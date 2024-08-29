10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

Looking for love? Interested in meeting new people? Check out these 10 dating apps that are popular in Japan.

It’s no secret that Japan’s birth rate is declining. Recently, the Tokyo government announced that it would launch a dating app to address the issue, at least within the capital. The announcement quickly went viral, but the app joins a long lineup of dating apps in Japan.

Whether or not this app will succeed in getting more singles in a city of millions of people to marry remains to be seen. But there’s no need to wait for the launch of this app to start dating in Japan. If you’re single and looking for a serious relationship, something casual or even just to meet new people, there are a variety of already existing apps to choose from. Here are 10 popular dating apps that are popular in Japan.

1. Tinder

Photo: iStock/ hocus-focus Tinder in Japan is nothing like back home.

The most well-known dating app, Tinder, which pioneered the swipe function, is popular worldwide, including Japan. But Tinder in Japan is not the same as in other countries, which is…interesting. When swiping through men, you’ll encounter an alarming number of profiles that include pictures of anything but themselves.

When swiping through women, many profiles will be bots, and much of the rest will have exaggerated purikura photos. This is unfortunate when you want to at least know what the person you’re chatting with looks like. If you have the patience to swipe through these profiles, you can use this app to find successful dates and people to hang out with.

Target audience: Everyone

Everyone Fees: Free to swipe, match and chat. Tinder + (¥1,200 Tinder Gold (¥3,400) and Tinder Platinum (¥4,300)

Free to swipe, match and chat. Tinder + (¥1,200 Tinder Gold (¥3,400) and Tinder Platinum (¥4,300) Language: English, Japanese and many other languages

2. Bumble

Bumble is one of Japan’s most popular dating apps for foreigners looking for a relationship. Seen as more serious than Tinder, many people who prefer a more curated dating experience but aren’t confident or interested in exploring the Japanese apps tend to use Bumble. Users of this app represent a diverse range of people who live in Japan, and profiles often indicate the languages in which they can communicate.

Consequently, Japanese users tend to be comfortable using English or other languages. There are also much fewer fake profiles than on other apps, and many users who aren’t on other apps. Other offerings on this app include Bumble BFF to help you find friends and Bumble Bizz for business opportunities.

Target audience: Everyone

Everyone Fees: Free to swipe, match and chat. Special features like Bumble Boost (¥1,600) and Bumble Premium (¥3,200)

Free to swipe, match and chat. Special features like Bumble Boost (¥1,600) and Bumble Premium (¥3,200) Language: English, Japanese and many other languages

3. Pairs

Photo: iStock/ kyonntra For those looking for a serious, long-term relationship.

Japan’s most popular dating app, Pairs, was developed in Japan and is only offered in Japanese. Its target audience is Japanese people looking for a serious relationship that could lead to marriage, so it is not for the casual dater. Though most users are Japanese people looking for a Japanese partner, many foreign users have had success finding relationships and spouses on Pairs, too.

Foreign users must have good communication skills in Japanese, so it is a great app for foreigners looking for a Japanese partner and wanting to stay in Japan. Pairs also allow you to sign up with only your initials, so you can keep your name private until you want to meet someone.

Target audience: Straight people looking for marriage

Straight people looking for marriage Fees: Free for women. Men can match for free but must pay ¥3,700 per month to send messages

Free for women. Men can match for free but must pay ¥3,700 per month to send messages Language: Japanese only

4. Tapple

Another of Japan’s most popular dating apps, Tapple, differs from your typical dating app experience. Instead of creating a profile, users fill out a survey based on their interests and what kind of person they’re interested in, which includes categories for foreigners and native Japanese people. This then determines the users that come up while swiping.

Most users are in their 20s and not ready for marriage but are looking for a potential relationship. Many Tapple users also tend to take it slow, content to chat online for a while before meeting in person. So, if you have good Japanese skills but are wary of meeting new people quickly, Tapple is perfect for a slow burn.

Target audience: Straight people looking for relationships

Straight people looking for relationships Fees: Free for women, men must pay ¥3,700 per month to send messages

Free for women, men must pay ¥3,700 per month to send messages Language: Japanese only

5. With Photo: iStock/ monzenmachi An app for college students and those in their early 20s. Popular with university students and 20-somethings, With caters to a younger audience than the other popular dating apps. For this reason, it’s probably not the best app for people outside of this age group, but for people in their 20s with decent Japanese skills, this app is great for meeting new people. Despite its younger dating pool, With doesn’t really cater to those interested in casual hookups. The app matches people based on their values, so most With users are looking for a serious relationship with someone who shares their values but isn’t ready for marriage yet.

Japanese only Target audience: Young, straight people

Young, straight people Fees: Free for women, men must pay ¥3,600 per month to send messages and like other users

Free for women, men must pay ¥3,600 per month to send messages and like other users Language: Japanese only

6. OKCupid

OKCupid has been around since the early 2000s and is well-known for having a quiz with many questions that help determine who you match with. The quiz in question that fills in your profile takes around 45 minutes and asks everything from your lifestyle to morals, but it is designed to get you the best possible matches. In Japan, OKCupid is more popular with foreigners, but plenty of Japanese people still use it. In general, OKCupid tends to be used by those looking for a relationship as opposed to a hookup, and it has a large LGBTQ+ presence, too.

Target audience: Everyone

Everyone Fees: Free, with various other features available for monthly subscriptions from ¥1,200 to ¥2,400

Free, with various other features available for monthly subscriptions from ¥1,200 to ¥2,400 Languages: English and a few other languages, but not Japanese

7. Dine Photo: iStock/ peeterv The perfect app that lets you skip small talk. How about choosing dates based on which restaurants you’re interested in? The unique concept of Dine is based less on swiping and casual chatting and more on scheduling dates at restaurants so that you can meet face-to-face to enjoy some good food. Users are shown potential matches and their favorite food spots and can send a Dine request to someone they’re interested in. Then, they can start a conversation to schedule the date. This app is the perfect option for busy people, those who don’t like small talk online and everyone who enjoys going on dates at good restaurants. It is also offered in both English and Japanese.

English and a few other languages, but not Japanese Target audience: Everyone

Everyone Fees: ¥6,500 per month

¥6,500 per month Language: Japanese and English

8. Omiai

In Japanese, omiai refers to a Japanese marriage custom in which young single people are introduced to each other to consider the possibility of marriage. Following this custom, the app Omiai has adopted the language of matchmaking to help find suitable matches for single people looking for a marriage partner.

The app requires a Facebook profile or other ID for registration. To find matches, users can filter through 24 criteria, including profession, nationality and income. This may seem strange to foreign users, but the purpose is evident, considering that the app is geared toward finding a marriage partner. This is a great option if you have good Japanese skills and want to get married.

Target audience: Straight people looking for marriage

Straight people looking for marriage Fees: Free for women, men must pay ¥3,900 per month to send more than two messages

Free for women, men must pay ¥3,900 per month to send more than two messages Language: Japanese only

9. HER

Photo: iStock/ chachamal The sapphic dating app.

HER calls itself “the sapphic dating app” and was designed by queer women for other queer women, nonbinary and transgender people. This app is not just for dating, though.

HER is marketed as a community where users can date, make friendships and connect with other LGBTQIA+ people. It’s an international app and one of the most popular lesbian dating sites globally, with users in 114 countries, including Japan.

HER also provides a safe dating experience for queer people by allowing you to have a profile picture that doesn’t show your face and having an incognito mode so you can browse anonymously until you’re ready to reveal your identity.

Target audience: Queer and lesbian women, nonbinary and transgender people

Queer and lesbian women, nonbinary and transgender people Fees: Free. A premium subscription costs $14.99 (approximately ¥2,183 per month)

Free. A premium subscription costs $14.99 (approximately ¥2,183 per month) Languages: English, Japanese and a few other languages

10. 9Monsters

Photo: iStock/ RichLegg It’s one of the most popular apps for gay men in Japan and Asia.

A dating app specifically for gay men, 9Monsters has a gamification element. Each user is given a monster avatar when they create a profile, and your monster levels up the more you interact with others and use features on the app. It is one of the most popular gay dating apps in Japan and Asia. The app is offered in English, but since many foreign gay men in Japan use Grindr, most of the users in Japan are Japanese men. Like HER, this app also allows users to stay anonymous by allowing profile pictures that don’t show your face.

Target audience: Gay men

Gay men Fees: Free. Special features require monthly or yearly subscriptions from $8.99 to $49.9 (about ¥1,309 to ¥7,266).

Free. Special features require monthly or yearly subscriptions from $8.99 to $49.9 (about ¥1,309 to ¥7,266). Languages: English, Japanese and a few other Asian languages

