10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

Discover the clever Japanese apartment features that make life easier, from self-heating tubs to bug screens you’ll wish you had back home.

By Kerri King Jun 6, 2025 6 min read

Before moving to Japan, I’d never lived in an apartment, let alone experienced the unique Japanese apartment features that make daily life here surprisingly convenient. And while I expected a bit of culture shock, I didn’t expect to fall in love with so many of the little everyday touches that are considered standard in Japan.

From bathtubs that reheat themselves to bug screens that save your sanity during cicada season, Japanese apartments are full of thoughtful design quirks that make daily life just a little smoother. Whether you’re apartment hunting in Japan, planning a move, or just curious about how people live here, here are the Japanese apartment features I didn’t know I needed but now can’t live without.

1. Intercom with Video Screen

Go away, bro.

While many Japanese apartments come with a basic intercom system, newer buildings often feature a video intercom monitor (ビデオインターホンモニター, bideo intahon monita). This small screen lets you see exactly who’s knocking at your door.

Whether it’s the NHK guy on his eternal quest, a neighbor politely complaining about your late-night vacuuming or your Uber Eats delivery finally arriving, this feature makes it easy to screen your visitors without ever opening the door.

2. Self-Heating Bathtub

Bathing is on another level in Japan.

In Japan, bathing almost feels like a ritual. Even modest apartments treat it seriously. Most come with a bathtub, and in newer buildings, you’ll often find high-tech systems that put typical Western setups to shame.

We’re talking digital control panels that let you fill the tub to your exact temperature with the push of a button, reheat the water (追い焚き機能, oideki kino) and even adjust settings while you’re still soaking. As a parent, I can’t overstate how much I would’ve appreciated this when my daughter was a baby—no more fumbling with thermometers or balancing hot and cold taps.

Because everyone washes thoroughly before getting in, it’s common in Japan for family members to bathe one after another using the same water. These reheating functions are built with that tradition in mind, keeping the bath hot, clean, and ready for whoever’s next.

3. Deep Closets

Your Tetris game gets really good.

One standout of Japanese apartment design is the deep closet (押入れ, oshiire), usually found in tatami rooms. Originally made for futons, sliding-door closets are surprisingly roomy and great for hiding away seasonal clothes, luggage or random junk.

That said, they’re not always intuitive. Many don’t come with built-in shelves or rods, so unless you’re storing futons (as intended), you’ll need to get creative. We added a tension rod to hang clothes. My daughter turned hers into a cozy reading nook.

4. Bug Screen Doors

The kamemushi wants to say hello.

This might just be the unsung hero of apartment life in Japan. If you’ve lived through a Japanese summer, you’ll understand why. From cicadas (セミ, semi) that screech like chainsaws to stink bugs (カメムシ, kamemushi), mosquitoes (蚊, ka) and the notorious giant hornet (オオスズメバチ, ōsuzumebachi)—summer can be a nightmare.

Enter the sliding bug screen door (網戸, amido), which lets air in while keeping pests out. You can find cleaning brushes for them at any 100-yen shop. Once you’ve lived with an amido, you’ll never want to go back.

5. Sliding Doors

Just don’t try to slam them.

Sliding doors are everywhere in Japanese apartments. Whether it’s a closet door (襖, fusuma), paper screen (障子, shoji) or partition, they’re elegant space-savers. All our interior doors are fusuma: lightweight panels made of wooden frames covered with paper or cloth. They glide smoothly but aren’t always toddler-proof (or clumsy-adult-proof—I’ve torn a few).

We also have transom panels (欄間, ranma) above the doors. These let air circulate between rooms, which is helpful in humid summers and chilly winters. Even better, there aren’t any doorknobs to trip you up if you’re trying to make a quick exit.

6. Bathroom Clothes Drying Function

Essential on rainy days or if you don’t have a balcony.

Don’t have a dryer? No problem. Many bathrooms in Japan include a bathroom dryer (浴室乾燥機, yokushitsu kansoki) that turns your bath into a laundry room.

Very few homes in Japan own a tumble dryer. So this setup is essential, especially during the rainy season (梅雨, tsuyu), when clothes hung outside never dry properly.

7. The Balcony

Sunday mornings just got a lot nicer.

Even the tiniest apartment usually includes a balcony (バルコニー, barukoni). It might only fit a laundry pole and a pair of futons, but it’s better than nothing.

I got lucky—mine overlooks a forest instead of a neighbor’s windows. Some people turn theirs into plant jungles, while others sneak in a folding chair and coffee. Unfortunately, barbecues are often prohibited, but in a country where space is limited, even a small balcony feels like a luxury.

8. The Genkan

Where else are we going to pile our shoes?

The entryway (玄関, genkan) is a small step-down space at your front door where shoes come off and slippers go on. In Japan, outside dirt doesn’t belong in the living space. You’ll often see umbrellas, shoe racks and bags stashed here, too.

If you’re coming from a shoes-inside country, it might feel unfamiliar at first. But as a New Zealander—where we also ditch our shoes—I found it refreshingly practical. Crossing that little step really feels like leaving the outside world behind.

9. Hand-Washing Sink Above the Toilet

Get everything done in one place.

This one is easy to miss, but once you notice it, it makes perfect sense. Some toilets come with a built-in toilet tank sink (手洗い付き便器, tearai-tsuki benki). After you flush, clean water runs from a tiny faucet on top of the tank so you can wash your hands.

The water then drains down to refill the cistern. It’s clever, space-saving and eco-friendly. I don’t understand why this isn’t a global standard.

10. Tatami Rooms

Not a great idea if you have cats.

Love them or hate them, tatami rooms (畳の部屋, tatami no heya) are still standard in Japanese homes—even in modern apartments. Also known as washitsu (和室, washitsu), these traditional spaces feature tatami mats (畳, tatami) woven from soft rush grass (い草, igusa).

They’re designed to be multipurpose—depending on the time of day, you might sleep, relax, or host guests there. But they do require upkeep. Tatami can dent, scratch and develop mold when the humidity is high.

That’s one reason newer buildings are moving away from them. But my apartment has three, and we’ve made the most of them. We roll up our futons each morning and turn the rooms into play areas or cozy spots for movie nights. Honestly, the soft floor has grown on me.

What’s a Japanese apartment feature that you love or hate? Let us know in the comments below.