10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

Apr 8, 2024

Everyone starts as a beginner when studying Japanese. But once you are in the advanced bracket, using casual apps or the usual textbooks on beginner lists doesn’t cut it anymore. But, whether your goal is to excel at business Japanese, read Japanese literature or get the coveted N2 or N1 for your next promotion, we all need a little help on our study journeys. When you’ve reached the precipice, it’s time to move on to Japanese textbooks for advanced learners.

The list below are books, some very technical and dry and some fun and colorful, that can help you level up your study of advanced Japanese.

1. Tobira: Gateway to Advanced Japanese

If you’re not quite at the advanced Japanese level but want to push yourself there fast, try Tobira to help you break through the intermediate plateau. The reading samples cover far more engaging topics than usual textbooks to keep your attention during self-study. The book provides a convenient breakdown of all the grammar and vocabulary you need. With multimedia sources and exercises on its website, it’s a great resource for all your language learning needs.

Best For: Middle to high intermediate learners aiming to be advanced

Cost: ¥3,630

2. A Dictionary of Advanced Japanese Grammar

Photo: iStock/ s-hide-1009 Study until it sticks.

A Dictionary of Advanced Japanese Grammar deepens into over 200 high-level grammar points. Easy-to-understand example sentences and explanations in English accompany each piece of grammar. Like other dictionaries, this one is organized alphabetically and includes advanced topics, such as rhetorical questions and metaphors. A Dictionary of Advanced Japanese Grammar is useful for thoroughly studying the finer points of grammar that can’t be covered in a typical textbook. This book also points out common errors and linguistic patterns that look similar but have different meanings.

Best For: Learners who want to study advanced grammar in great detail

Cost: ¥4,180

3. Expressive Japanese

Unlike many other books we cover, this one is not a textbook. Using authentic dialogue from dramas, manga, anime and more, Expressive Japanese gives you concrete examples and explanations of the nuances of how feelings are expressed in Japanese. Written by a linguistics professor, this book explores topics not usually outlined in study textbooks, with entertaining examples from 1990s and 2000s Japanese pop culture. It’s a unique and valuable resource if you’re striving for fluency.

Best For: Learners looking to express their feelings better in Japanese

Cost: From ¥1,661

4. Shin-Nihongo 500 Mon

This series is a great study guide for anyone interested in writing the JLPT at all levels. On each page of the textbook, three questions dealing with kanji, vocabulary, and grammar will appear on the JLPT exams for 500 questions. Translations of the vocabulary and grammar are provided with examples. This textbook presents the learning material in a more fun and engaging way since you can test yourself from day one: no long explanations to read here!

However, some say these books are not at the level of the actual JLPT, so they are best used with other study materials.

Best For: Beginners to advanced learners looking to take the JLPT exams

Cost: ¥1,320

5. Onamatoperapera: An Illustrated Guide to Japanese Onomatopoeia

Photo: iStock/ jirawatp Japan is like a comic without word bubbles.

Onomatopoeia are words that mimic a sound they are trying to describe. In English, for example, the word “hiss” is used for the sound of a snake hissing. While Japanese has onomatopoeia similar to English, it also has plenty unrelated to sounds, like bosa bosa to describe unkempt hair.

This book teaches you thousands of onomatopoeia spanning several topics, from cooking to health, with cute manga examples. Because Japanese people frequently use onomatopoeia in speaking and writing, Onamatoperapera will bring you one step closer to sounding more natural.

Best For: Learners who want to level up their descriptive Japanese

Cost: ¥1,100

6. The Preparatory Course for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test

This series is perfect for all learners interested in taking the JLPT. The textbooks are divided into three types: reading, listening, and grammar and vocabulary (combined). Unlike other options, this series offers a listening test prep that is helpful for the JLPT and can also improve practical listening skills and pronunciation.

The grammar and vocabulary in this book also present many examples and problems using everyday conversations, which helps make the textbook more user-friendly.

Best For: Beginners to advanced learners looking to take the JLPT exams

Cost: ¥1,250

7. Nyuusha 1 Nenme Business Bunsho no Kyoukasho

Photo: iStock/ kyonntra Learn how Japanese business lingo works.

This book is not the most relaxing read, but it is extremely thorough. Aimed at native Japanese speakers (and very helpful for advanced learners in a pinch!), it is a textbook on how to write business correspondences and documents of all forms. It provides detailed explanations of why you must include the phrases you do and offers guidance for every step of the way, even how to fold papers and address different types of mail.

In short, it’s exactly what you need when you need to write a proper Japanese email, memo or formal letter or anything else quickly.

Best For: Learners needing a business Japanese writing reference book

Cost: ¥1,540

8. Keigo no Tsukaikata

This small and helpful illustrated guide is not a textbook but is directed toward native Japanese speakers looking to brush up on their formal language. Alongside descriptions of basic honorific conjugations, the guide is arranged by scenario, such as talking on the phone or emailing, relationships at work, everyday life, and more.

With amusing manga and suggestions for proper language for many situations, from leaving work early to inviting a coworker to your house, this book is a fun and useful read for anyone hoping to improve their keigo (honorific language).

Best For: Learners navigating a Japanese workspace

Cost: ¥748

9. Otona no Iimawashi

Another fun book, this illustrated guide from the same publishers as the Keigo guide above, is about ways to communicate in Japanese for smooth grown-up social relationships. Again, it’s aimed at native speakers, but the cultural and linguistic information is also great for advanced learners.

This book, organized by situation, such as at work or on social media, lists Japanese phrases that will fit and ensure a good impression. For example, who doesn’t need to know essential polite and friendly expressions to decline to join a nomikai (drinking party)?

Best For: Learners looking for cultural competence as well as language help

Cost: ¥968

10. Shin-Kanzen Master

Photo: iStock/ kali9 What’s the best way to prep for the JLPT?

The Shin-Kanzen Master books are well-known as excellent textbooks for learners aiming to take the JLPT. Perhaps this series’ main advantage is that it provides example questions at the same difficulty level as the JLPT. This becomes especially important when taking the advanced exam levels (and where other series may fail you).

With carefully detailed grammar examples and sample sentences, the Shin-Kanzen books are easy to recommend. It’s also important to note that grammar points are only explained in Japanese, which some consider removing the English crutch while others say makes studying more difficult.

Best For: Advanced learners aiming to take the JLPT exams

Cost: ¥1,320

