10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

Everyone knows Tokyo is gamer heaven. Here's how to level up your next trip with these popular and off-the-beaten-track places around the city.

By Elizabeth Sok Nov 29, 2024 7 min read

Tokyo is a hub of gaming culture. From Mario and Final Fantasy to Street Fighter and Pokemon, some of the most popular game franchises in history were born in Japan. Events like the annual Tokyo Game Show showcase the biggest upcoming titles not just to Japanese audiences but to people around the world. Even while sightseeing, you may run into real places that inspired game locations. Here are some places in Tokyo that the big city has to offer for gamers.

Akihabara

Can’t go to Tokyo without a trip to Akihabara.

Where can you start in Akihabara, the world’s video gaming capital? Super Potato is an obvious choice because of its three floors of used consoles, games, and merchandise. But, before you drop a small fortune on that mint condition Virtual Boy (the neck pain is free of charge), shop around Akiba for the best deals. Surugaya Specialty Store has a massive library of games at competitive prices.

Game centers dot Akiba’s landscape and Gigo Retro G, which are great for gamers looking to spend their change on older hits like Pac-Man and Daytona USA. Mogra is a nightclub showcasing DJs and their repertoire of music from anime, games and vocaloids (singing synthesized voices meets anime characters). The venue has a capacity of about 150 people and holds events nearly every day of the week. Some events exclusively spotlight video games and video game-inspired music.

Super Potato

Nearest station: JR Akihabara

Surugaya Akihabara Game Museum

Nearest station: JR Akihabara

Mogra

Nearest station: JR Akihabara

Gigo Retro G

Nearest station: JR Akihabara

Gamers have to eat sometimes, and Tokyo has its fair share of game-themed cafes. Luckily, Pasela Akiba Multi Entertainment houses several under one roof. Over at Luida’s Bar, the spotlight is on Japan’s most popular RPG (no, not Final Fantasy). Outpacing Cloud and company in sales and popularity, Dragon Quest is legendary on a whole other level. At this cafe, enjoy the iconic slime, such as meat buns and hamburger steak.

Hunter’s Bar will appeal to Monster Hunter players with culinary homages to Kamura Village and the fearsome beast, Teostra. Finally, chocobo and gunblade lovers should pop into the Final Fantasy Eozora Cafe for its themed food (Moogle Cheese Hamburg Kupo, anyone?). Be sure to pair your meal with a mocktail representing job classes from bards to white mages.

Nearest station: JR Akihabara

Tokyo’s latest gaming hub.

Inside one of the city’s newest and tallest buildings, you can find Namco Tokyo and The Tokyo Matrix. A leading game designer behind games like Pac-Man, Tekken and Dark Souls, Namco has opened a sprawling entertainment zone on the third floor that includes claw machine games big and small, hundreds of gachapon (machines selling small collectibles) and arcade games. But this game center comes with an adult twist: a bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and AI-powered DJs to provide the night’s soundtrack.

On the fourth floor, The Tokyo Matrix is an escape room-style adventure where groups of two or three solve puzzles to complete a dungeon.

Nearest station: JR Okubo

Gotta buy them all.

Shibuya Parco’s sixth floor is a one-stop shop for gamers of all kinds. Here, the Pokemon Center Shibuya sells merchandise from Kanto to Paldea. (In fact, Tokyo honors the legacy of the franchise well with its six Pokemon Centers!) Over at Nintendo Tokyo, you can find Nintendo consoles, games, goods and exclusive merchandise from the legendary company. A massive statue of Street Fighter’s Ryu greets you at the entrance of Capcom Store Tokyo. Pick up keepsakes from your favorite titles, from Monster Hunter to Resident Evil. Take a break from the nostalgia whirlwind at GG Shibuya Mobile Cafe & Bar. In addition to a large menu of food, drinks, sweets and alcohol, you can enjoy broadcasts of eSports tournaments on its big-screen TVs.

Nearest station: JR Shibuya

A must-visit for eSports fans.

Ash Winder eSports Arena is the place to go for eSports fans. From casual to professional gamers, there’s something for everyone at the 600-meter square facility. The gaming area seats 300 people and houses hi-spec PCs, while VIPS rooms are available for small groups. Choose from a variety of powerful gaming PCs and game well into the night with their overnight packages. As an eSports arena, the site also regularly hosts tournaments.

Nearest station: JR Takadanobaba

Divr Immersive Arena is operated by Divr Labs, a finalist in the 2022 XR Awards for excellence in VR entertainment. This site offers two exciting scenarios complete with VR goggles and a special vest to help capture the sights, sounds and feel of the simulated worlds. Survival horror enthusiasts will be right at home in The Last Stand.

Arm yourself with various firearms and take on waves of zombies as you attempt to escape the city. Meet The Dinosaurs is less gruesome but no less immersive. Jump back to the age of dinosaurs and examine extinct flora and fauna in all five senses.

Nearest station: JR Sakuragicho

Did you know the area beneath the iconic Tokyo Tower is a haven for gamers? Called Tokyo Tower Red, this multimedia entertainment zone spans multiple floors and offers a wide range of gaming experiences. VR and AR technology take center stage, immersing you in thrilling activities like boat racing, bouldering, and survival horror. You can even challenge your friends in an escape room to test your wits together. Tokyo Tower Red also hosts regular events featuring popular pop culture titles, so be sure to check the schedule before your visit.

Nearest station: Kamiyacho (Hibiya Tokyo Metro Line)

Housing dozens of attractions, games and shops, Joypolis is one of Japan’s largest indoor amusement parks. Covering three floors, Joypolis has everything from traditional arcade-style games to more interactive gaming experiences. Enter the world of Ace Attorney and work with friends to solve one of three murder mysteries. Or, jump in a cockpit and battle Decepticons in a Transformers arcade game that spins you in all directions. Beyond the rhythm games that Japan is known for, you’ll find hit franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog and House of the Dead.

Nearest station: Odaiba Kaihin Koen (Yurikamome Line)

Have you ever wanted to fly a passenger airplane? Sky Art Japan Flight Simulator gives you the next best thing. Choose from several types of aircraft, including the Boeing 777 and 787. Next, receive actual training from a professional on how to pilot the plane from take-off to landing. Sitting in a hyper-realistic cockpit outfitted with large screens displaying the surrounding skies, you’ll feel like a real pilot in no time.

Nearest station: JR Shinagawa

Real FPS Arena offers a laser tag battle where teams face off, armed with infrared laser-firing weapons. You’ll navigate a maze of obstacles—climbing over and crouching under—as you hunt down your opponents. The action unfolds in a large, dark arena lit by neon-colored lights, creating an intense sci-fi atmosphere. It’s an ideal activity for gamers seeking a made-in-Japan experience that feels like stepping into a favorite virtual world.

Nearest station: Daiba (Yurikamome Line)

Have we missed anything? What are some of your favorite places in Tokyo for gamers? Let us know in the comments below! Original article by Alex Sturmey.