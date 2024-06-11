10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

Looking to make some extra money outside your day job? Here are some possible side jobs you can consider.

By Whitney Hubbell Jun 12, 2024 6 min read

Having a side job in Japan can help you make some extra money and help you transition into a career in IT or translation. Pursuing a side job will also let you gain experience and get your foot in the door. If you’re looking at what industries to dive into, here are some of the most common side jobs for foreigners in Japan.

Before sending in your application, double-check with your current employer to see whether they will allow you to work a second job. Some companies, including exchange programs such as JET, may still contractually prohibit this. In addition, be mindful of your visa requirements. If your visa only permits one main job, you may have to apply for an “Application for Permission to Engage in Activity other than that Permitted under the Status of Residence Previously Granted.” For more information, check out our page on Visas and Status of Residence.

1. Language Instructor

Photo: iStock/ monzenmachi Teach English from your home, in the evenings or on weekends.

Though this is one of the most common full-time professions for foreigners in Japan, it can also be a great side job. English instructor or tutor positions are often flexible and may allow you to work from home, in the evenings or on weekends. It is also possible to teach as an independent freelancer via online platforms. Eikaiwa (English conversation) cafes are another option, where English speakers converse with locals who want to practice their English. Though demand is highest for English language instruction, native speakers of Korean, Spanish and other languages can find opportunities to teach their language, too. Among our list of side jobs for foreigners in Japan, this might be the easiest to get into.

Potential earnings: ¥1,000 – ¥6,000 per hour

2. Game Localization Tester

Photo: iStock/ eclipse_images The best of both worlds.

If “extensive experience playing video games” sounds like you, this may be your ideal side job. Video game companies are often on the hunt for native speakers of a variety of different languages to translate and test video games in the fast-growing field of game localization. If you’d rather choose to play games on your terms but still want to work in the gaming sector, consider working as a game player support staff. Many of these positions can also be held remotely, as long as you have a computer and an internet connection.

Potential earnings: ¥1,200 per hour

3. Freelance Translator

Photo: iStock/ anants Test your Japanese fluency while getting paid.

If you have advanced Japanese skills and top-notch writing skills in English (or your native language), you may already be interested in translation work. Japanese companies often look for a native speaker to translate Japanese documents, websites, press releases and more into other languages. If you have language skills, it’s worth updating your LinkedIn page with information in Japanese and creating a profile on a freelancer marketplace.

Potential earnings: Varies by project.

4. Freelance Writer

Photo: iStock/ mapo Write for us!

Do you have dreams of becoming a writer? Perhaps you’d like to start by writing articles like this one. If so, freelance writing is the side job you should consider. Websites like GaijinPot are often looking for unique editorial pieces from contributing writers. Some companies also hire freelance writers to write content for their websites about their products or services. You could also start your own blog. It may not be profitable at first, but if you keep writing and posting, you may be able to monetize it.

Potential earnings: ￥5,000 or more depending on piece and length

5. J-Blogging and Vlogging

Photo: iStock/ monzenmachi Make content about your life in Japan.

Speaking of blogging, have you considered monetizing your own day-to-day Japanese experiences by starting a blog or vlog about your journey in Japan? Many others do this, but if you believe you have something unique to offer, this can become very lucrative. It’s not uncommon for social media influencers to be able to make significant income using the power of the internet. Make money by creating sponsored content, placing ads, offering services or using affiliate links to hotels and tours.

GaijnPot Blog is always looking for creative people to contribute content across its media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. If you are interested, be sure to check the GaijinPot job board and send in your application.

Potential earnings: Varies by project.

6. Freelance IT

Photo: iStock/ Nattakorn Maneerat Grow your IT skills on the side.

The demand for IT jobs, including freelance jobs, is growing. If you have IT skills that you’d like to practice, this is an excellent choice for a side job. This is also a good option if you’re interested in eventually pursuing a career in IT but don’t yet have work experience. By doing freelance work, you can further develop your skills and gain some knowledge that could eventually lead to a full-time job. There are a wide range of freelance IT jobs available, from Web and App Developers to Graphic Designers.

Potential earnings: Varies by project

7. Tour Guide

Photo: iStock/ recep-bg Guide tourists around your favorite spots in Japan.

Japan is the place to travel right now. Shortly after the borders were reopened after COVID-19, everyone suddenly wanted to come to Japan. This means there is much more demand for positions in the tourism industry. If you enjoy traveling, love the place you live and like meeting new people, working a side job as a tour guide could be an enjoyable option. As a start, you could sign up to be a guide with a local agency or international company. If you enjoy it enough, you could even start advertising yourself as a local tour guide independently.

Potential earnings: Varies by project.

8. Uber Eats Delivery Driver

Photo: iStock/ Fiers Stay fit and make money at the same time.

As Uber Eats gains traction in Japan, more delivery drivers and cyclists are needed to transport food around Japan’s big cities. The hours are flexible, you are your own boss and if you choose to cycle, you can get a lot of exercise, too. Pay is based on how many deliveries you make and you’ll need to sort yourself out with the proper bicycle insurance. Uber Eats is available in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka, and it’s easy to get started as a delivery driver. If you want to go directly with a company, delivery jobs with Domino’s Pizza, KFC, and McDonald’s are open to foreign workers as well.

Potential earnings: ¥700 to ¥1,800 per hour

9. Wedding Officiant

Photo: iStock/ Andrii Drachuk Strange? Yes. Lucrative? Also yes.

One of the more unique gigs for foreigners in Japan, specifically foreign-looking men, is to officiate weddings while dressed like a Catholic priest. For a while, it has been popular for Japanese people who want a Western-style wedding to hire foreign “priests” to officiate their wedding. Your job is to dress in priestly garb and officiate the wedding ceremony. The scripts are typically a mix of English and Japanese, so you need to have decent Japanese skills. It’s bizarre, for sure, but if you don’t mind being the token foreigner at a wedding, you can make some pretty decent cash on the side.

Potential earnings: ￥8,000-15,000 per ceremony

10. One-time Gigs

Photo: iStock/ S_Kazeo Walk away with a fresh haircut and some great photos.

If you’re not particularly keen on starting a regular side job but wouldn’t mind earning some extra cash, perhaps a one-time or short-term opportunity would spark your interest. Some companies regularly ask for people to participate in various studies, which can be easy cash and also an interesting experience for participants.

Other companies sometimes need to record the voices of native speakers of different languages for various projects. Some Japanese salons are also looking to market to more foreign customers and will pay foreigners to have their hair done and take their photos for their website. Various opportunities like this are always coming up on GaijinPot Jobs, so check them out.

Potential earnings: Typically ￥5,000-￥10,000 per project

Have you tried any of these side jobs for foreigners in Japan? Share your experience in the comments below!