captivating Todoroki Fudoson Temple. Enjoy a leisurely walk through the Nihon Teien Japanese garden and indulge in traditional Japanese treats at Setsugetsuka teahouse. Escape the city bustle and immerse yourself in the stunning autumn hues of Todoroki Ravine.

Best time to visit: Late November to early December

Late November to early December Nearest station: Todoroki

Todoroki Address: 1-22 Todoroki, Setagaya City, Tokyo

3. Akigawa Valley

Embrace a lesser-known side of Tokyo.

Discover the peaceful Akigawa Valley, just over an hour from central Tokyo, for a stunning autumn experience. Enjoy the picturesque contrast of clear blue streams and vibrant foliage, especially around Ishifunebashi Bridge. After a day of exploration, unwind at the free foot bath at Akigawa Valley Seoto-no-yu. Explore the Otake Limestone Cave, a designated Natural Monument, for a unique educational experience. Embrace the tranquil atmosphere and escape the city to witness the beauty of autumn up close in this charming and lesser-known Tokyo destination.

Best time to visit: Mid to late November

Mid to late November Nearest station: Musashi-Itsukaichi

Musashi-Itsukaichi Nearest Bus stop: Jurigi (十里木)

Jurigi (十里木) Address: 1420 Tokura, Akiruno, Tokyo

4. Jindaiji Temple

A small-town atmosphere set against a background of reds and oranges.

Experience Tokyo’s autumn beauty at Jindaiji Temple, a serene escape renowned for its vibrant red and orange foliage. Founded in 733, this historic temple is a hidden gem, featuring the national treasure Hakuho Buddha. Indulge in Jindaiji soba and local sweets while admiring the autumn scenery. To avoid crowds, visit in the morning or evening. Jindaiji Temple offers a captivating mix of history, nature, and autumn splendor.

Best time to visit: Late November to mid-December

Late November to mid-December Nearest station: Chofu

Chofu Address: 5-15-1, Jindaiji Motomachi, Chofu, Tokyo

5. Kotokuji Temple

A scenic place of worship.

Kotokuji Temple in Akiruno City offers a unique autumn experience with its stunning golden ginkgo trees. Belonging to the Kencho-ji Temple school of the Rinzai Zen sect, this ancient temple provides a tranquil setting for autumn leaf viewing away from the city. Visitors can capture picturesque scenes of the vibrant yellow leaves against the temple’s historic structures, creating a serene atmosphere. With its offbeat charm and vibrant foliage, Kotokuji Temple offers a distinct autumn experience in Tokyo.

Best time to visit: Mid to late November

Mid to late November Nearest station: Musashi-Itsukaichi

Musashi-Itsukaichi Address: 234 Kowada, Akiruno, Tokyo

6. Kuhonbutsu Joshinji Temple

A tranquil respite.

Kuhonbutsu Joshinji Temple, located in Tokyo, is a serene oasis with a dry landscape garden and stunning fall foliage. The temple, home to nine Amida Buddhas, offers a tranquil ambiance perfect for contemplation. Visitors can wander through the grounds adorned with vibrant autumn colors and admire the historical main gate, Enma-do Hall, mountain gate, and bell tower. This hidden gem rivals Kyoto’s beauty and provides a peaceful escape from Tokyo’s urban energy for nature lovers seeking Japanese tranquillity.

Best time to visit: Late November to early December

Late November to early December Nearest station: Kuhombutsu

Kuhombutsu Address: 7-41-3 Okusawa, Setagaya City, Tokyo

7. Higo-Hosokawa Garden

A calm autumn retreat by Kanda River.

Escape to the peaceful beauty of Higo-Hosokawa Garden, a calm autumn retreat located by the Kanda River. Marvel at the stunning transformation of Japanese maples, Chinese hackberry, and hazel trees as they paint the garden in vibrant hues of red and gold. Witness the enchanting glow of snow-hanging pine trees and their reflections in the peaceful pond. During the autumn light-up event, the garden dazzles with approximately 150 LED twinkling lights, offering an unforgettable fall spectacle.

Best time to visit: Late November to early December

Late November to early December Nearest station: Waseda

Waseda Address: 1-1-22 Mejirodai, Bunkyo City, Tokyo

8. Tonogayato Garden

A picture perfect autumnal spot.

Tonogayato Garden in autumn is a breathtaking sight, with over 200 Japanese maple trees painting the landscape in vibrant hues of red, orange, and yellow. The Koyo-tei tea house offers a spectacular view of the maple trees and the serene pond, creating a picturesque scene that is particularly stunning during the autumn foliage. The natural landform of Musashino-valleys and the cliff-like rift area are well preserved, providing a peaceful and enchanting atmosphere for visitors to enjoy the beauty of the season.

Best time to visit: Late November to early December

Late November to early December Nearest station: Kokubunji

Kokubunji Address: 2-16 Minamicho, Kokubunji, Tokyo

9. Otaguro Park

A hidden oasis just a train ride from Shinjuku.

Otaguro Park, in Suginami Ward is a serene Japanese-style garden rich with history. Spanning less than one hectare, it was once part of music critic Motoo Otaguro’s estate. The park is famous for its vibrant Japanese maple trees, which create a breathtaking display of colors in autumn. Visitors can enjoy evening light-up events during fall, adding to the enchanting atmosphere. This cherished local gem offers complimentary entry and a peaceful retreat for cultural appreciation.

Best time to visit: Late November to early December

Late November to early December Nearest station: Ogikubo

Ogikubo Address: 3-33-12 Ogikubo, Suginami City, Tokyo

10. Mount Kumotori

Walk through a tunnel of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows.

Our last destination for 10 hidden autumn foliage spots in Tokyo is nestled in the Okuchichibu Mountains. Mount Kumotori offers a captivating autumn spectacle. Its remote location and tranquil ambiance make it a lesser-known Tokyo gem, alluring nature lovers in search of a peaceful getaway. During fall, the mountain is cloaked in a vibrant canvas of red, orange, and yellow foliage, creating a stunning panorama. It’s a secluded haven for hikers and nature enthusiasts seeking an unconventional Japanese escapade.

Best time to visit: Early to Mid-October

Early to Mid-October Nearest station: Okutama

Okutama Nearest bus stop: Kosode-gawa river (小袖川)

Kosode-gawa river (小袖川) Address: Otaki, Chichibu, Saitama

Do you have any destination that should be on this list of 10 hidden autumn foliage spots in Tokyo? Let us know in the comments!