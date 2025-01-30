10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

Take a train or two from downtown Osaka to enjoy a white snow day.

Much of Kansai sees little to no snow in the winter. While winter sports lovers know where to find powder in and around the region, we don’t all have the time for weekend snowboarding trips. If you’re just looking to spend a few hours in the snow, have a few options. From December to early March if you know where to look, you can enjoy a quick visit to a winter wonderland. Here are 10 snow day trips in and around Osaka that will have you back home in time for dinner.

1. Tsuruga Station

A quick getaway for train lovers or anyone looking for a low-effort scenery change.

The mountains bordering Shiga and Fukui prefectures get a respectable amount of the white stuff in the winter. The mountains are home to Sanmon Suigen No Mori, a forest area that more adventurous hikers snowshoe through in the colder months. For the less adventurous, a well-timed train ride through Shiga affords a flipbook view of snow piling higher and higher at successive countryside station platforms. Eventually leading to the live postcard of Biwa Lake framed by snow-capped mountains and then a white trip through the valley.

To get there, take the Tokaido-Sanyo line special rapid from Osaka station towards Tsuruga station. Hop off at any of the snowy stops and trek around the quiet countryside for a bit, or take the train all the way to Tsuruga station. Head back after a short stop at Tsuruga–or extend the trip by an hour and visit Fukui Station to see their dinosaur statues covered in snow.

Nearest station: Maibara station 1-1-24 Kanawacho, Tsuruga, Fukui - Map Depends on where you're coming from www.turuga.org/en/access/access.html

2. Mount Rokko

A fun day out for families or friend groups.

Every winter Mount Rokko adds a snow park to its many leisure facilities. A short train ride and cable car from downtown Kobe City, Rokko snow park offers beginner-level skiing and snowing facilities, as well as a dedicated play slopes. They also rent snow gear, so there’s no need to layer up on the trip there.

As a note, the snow park is synthetic. If you’re looking for the real thing on Mount Rokko, it will take some good timing and a slightly challenging hike to the summit. If you have the gear and motivation to hike up the mountain (and back down to Arima Onsen), you can enjoy the trail’s slow transformation to white as you ascend.

Nearest station: Rokko Sanjo station Kitarokko-4512-98 Rokkosancho, Nada Ward, Kobe, Hyogo - Map Admission: Adults ¥2,200 Children ¥1,100 www.rokkosan.com/ski/en

3. Mount Koya

The perfect outing for temple and history buffs.

The seat of Shingon Buddhism in Japan, Mount Koya is known for its collection of historical temples and the overnight stay experiences they offer. It’s well worth the effort to track the weather on the mountain and make the trip once some snow has fallen. Take the Nankai Rinkan bus from the Koyasan station to the staggering tower gate at the end of the town, then enjoy a calm walk back – stopping to check out the temple compounds blanketed in snow. Be sure to warm up with a hot bowl of soba noodles before making the long ride back.

Take the Nankai line from Namba or Shin-Imamiya station to Gokurakubashi station. Transfer to the cable car. Take the number 31 or 32 bus from the Koyasan bus station to the Daimon Gate stop.

Nearest station: Koyasan station Koyasan, Koya, Ito District, Wakayama - Map Admission: Free www.koyasan.or.jp/en/zentop

4. Kifune Shrine

A Kyoto destination for anyone looking to avoid big crowds.

Once it gets cold enough for snow in downtown Kyoto, the tourists – domestic and foreign alike – come in droves. While they all jostle for the perfect picture of the golden pavilion covered in snow, we recommend taking a trip to Kibune. The town is known for its floating restaurants in the warmer months, but it transforms into an otherworldly landscape after heavy snowfall. There are few things better than walking up to Kibune shrine accompanied by the sound of the river rushing alongside the street. The lanterns lining the stairway to Kibune Shrine are illuminated until 8:00pm on snowy weekends and holidays in January. The illumination depends on the snow conditions so check the schedule on Kifune Shrine’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

To get there, take the Keihan Main Line from Kyobashi Station to Demachiyanagi Station. Then take a bus from Demachiyanagi Station to Kibuneguchi Station. Afterwards, it’s about a walk 30-minute walk to the shrine.

Nearest station: Kibuneguchi station 180 Kuramakibunecho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto - Map Admission: Free kifunejinja.jp/en

5. Mount Gozaisho

An easy one day road trip for drivers.

On the border of Mie and Shiga, Mount Gozaisho is a great snow viewing destination if you’re looking for a quick winter road trip. From January to March the top of the mountain transforms into a small ski resort. We recommend driving for this one, but the ropeway that goes to the summit of the mountain is also accessible by public transit.

The view from the ropeway cars and deep snow at the summit make it a worthwhile trip. At the top, there are walking paths, a sledding area and a gentle ski slope. There are snowshoe rentals to help with trekking through the deeper snow areas as well. The view of the surrounding mountains will fill the winter wonderland hole in your heart. On the way back home, be sure to stop at Yunoyama Onsen town to soak in the hot springs.

By train, take the Kintestu Line from Namba to Kintestu Yokkaichi. Transfer to the local line and get off at Kintetsu Yunoyama Onsen. Take the Mie Kotsu Bus from Kintestu Yunoyama Onsen station to Yunoyama Onsen Gozaisho Ropeway Mae. If you go by car, the Gozaisho ropeway is 10 minutes from the New Meishen Expressway Komono Interchange

Nearest station: Yunoyamaonsen station Komono, Mie District, Mie - Map Admission (can be free): Ropeway round trip Adults ¥2,450 Children ¥1,320 www.gozaisho.co.jp/en

6. Miyama Kayabuki-no-Sato

Feel like you’ve time-traveled back to ancient Japan

Miyama Kayabuki-no-Sato is a traditional village in the mountains of Kyoto. Famous for its thatched-roof houses (kayabuki), the village is even more beautiful during the winter months. The roofs are expertly designed to withstand snowfall and offer visitors a glimpse into ancient Japan. Visit the Folklore Museum to learn more about the town and The Little Indigo Museum to see the private collection of Hiromichi Shindo, an indigo dyeing artist. Due to its location, it’s hard to reach just by hopping on a train so plan accordingly.

From Osaka station, take a train bound for Kyoto station. Then, hop on the San-in Line for Hiyoshi station. Take the bus bound for 旧知井小学校前 (Former Chii elementary school) and get off at 北 (kita).

Nearest station: Hiyoshi station Miyamachokita, Nantan, Kyoto Free miyamanavi.com/en/sightseeing/kayabuki-no-sato

One of Japan’s most scenic views.

Amanohashidate is one of Japan’s three scenic views and is an easy day trip from central Osaka. Most famous for its 3.6-kilometer-long sandbar that stretches across the bay called “Bridge to Heaven,” it creates the illusion of a bridge connecting the sky and earth. For the best view, head to the Kasamatsu Park viewpoint by cable car. Visitors can rent bikes and explore other nearby points of interest like Chionji Temple which is dedicated to Monju Bodhisattva (Bodhisattva of Wisdom). Here, students flock to pray for guidance as they take their exams.

From Osaka station take the train to Fukuchiyama station then transfer to the Tango Relay Line and get off at Amanohashidate station.

Nearest station: Amanohashidate station Monju, Miyazu, Kyoto Free www.amanohashidate.jp

8. Ine

A picturesque fishing town

Ine is a coastal town in Northern part of Kyoto that’s even more scenic when it snows. Here, you can see funaya (traditional boathouse) that line the coast. Believed to be constructed 400 years ago, these boathouses are still in use today. If you decide to extend your trip, stay at one of the many funaya guesthouses. Take tours around the bay, eat the freshest catches of the day and explore the streets of this historic fishing village to your heart’s content. Don’t expect to see any convenience stores in town, and make sure to bring enough cash with you since ATMs are also limited.

Take the train from Osaka station to Nishiyama-Tennozan station. Walk to Kosoku Nagaokakyo and take a bus bound for Amanohashidate station. At the station, take another for Ine Clinic.

Nearest station: Amanohashidate station Hirata, Ine, Yoza District, Kyoto Free www.ine-kankou.jp

9. Lake Yogo

A serene, freshwater lake

Lake Yogo in Shiga Prefecture is also known as “mirror lake” due to its reflective surface. No matter the season, it’s one of the most scenic spots in the Kansai region despite not being a main tourist attraction. The lake is said to be the setting for a Japanese folktale called Hagoromo and also has ties to the battle of Shizugatake during the warring states period of Japan.

Take the train from Osaka station to Yogo station on the Tokaido-Sanyo Line.

Nearest station: Yogo station Yogocho Kawanami, Nagahama, Shiga Free kitabiwako.jp/spot/spot_805

10. Kinosaki Onsen

Spend the day exploring this historic hot spring town.

Kinosaki Onsen is a tattoo-friendly onsen (hot spring) town in Hyogo Prefecture. There are seven public bathhouses all within walking distance that making “onsen hopping” the perfect day trip activity. If you choose to stay the night at a ryokan (Japanese inns), some offer yukata (summer kimono) rentals that you can wear as you stroll around town.

Getting to Kinosaki Onsen is easy, just take a direct train from Osaka station via Kounotori Limited Express Train.

Nearest station: Kinosaki Onsen station Kinosakicho Yushima, Toyooka, Hyogo Onsen pass from ¥1,500 visitkinosaki.com

