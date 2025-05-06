10 Normal Things in Japan That Totally Blew My Mind

Discover 10 normal things in Japan that totally surprised me—from train etiquette to lost-and-found culture.

By Kerri King May 7, 2025 7 min read

When you move to Japan, it doesn’t take long to realize that what’s considered “normal” here can be pretty mind-blowing. From small cultural quirks to habits that would turn heads back home, Japan has a way of surprising you. I’ve lived here for a while now, and I’ve adjusted to most things, but these ten still make me pause, laugh, or scratch my head.

1. Getting Stuffed Into a Train Like Tetris

Just take the next one?

Rush hour in Tokyo? It’s a full-body contact sport. On my first visit, I stood in disbelief as a suited man aggressively shoved people into an already-packed train like human Tetris. These oshiya (train pushers) are hired to make sure the doors close on time. In a country where trains run to the minute, efficiency is everything—even if it means sacrificing personal space.

I’d read about it, but seeing it in real life made me wonder if he was just an angry commuter. I honestly didn’t think the doors would close. Now that I live outside Tokyo, it’s less extreme—but still squishy on rainy days or during big events.

2. Lost and Found is Amazing

Strangers often place lost items where they’re easy to find.

If you lose something in Japan, chances are it’ll be exactly where you left it—or already turned in. In 2023 alone, ¥22.8 billion in lost cash was handed to police, along with nearly 220,000 lost phones. Over half of those phones made it back to their owners.

Even small things like gloves and umbrellas are neatly placed on fences or handed in. The 7-Eleven near me refuses to throw away forgotten umbrellas, so now there’s a mini mountain of them out front. I’ve tested the system more than once—from dropping a brand-new Japan Rail Pass at Tokyo Station to the time my mum and I accidentally left our laptops on the side of the road. Both were returned, untouched. In most places I’ve lived, that would’ve been a write-off.

What makes Japan different is a mix of cultural values and efficient systems. Respect for others’ belongings is deeply ingrained, and the lost-and-found process—from koban (police boxes) to convenience stores—is incredibly well organized.

3. Slippers for Every Occasion

Don’t bring your dirty shoes into the house.

There’s a slipper for every situation—and you’d better remember which ones to wear. Back home in New Zealand, we take our shoes off indoors, but slippers are optional and mostly a winter thing. In Japan, there are slippers for the toilet, the balcony, the clinic—it never ends.

It’s all about cleanliness and separating spaces. At first, it felt excessive. Now? I break into a cold sweat if I step outside in the wrong pair. Luckily, slippers are cheap—around ¥300—and easy to find, especially at ¥100 shops like Daiso. I’ve never owned so many pairs of indoor shoes in my life.

4. Independent Kids in Japan

Children in Japan develop independence at an early age.

Japanese kids are incredibly independent—even at age five. When I first visited, I was amazed to see kids navigating busy train stations alone. Now that I live in semi-rural Japan, I’ve realized how normal it is. They walk to school, run errands, and explore the neighborhood without adults hovering nearby.

This is possible thanks to Japan’s low crime rate, strong community ties, and school systems that promote responsibility. Call me a helicopter parent, but I’m definitely the odd one out for still walking my daughter to school.

5. Dogs in Strollers

Dogs are more than just pets. They’re family.

Where I live, it’s common to see older folks pushing tiny poodles in baby-style prams, often dressed in winter coats. The first time I leaned in expecting to see a baby, I was caught off guard by a fluffy dog instead.

With Japan’s aging population and small living spaces, pampered pups have become more than just pets—they’re companions and surrogate grandchildren. You’ll spot them in malls, cafes or trains in carry bags. I’ve grown to love it. If I ever get a dog, I’m definitely joining the stroller club—coat and all.

6. Secondhand Clothes Are Usually Immaculate

Japan is a thrifter’s dream. At places like Book Off or Second Street, you’ll find cheap sweaters next to shelves of Louis Vuitton bags. Outside my local supermarket, there’s often a pop-up selling authenticated designer handbags from a folding table in the parking lot, like it’s no big deal.

Unlike some countries where resale still carries a stigma, in Japan, it’s just part of shopping. In 2023, the secondhand luxury market topped ¥380 billion (around $2.5 billion). Pre-owned LV bags often sell for 30–50% off retail and still look brand new.

It’s thanks to how carefully people take care of their things—often with original packaging and receipts—so resale items stay in excellent shape.

7. Stamp Rally Obsession

Stamp rallies are like national-level scavenger hunts—and I’m hooked. Tourists might know about eki (station) stamps, but the culture goes way deeper. Shopping malls, festivals, museums—even movies—run stamp trails to encourage exploration.

My local mall once did one for Moana 2, and the Osaka Expo has over 160 stamps to collect! I now carry a stamp notebook just in case.

The tradition began in the 1930s, when Japan’s railways introduced travel stamps to promote domestic trips. Over time, it evolved into full-blown stamp rally events. It’s nostalgic, wholesome, and surprisingly addictive.

8. Public Intoxication

Probably has work in an hour.

Thanks to Japan’s intense drinking culture, my family now calls public vomit “sidewalk okonomiyaki.” The name came from my husband after a graphic morning walk through Kurashiki bar streets—and yes, it really did resemble okonomiyaki.

Nomikai (after-work drinking parties) are a big part of work culture here, and they often go overboard. Walk through nightlife areas in the morning and you’ll probably see the aftermath.

It’s not the prettiest part of life in Japan, but it’s surprisingly normalized.

9. Kerosene Trucks with Creepy Music

Winter in Japan introduced me to a new kind of neighborhood soundtrack. The first time I heard it, I thought it was an ice cream truck—a cheerful (but slightly eerie) jingle echoing through the streets. But it was the kerosene truck.

Kerosene space heaters are common in older homes without central heating. These trucks crawl through neighborhoods playing music so people know it’s time to refill their tanks. The music loops constantly, and by law, they can’t turn it off—not even late at night, when it sounds straight out of a horror movie.

Compared to the silent heating systems I grew up with, this still throws me off.

10. There’s So Much Plastic

If you don’t ask for a bag, they may even wrap everything in plastic individually.

Japanese snack packaging is next-level. I love clever touches like onigiri wraps that keep seaweed crispy, but sometimes, I just want to open a bag of cookies, not the 12 mini bags inside. This ties into omiyage (gift) culture—bringing back treats for coworkers, classmates, or friends after a trip is an expected custom. Snacks are individually wrapped to be hygienic, shareable and pretty.

It’s thoughtful, but not very eco-friendly. Japan has one of the highest packaging waste rates among developed nations, and snack wrappers are part of the problem. As a parent, I’ve also learned that sneaking a snack quietly is basically impossible. The crinkling is like setting off an alarm for your kids.

What’s something in Japan that seemed totally normal to everyone else but totally blew your mind? Let us know in the comments below!