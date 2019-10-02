10 Places to Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan in 2019

These locations are perfect for an autumn adventure.

Autumn in Japan is coming late in 2019, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s still the most gorgeous time of year (sorry cherry blossom fans). It’s the season for perfect crisp weather, vibrant colors and gastronomic delights like chestnut and pumpkin as well as slightly less delightful mystery fruits and edible insects.

Whether you choose to hike or bike on forest trails, ride a ropeway up a mountain or take a scenic train route, there’s no shortage of spots across Japan to view the colorful displays of fall. Top it all off in one relaxing weekend getaway to maximize your experience by soaking in an onsen (hot spring) while taking in the sights of auburn, gold, brown and orange leaves—the autumn colors known as koyo in Japanese.

The act of deeply appreciating the autumn colors is culturally referred to as the “koyo season,” which typically begins in October in the north and creates a magnificent color gradient gently spreading to the rest of the country through November to early December.

For an onsen-and-fall-colors combo, we bring you 10 locations that will broaden your Japan horizons and offer the perfect weekend getaway across Japan, starting in northernmost Hokkaido all the way south to the remote island region of Shikoku.

2019 Japan Fall Foliage Forecast

According to the Japan Meteorological Corporation, the latest updates predict that the leaves will begin changing color from mid-October in the north part of the country (Hokkaido, Tohoku), and from late November on the west/south side (Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka) and the east side (Tokyo, Nagoya, Mt. Fuji).

Predicted peak viewing dates for yellow leaves.

Predicted peak viewing dates for red leaves.

For the destinations below, we’ve listed the dates when the koyo is predicted to be at peak photogenic-ness this year. That said, the leaves take between two to three weeks to fully turn—so you’ll be able to catch them if you visit in that 21-day window. Make sure to follow GaijinPot Travel for updates and more info on places to visit during autumn in Japan.

1. Jozankei Onsen, Hokkaido Prefecture

Jozankei ryokan and river skyline during the autumn.

This hot spring town is just an hour’s drive from Sapporo. Statues of kappa, a Japanese water sprite, decorate Jozankei adding to the magical ambience of this quaint hamlet in the mountains. Take a ride on the Kouyou Kappa Bus, a tour that offers a 60-minute scenic ride of the best spots to take in Jozankei’s fall foliage and also includes a stop at the exhibition room of the Ainu Culture Promotion Center. The bus has already started running and will be available until October 21. Read more about Jozankei Onsen.

Hokkaido Peak koyo: Nov 7

2. Kuroyu Onsen, Akita Prefecture

Kuroyu is tucked away in the mountains of Akita.

In operation since the Edo period, Kuroyu Onsen is one of seven hot springs located in Nyuto Onsen Village, an area within the sprawling Towada Hachimantai National Park. At Kuroyu Onsen, you can try out konyoku rotemburo, mixed-gender open-air bathing, in addition to its indoor baths. All baths on-site offer an incredible view of untouched nature and are especially beautiful when the leaves change color. For perfect hiking spots nearby, see more on Kuroyu Onsen.

Akita, Tohoku Peak koyo: Oct 29

3. Naruko Onsen, Miyagi Prefecture

The autumn colors of Naruko Gorge.

If you’re simply looking to get away from it all, consider a weekend in Naruko Onsen village. Situated near Sendai, its onsen and nature trails come alive in autumn. Visit Naruko Gorge or the Hosomichi trail for unspoiled views of the colorful leaves that autumn has to offer. If it’s onsen you’re after, the village is ideal. With nearly 400 different mineral-rich water sources, you could spend a lifetime trying them all! For more on what to do in the area: Naruko Onsen.

Miyagi, Tohoku Peak koyo: Nov 3

A hot spring town located on the eastern slopes of Mount Haruna.

Tucked away in the mountains of Gunma is Ikaho, an onsen town with a more than 400-year-old tradition. It offers fun fruit picking in addition to fall activities like hiking, camping and fishing. Check out the view of fall foliage at Ikaho Shrine, located at the top of the Ikaho’s famed stone stairway of 365 steps. You can also take a ride on the Ikaho ropeway for a view of fall colors from the mountain top or stroll across the scenic Kajika Bridge. For more about the area: Ikaho.

Gunma, Kanto Peak koyo: Nov 11

Kegon Falls at Nikko is one of Japan’s top 3 waterfalls.

The home of the elaborately decorated Toshogu “Three Wise Monkeys” Shrine, Nikko is also a showcase of some of the more popular displays of fall foliage in Japan. The Oku Nikko region of Lake Chuzenji and Yumoto Onsen attracts large crowds — especially during weekends of peak fall foliage. With convenient access from Tobu Asakusa station, Nikko makes an attractive day trip for those in Tokyo seeking to truly experience fall in Japan. Read more on the vibrant autumn spot of Nikko.

Tochigi, Kanto Peak koyo: Oct 25

6. Chichibu , Saitama Prefecture

Autumn scenery at Chichibu.

Consider a day trip to Chichibu, Saitama’s largest town, for an onsen experience to help you unwind from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Plus, its proximity to Tokyo doesn’t hurt for decent accessibility. Once you’ve regained your strength, take a hike up Mt. Hodo and stop by Hodosan Shrine at the summit. Descend the mountain via the Mt. Hodo ropeway while taking in the sights of autumn. A hotspot for nature, see more on this dreamy outdoorsy getaway: Chichibu.

Saitama, Kanto Peak koyo: Nov 24

7. Shiraito and Otodome Falls, Shizuoka Prefecture

Autumn scene of Shiraito Waterfall in the southwestern foothills of Mount Fuji.

This pair of waterfalls—with cultural, historical and religious significance—is located within Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park and within easy reach of the southwestern hills of Mount Fuji. Shiraito Falls is a 20-meter-high, 150-meter wide cascade of long, white threads that resemble silk while Otodome Falls is a 25-meter-high forceful rush of water. In autumn, you can see a snow-capped Mount Fuji peering over plumes of colorful leaves. Learn about what onsen are in the area: Shiraito and Otodome Falls.

Shizuoka, Chubu Peak koyo: Nov 3

8. Sumatakyo Gorge, Shizuoka Prefecture

Photo: Victoria Mason Colors are just turning, but later in the season it's absolutely gorgeous.

Sumatakyo Gorge is a great place to enjoy the spoils of nature in autumn. Thrill-seekers will love crossing Sumata River on the rickety—but ultimately safe—suspension bridge that has a width of only 45 centimeters! If you prefer more leisurely activities, the gorge is peppered with walking trails. Don’t skip out on the onsen—the waters boast properties that claim to make skin silky, smooth and beautiful. More on what to do when you visit this blue wonder: Sumatakyo Gorge.

Shizuoka, Chubu Peak koyo: Nov 22

9. Kurobe Gorge, Toyama Prefecture

One of the top 3 gorges in Japan.

Kurobe Gorge, one of Japan’s deepest valleys, cuts through the country’s “Northern Alps” mountain range and is where you can really experience some of autumn’s natural scenery and serenity. Whether you choose to travel by the Kurobe Gorge Railway, a sightseeing train, or to soak in healing hot spring waters, there’s no shortage of colorful delights here. Among famed hot springs in the area are Unazuki, the mixed rotemburo (open-air bath) of Kuronagi and the foot baths at Kanetsuki. For absolutely stunning fall colors and more: Kurobe Gorge.

Toyama, Chubu Peak koyo: Nov 9

10. Iya Valley, Tokushima Prefecture

Cross the scenic and fun mountain vine bridges in the Iya Valley.

November is when the trees of Iya Valley blaze a fiery red and orange. If you’re looking for a unique way to experience Japan in autumn, you’ve come to the right place. Cross Iya Kazurabashi, a two-meter-wide vine bridge that rises 14 meters above the Iya River, or take a scenic cable car ride to the open-air baths of Hotel Iya Onsen and be rewarded handsomely with the sights of fall as you’ve never seen them before. For more on this wild retreat: Iya Valley.

Tokushima, Shikoku Nov 17

More information about autumn leaves in Japan in 2019

Fall in Japan is an undeniably beautiful season that is complemented by the country’s vast reserves of nature. These 10 spots for fall foliage and onsen relaxation are just a taste of the thousands of famed locations and hidden spots across Japan waiting to be discovered.

