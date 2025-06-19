10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

Don't let the heat get you down. If you're looking for something new to try this year, here are ten Japanese summer traditions.

By Heidi Sarol Jun 20, 2025 5 min read

Summer in Japan starts with a few weeks of rain right after Golden Week. From then on, it gets progressively hotter and more humid. Thankfully, it’s not all that bad. Throughout the centuries, Japanese culture has found ways to celebrate each passing season. Each prefecture has its own share of summer festivals, from fireworks to serving up regional specialties to cool you off. While not definitive, here’s a quick roundup of 10 Japanese summer traditions you need to try (if you haven’t already).

1. Fireworks Festivals

See the sky light up in a burst of color.

Even if no one can say for sure when hanabi (fireworks) first came to Japan from China, they’ve clearly left a lasting impression. Summer in Japan wouldn’t be complete without the distant sound of fireworks echoing through the night, thanks to the many festivals held across the country. While fireworks displays exist around the world, in Japan they carry deeper cultural meaning—honoring the ephemeral and celebrating the beauty of nature.

2. Bon Odori

Follow along.

Every August, Japanese people observe Obon, a Buddhist festival that honors the spirits of their ancestors. During this time, families come together and symbolically welcome their departed loved ones back to the world of the living. It can also be a little bit spooky.

One of the most recognizable traditions of Obon is Bon Odori, a folk dance with roots dating back to the late Heian or Kamakura Periods, which became widespread by the 1600s. Each region adds its own flair, but the most common sight is a group of musicians performing atop a yagura (wooden scaffold) while dancers move in a slow circle, either clockwise or counterclockwise.

3. Nagashi Somen

Don’t let it slip away.

When you feel like melting but still crave noodles, look for somen (thinly sliced wheat noodles) or better yet, nagashi (flowing) somen. Originating in Kyushu in the mid-1950s, nagashi somen involves catching somen noodles flowing down bamboo pipes. It’s a time-honored tradition that’s not only meant to bring people together, but also to have them cool off. Once you catch the noodles, simply dunk them in tsuyu (savory dipping sauce).

4. Yukata

Stylish and practical.

Staying cool in Japan isn’t just about what you eat—it’s also about what you wear. Light fabrics like cotton and linen help you breathe in the heat without feeling weighed down. The yukata (a casual cotton kimono) was originally worn by nobles after bathing, a tradition that dates back to the Heian Period. Today, yukata are a common sight at summer festivals and in onsen (hot spring) towns, and it’s not unusual to see people wearing them casually during the warmer months.

5. Suikawari

One of the most quintessential summer activities in Japan.

Suikawari is a classic Japanese summer game that involves trying to split a watermelon while blindfolded. Its exact origins are unclear. Some trace it back to the Edo Period and early trade with China, while others suggest links to African harvest rituals. To play, all you need is a bat, a blindfold, a mat (things can get messy) and, of course, a watermelon. One by one, players are blindfolded, spun around, and guided by the shouts of their friends as they attempt to smash the fruit. When it finally cracks open, everyone shares a sweet reward.

6. Beer Gardens

The best way to cool down.

Beer gardens and rooftop barbecue venues spring up all over the country the minute summer rolls around. With several world-class breweries in Japan, it’s no wonder that the Japanese really love their beer. Top it off with grilling up some premium cuts of beef, and it’s the perfect summer day out. The first beer garden began in Yokohama in 1875 and the rest is history.

7. Kakigori

A sweet, summer treat.

Better than ice cream, kakigori is a refreshing shaved ice dessert with roots dating back to ancient times. Once reserved only for the upper echelons of nobility, kakigori is now a ubiquitous summer treat. Convenience stores, festival stalls and specialty cafes each offer their own take on this traditional Japanese dessert—all worth trying. It’s light, refreshing and leaves you wanting more.

8. Sparklers

Feel like a kid again.

Sparklers, or senko hanabi, are perfect for summer gatherings with friends and family. Like fireworks, they’re a way to honor the fleeting beauty of the season. If you prefer to skip the crowds and enjoy a more low-key celebration, sparklers are a great alternative. Just note that not all parks allow senko hanabi, so it’s best to check in advance.

9. Bug Catching

Live out your Animal Crossing fantasy.

When summer vacation rolls around, parents take their kids bug-catching in parks and nearby forests. This practice became more common after World War II, when Japan began to modernize. Bug-catching became a means of helping children appreciate and grow up around nature. Young boys, in particular, tend to collect the most common kinds of insects using butterfly nets and store them in plastic containers. This tradition also appears in video games like Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing.

10. Firefly Watching

A fleeting glow in the dark.

A bug-bonus. Before neon signs and smartphones lit up the night, Japanese summers were marked by the gentle glow of fireflies. Hotaru-gari (firefly viewing) remains a nostalgic and romantic summer tradition. These insects appear in early summer, usually near clean rivers or marshlands, and their short-lived presence is often tied to themes of transience and poetry. Firefly festivals still take place in rural areas and temple grounds, where people gather at dusk for a glimpse of their silent dance.

