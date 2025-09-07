10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

Mastering these Japanese honorifics can allow you to finesse your way around tricky business situations.

By Misty Fujii Sep 8, 2025 5 min read

Speaking Japanese well enough to order food or chat with friends is one thing. The workplace, however, has its own rules. To fit in, you’ll need polite Japanese phrases to use at work. Many of these come from keigo (敬語), Japan’s system of formal and respectful speech that can feel intimidating at first—but mastering a few essential expressions goes a long way.

It’s tricky at first, but mastering a few polite phrases in Japanese business culture can save you from awkward misunderstandings and make you sound more confident and respectful. It might even help you land your first promotion.

Below are 10 polished expressions you’ll hear in offices all the time.

1. As We Told You…

The phrase otsutae shimashita tori (お伝えしました通り) is the keigo version of “as per my last email,” minus the passive-aggressive edge. It’s perfect when you need to reference earlier communications without sounding accusatory.

Use it in follow-up emails about a deadline that was discussed in last week’s meeting but somehow “forgotten.” Instead of sounding exasperated, you come across as professional and diplomatic.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English お伝えした通り、会議は午後3時に変更になりました。 Otsutae shita toori, kaigi wa gogo sanji ni henkou ni narimashita. As we told you, the meeting has been moved to 3 PM.

2. Thank You For Your Time

Simple yet powerful, o jikan o itadaki arigato gozaimashita (お時間をいただきありがとうございました) expresses gratitude for someone’s time—a precious commodity in Japanese business life.

It elevates a simple “thanks” by acknowledging their effort to make space for you in their schedule. It works just as well in an email sign-off as it does face-to-face.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English お時間をいただきありがとうございました。資料をすぐにお送りいたします。 O jikan o itadaki arigato gozaimashita. Shiryo o sugu ni o-okuri itashimasu. Thank you for your time. I’ll follow up with the documents shortly.

3. Thank You For Your Kind Words

Compliments can be tricky in Japanese business culture. Ureshii o-kotoba arigato gozaimasu (嬉しいお言葉ありがとうございます) allows you to acknowledge praise graciously while remaining modest.

To level it up, you can use ureshii o-kotoba o itadaki, kyoshuku desu (嬉しいお言葉をいただき、恐縮です), which humbly accepts the words while showing proper respect.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English 嬉しいお言葉をありがとうございます。これからも頑張ります。 Ureshii okotoba o arigato gozaimasu. Kore kara mo ganbarimasu. Thank you for your kind words. I’ll continue doing my best.

4. I’m Sorry For The Inconvenience

For big asks, go muri o moshiagete moshiwake gozaimasen (ご無理を申し上げて申し訳ございません) is your secret weapon. It acknowledges that you’re imposing before making a request, softening the impact and showing consideration.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English ご無理をお願いして恐縮ですが、緊急対応のため、会議を代わっていただけますでしょうか? Go muri o onegai shite kyoshukudesuga, kinkyu taio no tame, kaigi o kawatte itadakemasudeshou ka? I’m sorry to ask, but could you cover my meeting so I can handle an emergency?

5. Just Sharing This For Your Reference

The polite version of “FYI” is nen no tame kyoyu sasete itadakimasu (念のため共有させていただきます). Use it to pass along documents or updates without expecting a reply. It keeps communication smooth without creating unnecessary reply-all chains.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English 念のため共有いたします。最終版の資料を添付しました。 Nen no tame kyouyuu itashimasu. Saishuuban no shiryo o tenpu shimashita. Just sharing this for your reference. The final draft is attached.

6. I’d Appreciate It If I Could Confirm

When you need to double-check details, go kakunin sasete itadakereba saiwai desu (確認させていただければ幸いです) is softer than “please confirm.” It frames your request as something that would make you happy, not a burden.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English ご確認いただけますと幸いです。配送先の住所はこれで正しいでしょうか? Go kakunin itadakemasu to saiwai desu. Haisou saki no juusho wa kore de tadashii deshou ka. I’d appreciate it if you could confirm if the delivery address is correct.

For short updates, use toriisogi go-renraku made (取り急ぎご連絡まで). Unlike nen no tame kyoyu sasete itadakimasu (FYI, no reply is needed), this phrase signals that there will be more details later.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English 取り急ぎご連絡まで。お客様が提案を承認しました。詳細は明日お送りします。 Toriisogi go renraku made. Okyakusama ga teian o shounin shimashita. Shousai wa ashita o-okuri shimasu. Just a quick note. The client has approved the proposal. Full details tomorrow.

8. Thank You For Your Continued Support

A classic closer is hikitsuzuki yoroshiku onegai itashimasu (引き続きよろしくお願いいたします). It goes beyond a simple “thank you” to emphasize long-term collaboration and ongoing relationships.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English 引き続きよろしくお願いいたします。月例会議でお会いしましょう。 Hikitsuzuki yoroshiku onegai itashimasu. Getsurei kaigi de o-ai shimashou. Thank you for your continued support. I’ll see you at the monthly review meeting.

9. I’d Like To Propose…

When you want to share an idea respectfully, ~o teian itashimasu (〜を提案いたします) strikes the balance between confidence and humility. It shows respect for workplace hierarchy while still making space for your contribution.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English この資料を英語に訳すことを提案いたします。 Kono shiryo o eigo ni yakusu koto o teian itashimasu. I’d like to propose translating these materials into English.

10. As You Pointed Out

If you’ve made a mistake, go shiteki no tōri desu (ご指摘の通りです) is a polite way to acknowledge the correction. It gives credit to the other person while saving face for yourself.

Example:

Japanese Romaji English ご指摘のとおりです。予算の数字を修正する必要があります。 Go shiteki no toori desu. Yosan no suuji o shuusei suru hitsuyou ga arimasu. As you pointed out, the budget figures need adjusting.

Final Thoughts

Keigo doesn’t have to feel like walking a linguistic tightrope at work. With these polite phrases in Japanese business culture, you can handle emails, meetings and conversations with more confidence and respect. Try them out the next time you need to smooth over a tricky office exchange or build rapport with colleagues.

