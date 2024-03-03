Discover the serene beauty and cultural significance of mosques in Japan, from the historic Kobe Mosque to modern-day Islamic centers.

Despite Islam’s minority status (just 0.20% of the population), there are several mosques in Japan. These mosques, known as “mosuku” (mosque/masjid), stand as symbols of inclusivity amidst Japan’s unique cultural heritage. Moreover, the proliferation of halal food options across the country demonstrates Japan’s dedication to catering to the needs of its Muslim residents and visitors, embodying a spirit of hospitality for all.



Here is our selection of 10 popular mosques in Japan.

Visiting Guidelines

Before we get into the list, there are some general etiquette you need to remember if you are visiting mosques in Japan, such as:

Dress code: You must wear modest clothing covering your shoulders, arms, and legs. Women are appreciated to wear headscarves.

Prayer Times: If you are not visiting the mosque to pray, please be aware of the Islamic prayer times and avoid visiting during these periods, especially Friday noon prayers.

Behavior: Always maintain a respectful demeanor by greeting others and avoiding loud conversations and laughter.

Photography: Always seek permission before taking photos, especially in prayer areas.

Signs: Pay close attention to any posted signs, such as a sacred boundary where you may need to remove your footwear.

1. Kobe Muslim Mosque (Kobe)

The Kobe Mosque was built in 1935 and is the oldest mosque in Japan. Its funding came from Turkish, Tatar and Indian donors. The mosque displays traditional Islamic art, such as a minaret and a dome, a testament to Japan’s relationship with the Islamic world—one that’s been going on for some time. This mosque has weathered the storm of World War II and the Great Hanshin Earthquake, but it still stands in place and welcomes all who want to learn more about the Islamic tradition in Japan.

2. Tokyo Camii & Diyanet Turkish Culture Center (Tokyo)

Japan’s largest (and most likely the most famous) mosque is Tokyo Camii. Its tall minarets and sky-blue dome symbolize the joining of Turkish and Japanese cultures. Embodying brilliant Ottoman Turkish architecture, Tokyo Camii was originally built in 1938 before being reconstructed in 2000.

It boasts some of the most intricate decorations and a gigantic prayer hall compared to the rest on this round-up. Regular events have made this mosque a central cultural hub in Tokyo, beyond being a religious center.

3. As-Salaam Masjid/Ueno Okachimachi Mosque (Tokyo)

Nestled in bustling Ueno, As-Salaam Masjid is a welcoming sight indeed. The architecture is simple, but the mosque is a tasteful effort and a place of perfect serenity for worship and contemplation.

Although communal worship is a significant aspect, the efforts at this place also involve serving as a center for cultural interaction in Tokyo, with numerous community events and educational programs regularly scheduled.

4. Nagoya Mosque (Nagoya)

Built in 1998, the Nagoya Mosque is called “Aratama Mosque.” The presence of traditional Islamic motifs balances the modern design of this mosque, conveying contemporaneity and Islamic heritage. This mosque has become a gathering space for Muslims and non-Muslims, where regular local classes, tea parties and other events are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

It also serves as a base for consultation and information exchange for Muslims in Nagoya and the surrounding region.

5. Osaka Ibaraki Mosque (Osaka)

With its modern and sleek design, dominated by brown and gold, the Osaka Ibaraki Mosque is located very near Osaka University, the Ibaraki campus of Ritsumeikan University and some Japanese companies.

Since opening its doors in 2006, the mosque has been a vital part of the spiritual life of Muslim students and workers around it. It also serves as a symbol for the growing Muslim community in Osaka.

6. Fukuoka Masjid Al Nour Islamic Culture Center (Fukuoka)

Officially opened in 2009, the Fukuoka Masjid Al Nour Islamic Culture Center is the first mosque on Kyushu Island. It is a visually breathtaking building that seamlessly incorporates traditional Islamic architectural design with the aesthetics of Japan.

In addition to functioning as a religious facility, it also holds many beneficial activities, making it an important gathering spot for Fukuoka’s Muslim community. It also has a program to issue Halal certification for Japan’s local and export markets.

7. Otsuka Masjid (Tokyo)

Operated by the Japan Islamic Trust, Otsuka Masjid is in Toshima Ward, Tokyo. This mosque is famous for its simple white and green checkered facade, complemented by a small green dome.

Inside the mosque, you will experience a nostalgic atmosphere from the Showa (enlightened peace) era that blends with the warmth of the Muslim community there. This mosque also hosts a wide array of educational programs and performs many activities out in the community.

8. Yokohama Grand Masjid (Yokohama)

The large Yokohama Grand Masjid (also called Yokohama Ja’me Masjid) was established in 2006. If you visit this mosque, you will be impressed by its dignified and gorgeous appearance, characterized by the predominant gold color.

The mosque serves the wide-ranging Muslim community in Yokohama, functioning as a place for prayers and a center for diverse educational and cultural programs, including children’s and women’s programs.

9. Sendai Masjid (Sendai)

The first mosque in Tohoku, Sendai Masjid, has helped pave the way for other regional prayer spaces. The mosque opened in 2007 and is in the heart of the university district, Tohoku University’s Kawauchi Campus, so it’s a good place for Muslim students to worship.

Besides being a simple worship space, the mosque is a gathering place for the Muslim community, home to the Islamic Cultural Center of Sendai (ICCS) headquarters.

10. Shizuoka Masjid (Shizuoka)

Surrounded by beautiful scenery, Shizuoka Masjid feels so peaceful and inviting. The structure is elegant in its simplicity, drawing the eye with its ambiance and quiet devotion. This mosque harmonizes its architectural motif with the landscape and blends seamlessly into its local Muslim community.

With regular cultural events, Shizuoka Masjid is fieldwork for multicultural understanding and comparative religion and social studies tours for students. It also accepts visits and lectures for the public.