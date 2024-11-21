10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

The Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) is held twice a year and while it isn’t the only test of fluency, it can still help you gauge your Japanese language knowledge. There are several benefits to passing the test such as more employment opportunities and a better salary. So it’s no wonder that in 2023, there were over a million examinees who rose to the challenge. Whether you’re just starting out on your language learning journey or you’ve been studying Japanese for a couple of years now, here are ten last minute tips for passing the JLPT.

1. Schedule Your Time Well

Depending on the JLPT level, each section of the test is allotted a different amount of time. Be aware of how much time your level has for each section, and bring an analog watch to help you keep track. Skip questions that you don’t immediately know the answer to and go back to them when you have time. Here’s how test time is broken down into each section:

Level Test Sections Vocabulary/Grammar/Reading Listening N1 110 min 55 min N2 105 min 50 min Vocabulary and Grammar/Reading N3 30 min and 70 min 40 min N4 25 min and 55 min 35 min N5 20 min and 40 min 30 min

2. Focus on Your Weaknesses

With the time you have left, it’s important to focus on which parts of the exam you feel like you might have the most trouble answering. Be it vocabulary, grammar, reading, or listening, there are still a few days to improve. Make some flashcards, make sample sentences using grammar points you’ve yet to master and read as much Japanese as you can.

The scoring system of the JLPT is a bit complicated. Aside from scoring an overall passing score, you’ll need to have passed each section of the test. That means, despite a perfect score in the listening portion, coming up short on the reading part of the exam means you still fail.

3. Use Practice Tests

Practice makes perfect. Familiarize yourself with the different formats used in the JLPT. Minimize uncertainty by using older versions of the JLPT to get used to the types of questions. Each time you use a practice test, it can help to simulate the actual test by using the different time schemes given per section.

4. Study Similar Looking Kanji

As you progress through your Japanese language journey, you’ll notice that several kanji characters (Chinese characters with Japanese meaning) look alike. In the vocabulary portion especially, it’s not uncommon to see several questions that show you four different sets of similar kanji to choose from. Review your kanji knowledge if you find this tricky, as it can help you get the points you need to pass this portion.

5. Skim Through the Answers

During the listening portion, read through the answer choices to get a better idea of what you’re listening for. Reviewing types of question words in both formal and informal Japanese and conversational transitions. The types of questions for the listening section are usually done in three parts: choosing the correct response, listening to a short exchange and a long conversation between multiple speakers.

6. Fill Everything In

Given the scoring scheme of the JLPT, wrong answers aren’t penalized. So, even if you aren’t sure, it’s always best not to leave it blank. By using the process of elimination, it can help narrow down the best option to answer the question. Don’t miss out on potential points. If you’re worried about not being able to answer everything, that’s where taking practice tests can come in handy.

7. Take Notes

You are allowed to take notes during the listening section of the JLPT, so take advantage of it! Write down the main ideas, such as names, dates and the like. Use abbreviations to save time and stay focused. For especially tricky questions with four options, make an x and y axis to categorize your information to make it easier for you to understand.

8. Review Grammar Points

While you’ll generally only be tested for grammar for the level you’re taking, don’t be surprised to see grammar points from previous levels. Of course, it goes without saying that you won’t come across higher-level grammar. Just expect a bit of overlap; for example, if you’re taking the N3, you might come across N4 or N5 grammar. It never hurts to review if you have the time.

9. Use Japanese to Relax

Leading up to the exam, it’s only natural to feel a bit tense. Unwind from your study schedule by immersing yourself in Japanese without any pressure. Watch your favorite anime in Japanese, and use Japanese subtitles to watch your favorite movies to help speed up your reading. Every little bit helps!

10. Get Enough Sleep and Eat Well

Lastly, make sure you’re well-rested and fueled. Plan out exactly how you’ll be getting to the test center and pack your bag with all the test-taking necessities the night before. Bring something sugary like an energy bar or some snacks, as you’ll pretty much be at the testing center for most of the day. You’ve done all the work, now all that’s left is to just do your best!

Do you have any last minute tips for passing the JLPT? Let us know in the comments. Good luck everyone!

This post was originally written by Matthew Coslett in 2019.