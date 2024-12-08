10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the best onsen day trips from major cities in Japan aside from Tokyo.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 9, 2024 6 min read

As winter approaches, it’s the perfect time to rest your mind and body. What better way to enjoy the cooler weather than a long soak in a natural onsen (hot spring) surrounded by rolling mountains and a wide expanse of sky? While some prefectures, such as Oita, are undoubtedly heavy hitters when it comes to the density of natural onsen, in fact, many Japanese cities are only a stone’s throw away from a hot springs resort area aside from Tokyo. Read on for our 10 most recommended onsen spring day trips for the rest of Japan.

Monkeys taking a dip at Tropical Botanical Garden in Yunokawa Onsen

Yunokawa Onsen, in the southern Hokkaido metropolitan area of Hakodate, is one of the top hot springs resorts in Hokkaido. Although its founding history dates back earlier, this region exploded in popularity around the Meiji Era. Cleanse and beautify your skin in the area’s waters, which are rich in sodium and calcium chloride. Compared to many of the onsen you’ll find around Japan, these waters have relatively little odor. Depending on which facility you choose to soak, you’ll be treated to views of the ocean or small Japanese gardens.

Address: Yunokawa Onsen, Hakodate, Hokkaido

Nearest station: Yunokawa Onsen (take a bus or a tram from JR Hakodate Station)

Jozankei Onsen (Hokkaido)

The perfect way to relax after a long day outdoors.

Sitting within Hokkaido’s Shikotsu-Toya National Park, Jozankei Onsen houses several hot spring baths. The first bath opened more than 150 years ago, and people continue to benefit from its sodium chloride-rich waters. Said to alleviate muscle and joint pain, your body will thank you after a few hours at a local hotel or public bath. Check out Nukumori no Yado Furukawa for three floors of baths. Choose from rustic settings complete with century-old wooden beams and modern tiled rooms.

Address: Jozankei Onsen, Minami Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido

Nearest station: JR Sapporo (take the free shuttle bus from the station, about 60 minutes)

Sendai Akiu Onsen (Miyagi)

A quick day trip from Sendai City.

Well-known throughout Japanese history, Sendai Akiu Onsen’s waters contain calcium chloride, sodium chloride and sulfur. Thought to be excellent for curing chills and joint pain, this hot spring area is a quick day trip away from Sendai City. Many onsen inns have day trip packages, such as Rantei, where you can enjoy a sumptuous meal and luxurious baths.

Address: Sendai Akiu Onsen, Sendai, Miyagi

Nearest station: JR Sendai (a variety of buses bring you to the resort area in under an hour)

Sakunami Onsen (Miyagi)

Relax in the healing waters at Yosenkaku Iwamatsu Ryokan

Although Sakunami Onsen opened in the late 1700s, there are legendary stories signaling a much longer history. Situated alongside the edge of the Hirosegawa River, Sakunami Onsen is home to several establishments, including Yosenkaku Iwamatsu Ryokan. Opened in 1796, Yosenkaku Iwamatsu Ryokan is famous for its natural rock bath. There are a variety of baths including ones for mixed and segregated genders.

Address: Sakunami Onsen, Sendai, Miyagi

Nearest station: JR Sakunami

Inunakiyama Onsen (Osaka)

Mount Inunaki is well known for the 1,300-year-old Shippo-Ryuji Temple, its beautiful waterfalls and its revitalizing hot springs. Developed after the war, Inunakiyama Onsen is a hot spring resort and easily accessible from Osaka in about 30 minutes. After trekking in the mountain above, head back for a dip in the area’s sodium hydrogen carbonate waters, which have a reputation for beautifying skin. Enjoy the massive windows looking out onto the foliage at Fudouguchikan as you soak in the popular inn’s public and private baths.

Address: Ogi, Izumisano City, Osaka

Nearest station: JR Hineno (buses to the site are available)

Yuya Onsen (Aichi)

This onsen town has a history that dates back over 1,300 years.

Lying in the shadow of Mount Horaiji, Yuya Onsen has a history stretching back more than 1,300 years. In addition to founding the cliffside Horaiji Temple, Rishu Sennin, a Buddhist ascetic, also discovered the area’s rejuvenating waters. Over half a dozen baths are located in the resort town and are perfect for spending the afternoon or weekend. As you walk around, take advantage of the free foot baths installed throughout the town and pick up some onsen water to-go from vending machines near the entrance to Yuya Onsen. For a soak with a view of the mountains, spend the night at Yu no Kaze Hazu, which has open-air baths that are fit for admiring seasonal beauty.

Address: Yuya Onsen, Shinshiro, Aichi

Nearest station: JR Yuya Onsen

Arima Onsen (Kobe)

A train ride away from downtown Kobe City.

Arima Onsen in Kobe’s Kita Ward is a historical natural springs area that has been popular since the Heian Period for city dwellers searching for nature and relaxation. Especially easy to access from central Kobe, but also close to Osaka; there are ample accommodations and day onsen facilities in this resort. Bathe in this storied onsen, known for its joint-pain relieving ginsen (silver waters) and warming kinsen (golden waters). While there, why not try the baths and course menu at the lovely Suzuran no Yu day spa?

Yuki Onsen (Hiroshima)

With the Chugoku Mountains and Minochi River as its backdrop, Yuki Onsen is a quiet hot spring resort that has been catering to locals for centuries. While there are only a handful of bathing facilities in this town, you can expect plenty of local charm, from the fresh food, like ayu (sweetfish), to the picturesque views. The waters here are known for their high radon content, a natural radioactive gas shown to help with muscle pains and soreness caused by arthritis.

Address: 2563-1 Yukicho Ōaza Tada, Saeki Ward, Hiroshima

Nearest station: JR Itsukaichi (buses to Yuki Onsen are available)

Harazuru Onsen (Fukuoka)

An off-the-beaten-path onsen.

Harazuru Onsen in Asakura City is one of the largest hot spring resorts in Fukuoka Prefecture and is a prime spot for day trippers from Fukuoka City. With access to both alkaline and sulfuric waters, this onsen is known for being especially beneficial for the skin. While in Harazuru, try out the luxurious baths at Taisenkaku, a newly renovated onsen open for day trips. From a private bath surrounded by seasonal flowers to a “jungle bath” encased in greenery, the hot springs here are sure to soothe your soul and beautify your skin.

Address: Harazuru, Asakura, Fukuoka

Nearest station: JR Hakata’s Bus Terminal (several highway buses connect to Harazuru Onsen)

Gensen Notenburo Nakagawa Seiryu (Fukuoka)

A quiet escape in nature.

Gensen Notenburo Nakagawa Seiryu is a hot spring bath situated along Fukuoka Prefecture’s Naka River. Nestled within the surrounding greenery and close to 1,054-meter-high Mount Sefuri, this popular site boasts a wide variety of bathing options for day trippers and weekend warriors alike. The hinoki (cypress) bath surrounds women with a woody scent, while men can enjoy a bath warmed with binchotan (white charcoal). Several family packages are also available, ensuring privacy as you unwind.

Address: 326 Nameri, Nakagawa, Fukuoka

Nearest station: JR Hakata (shuttle buses connect to the site)

