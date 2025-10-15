10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

Here are our top picks for movie locations in Japan you should visit.

By Joshua Meyer Oct 15, 2025 5 min read

Japan has served as the setting for a number of Hollywood films. For foreigners dreaming of the Land of the Rising Sun, these films might be their first exposure to the sight of certain real-life places across the country. In this post, we take a look at some of those places — an elite honor roll that has served to provide the most memorable set pieces in major motion pictures depicting the country. This list covers a range of films from Silence (2016) to the Americanized crossover hit Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956). Here are our top picks for movie locations in Japan you should visit.

1. Unzen (Silence)

A thriving hot springs town

Director Martin Scorsese used Taiwan as a stand-in for Japan when filming his adaptation of the Shusaku Endo novel Silence. However, the film is set mostly in Nagasaki Prefecture and it depicts real locations there such as the steamy hot springs area Unzen Jigoku (Unzen Hell).

This is where the movie opens, with Liam Neeson’s character sinking to his knees as he watches his fellow kakure kurisuchan (hidden Christians) being martyred. Today, a cross marks the martyrdom site while sulfuric steam continues to rise from the ground. A place of historical significance, Unzen Onsen is also a thriving hot springs town.

At the Twenty-Six Martyrs Museum in Nagasaki City, you can see Our Lady of the Snows, an artifact reproduced for the movie.

2. Zojo-ji (The Wolverine)

Goons not included.

The scene in The Wolverine where Hugh Jackman fends off tattooed yakuza goons at a funeral was mainly filmed at Zojoji Temple in Minato. At this temple (goons not included), Tokyo Tower looms large in the background. It’s only a short walk away.

Since Wolverine is a superhero, it takes him just two minutes to run all the way across town — through Akihabara and the obligatory pachinko parlor — to Ueno station’s central exit. In reality, the course of the foot chase away from Zojoji would take about 1 ½ hours to walk.

3. Womb Night Club (Babel)

A real nightclub in Shibuya’s back alleys

One of the standout scenes in the Oscar-nominated Babel comes when Chieko, a deaf teenage girl played by Rinko Kikuchi, ventures into a laser-lit Tokyo nightclub with her friends. As they dance to DJ Shinichi Osawa’s remix of “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire, the sound cuts out completely whenever the camera switches to Chieko’s perspective.

This scene was filmed in Womb, a real nightclub in Shibuya’s back alleys. The club boasts a mirror ball that is purportedly Asia’s largest, but you can forget about shooting your own Instagram or YouTube tribute to the movie scene. To ensure the privacy of its patrons, cameras and recording devices are not allowed inside Womb.

Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing appears in Babel and numerous other Hollywood films, such as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

4. Fushimi Inari Shrine (Memoirs of a Geisha)

An iconic Kyoto landmark

In Memoirs of a Geisha, there’s a scene where young Sayuri runs through a tunnel of vermilion torii (Shinto shrine archway) gates. This moment is later revisited in a flashback at the end of the film. The torii gate tunnel is at Fushimi Inari Shrine, one of the most recognizable symbols of Japan’s ancient capital, Kyoto. The tunnel leads up a mountain and is open 24 hours a day.

5. Chion-in Temple (The Last Samurai)

Visit the setting of The Last Samurai, kinda.

The Last Samurai also visits Kyoto, blending CGI with shots of Chion-in Temple in order to have it double for the Tokyo Imperial Palace. The real palace does appear briefly and has also appeared in films such as Emperor with Tommy Lee Jones.

Near Kyoto, in Himeji, Hyogo, you can find Engyoji Temple on Mount Shosha. Recognizable for its long wooden floor and pillars, the temple’s main hall is where Tom Cruise and Ken Watanabe’s characters meet and converse about Custer’s Last Stand.

Watanabe also starred in Clint Eastwood’s World War II epic Letters from Iwo Jima, but only civilians attending memorials for fallen soldiers can access the island.

6. Gonpachi (Kill Bill, Vol. 1)

“Showdown at House of Blue Leaves,” the last chapter of Kill Bill, Vol. 1, was filmed on an elaborately constructed set in Beijing. Yet that set was inspired by a real-life soba and kushiyaki (grilled skewer) restaurant in Tokyo.

At Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu, a sign on the wall identifies it as “The Kill Bill Restaurant.” A glass case inside also displays Kill Bill memorabilia and a photo from when filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visited. Up on the second floor, you can survey the scene much like Uma Thurman’s vengeful Bride did in the movie.

7. Dotonbori (Black Rain)

If you know, you know

The late Ken Takakura was perhaps most well-known to Western audiences for his role as an Osaka police detective in the 1989 film Black Rain. The neon-lit district where he and Michael Douglas inspect a murder scene and Douglas’s character decides to hoof it home without him is Dotonbori.

8. Tokyo Landmarks (Godzilla)

Spared from Godzilla’s wrath.

No movie location tour of Japan would be complete without Godzilla. The film that made the monster famous worldwide is Godzilla, King of the Monsters!, a re-edited American version of the 1954 Japanese Godzilla film. In both versions, Godzilla spares the National Diet Building but destroys Ginza’s Wako clock tower as he wreaks havoc on Tokyo.

9. Hachijo-kojima Island (Battle Royale)

The journey is part of the fun

Pay a visit to the primary filming location of the iconic Battle Royale. Located in Hachijo-kojima, this island was first used as a place of exile back in the Edo Period. In the film, the island is named Okishima. Even if it’s technically considered part of Tokyo, it takes about 11 hours by ferry to get there.

10. Yakushima Island (Princess Mononoke)

Explore the moss-covered forest.

Located off the coast of Kagoshima Prefecture, Yakushima is widely known as the rainiest part of Japan. Isolated, rugged and brimming with lush forests, this remote island has been said to inspire the setting of Princess Mononoke. Immerse yourself in spotting ancient cedar forests, hunting for waterfalls and feeling like you’re truly living off the grid.

What movie locations in Japan have you visited? Sound off in the comments!