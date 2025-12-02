10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

Discover English-friendly Japanese culture experiences in Tokyo, from cooking and ceramics to sumo, tea ceremony, ikebana and more.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 3, 2025 6 min read

Japanese Culture Experiences are at the top of many foreigners’ must-do lists. With world-renowned temples and shrines, enviable street food and high cuisine and a rich history of martial arts, sports and art, it’s easy to see why Japanese culture holds such a strong pull. Are you interested in experiencing Japanese culture but discouraged by the language barrier?

Luckily, you don’t have to be fluent in Japanese to experience Japanese culture (although if you’re looking to learn, we can suggest some great schools and apps to help you along).

There are many fascinating classes and experience-based activities in English in the capital to help you make the most of your trip or stay in Japan. Whether you are interested in sumo and samurai, our list below has classes and experiences catered to a variety of enthusiasts.

1. Tokyo Cook: Cooking Classes

Take some chef skills back home.

At Tokyo Cook, you can take English-language classes to practice Japanese cuisine from around the country, taught by Japanese chefs. Whether you are interested in sushi, vegetarian, tofu or kaiseki (traditional multi-course meal), this school has a class for you.

For chefs aspiring to work in Japan, consider intensive courses that teach and place you in a real restaurant kitchen, giving you a feel for the workplace.

Price : 15,000¥~

: 15,000¥~ Nearest station : Roppongi (Hibiya Line)

: Roppongi (Hibiya Line) Where : 6-1-8 Roppongi, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps)

: 6-1-8 Roppongi, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps) Website

2. Artbar: Art Experiences

Artbar, which has multiple locations in Tokyo, opened nine years ago as the first “sip and paint” studio in the capital. The premise is that you drink wine, (or non-alcoholic drinks if you prefer), and let your creative side free.

Artbar offers a variety of sessions across its studios, allowing you to find a painting style that suits you. Sessions are offered in English and Japanese, and occasionally in other languages, depending on the instructor.

Price : Starts from ¥6,050 per session

: Starts from ¥6,050 per session Where : Artbar has locations in Tokyo, Daikanyama, Cat Street Harajuku and Ginza

: Artbar has locations in Tokyo, Daikanyama, Cat Street Harajuku and Ginza Website

3. Uzumako Ceramic Art School: Ceramic Classes

Homemade souveneirs

At Uzumako Ceramic Art School, you can learn Japanese techniques for the pottery wheel and hand-building ceramics. You will be taught traditional methods and learn about the various styles of Japanese ceramic-making. All materials, such as aprons and clay, will be provided by the school. You can take multiple classes a day if you want to maximize your time in Tokyo.

Price : ¥5,500 for online registration; course fees vary

: ¥5,500 for online registration; course fees vary Nearest station : Mita (Asakusa Line)

: Mita (Asakusa Line) Where : 3-29-11 Shiba, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps)

: 3-29-11 Shiba, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps) Website

4. Baba Ramen: Ramen-Making Classes

Use your noodle.

At Baba Ramen, you have the chance to make traditional or vegetarian ramen and gyoza in a real restaurant kitchen, taught by a ramen chef. These classes typically start in the morning and are conducted in small groups with two people.

Children aged eight years and older are also welcome to participate. Included in your booking is a 50-page recipe booklet that helps you recreate restaurant-quality ramen at home.

Price : ¥21,500 for 4 hours

: ¥21,500 for 4 hours Nearest station : JR Meguro

: JR Meguro Where : 3-7-32 Shimomeguro, Meguro Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps)

: 3-7-32 Shimomeguro, Meguro Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps) Website

5. Omotenashi Japan: Experience the World of Sumo

Suit up.

Omotenashi Japan’s Sumo experience gives you an up-close and personal participatory encounter with sumo wrestlers. Led by an experienced and knowledgeable English-speaking guide, you will be fully immersed in the world of sumo.

After viewing a morning practice, you have the opportunity to wrestle with the sumo wrestlers and even share lunch, a traditional chanko-nabe hot pot, together.

Price : About ¥21,000 plus train fees

: About ¥21,000 plus train fees Nearest station : Meet up and departure from JR Ueno Station

: Meet up and departure from JR Ueno Station Where : You travel as a group by train to the sumo dojo and back to JR Ueno

: You travel as a group by train to the sumo dojo and back to JR Ueno Website

6. Atelier Soka Ikebana: Ikebana Experience

Flower power.

In this unique experience, get to know ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, from a master in the Omotesando area. More than just making flowers look pretty, you can learn how to express your thoughts and feelings through flowers in this cultural activity.

English small-group classes range from 90 minutes to three hours, while you also have the option of joining an existing class to view others’ ikebana or taking a private class with the teacher.

Price : ¥28,000- ¥155,000 per lesson

: ¥28,000- ¥155,000 per lesson Nearest station : Omotesando (Ginza Line)

: Omotesando (Ginza Line) Where : 4-15-4 Minamiaoyama, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Google Map)

: 4-15-4 Minamiaoyama, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Google Map) Website

7. Chazen Matcha Cafe: Tea Ceremony and Wagashi

Harder than it looks.

Head to the Asakusa area, steeped in traditional culture, to learn about the centuries-old art of sado (the tea ceremony) and making wagashi (Japanese sweets).

Chazen Matcha Cafe offers English language activities where you can be immersed in the art of the tea ceremony or make seasonal Japanese sweets in either shared or private classes. Children are welcome to participate, but reservations are required for all participants.

Price : ¥2,000 – ¥5,000

: ¥2,000 – ¥5,000 Nearest station : Asakusa (Ginza Line)

: Asakusa (Ginza Line) Where : 1-4-7 Asakusa, Taito Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps)

: 1-4-7 Asakusa, Taito Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps) Website

8. Shunkaen Bonsai Museum: Bonsai Experience

Your own little tree.

At the Shunkaen Bonsai Museum, you can tour one of the best collections of bonsai trees in the country. There are both indoor and outdoor bonsai galleries available for viewing, and you can learn about how to care for them in a short lesson.

Don’t miss the chance to work on one of the museum’s miniature trees with the help of a knowledgeable English-speaking guide. Make sure to wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty and bring gloves if you would like to protect your hands while gardening.

Price : ¥8,800

: ¥8,800 Nearest station : JR Koiwa

: JR Koiwa Where : 1-29-16 Niihori, Edogawa Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps)

: 1-29-16 Niihori, Edogawa Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps) Website

9. Tate School: Samurai Sword Experience

While you were buying anime figures, I was studying the blade.

At Tate School, all of the instructors are professional samurai performers. In the experience available here, dress like a samurai and learn about samurai etiquette and rules and the basics of samurai sword fighting.

This memorable experience lets you reenact traditional Japanese sword fighting with experienced staff members. For an extra fee, watch the teachers perform in an exciting show.

Price : Starts from ¥11,000 for adults

: Starts from ¥11,000 for adults Nearest station : Kita-Sando (Fukutoshin Line)

: Kita-Sando (Fukutoshin Line) Where : 3-3-12 Sendagaya, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps)

: 3-3-12 Sendagaya, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps) Website

10 .Shodo Cafe 7557: Calligraphy Experience

While you were studying the blade, I was learning to write.

At the Shodo Cafe 7557, you can experience a hands-on calligraphy lesson with many potential add-ons, from learning to fold origami to creating a custom t-shirt with your kanji. For the lesson, you can choose to practice calligraphy on a bamboo fan or a hanging scroll.

The required materials are provided in the lesson fee, and all participants will receive a personalized gift, such as a hand-carved hiragana stamp of your name.

Price : Starts from ¥8,800 (adult) for the Basic Calligraphy Experience

: Starts from ¥8,800 (adult) for the Basic Calligraphy Experience Nearest station : Roppongi (Hibiya Line)

: Roppongi (Hibiya Line) Where : 7-9-3 Roppongi, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps)

: 7-9-3 Roppongi, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Google Maps) Website: https://www.shodocafe7557.com

Do you have a favorite English-language Japanese cultural activity in Tokyo? Let us know below!