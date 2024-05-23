10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

As a land of many natural hot springs, Japan has a rich history of onsen (hot spring baths). Visiting an onsen is one of the essential ways of experiencing traditional Japanese culture and is the perfect way to relax and soothe your aches and pains after a long day of travel or work. Unfortunately, due to their association with the yakuza (the Japanese mafia), many onsen deny entry to those with tattoos. But there are still plenty of onsen towns and public baths that welcome tattooed customers to their facilities. Here are ten of the best tattoo-friendly onsen in Kansai.
1. Kinosaki Onsen, Hyogo
At the top of our list of tattoo-friendly onsen in Kansai is the town of Kinosaki Onsen, on the northern coast of Hyogo Prefecture. This town has been a popular spot for a relaxing getaway, and its traditional architecture and serene atmosphere remain well-preserved. It features seven tattoo-friendly onsen. Visitors can buy a combination ticket for the Onsen Meguri, which allows entrance into all seven. You can even purchase a map with a stamp section and collect a stamp at each onsen you visit.
2. Arima Onsen, Hyogo
An even older onsen in Hyogo Prefecture is Arima Onsen, located in the mountains behind the city of Kobe. Founded 1,300 years ago, Arima Onsen is one of Japan’s three ancient onsen towns and has been frequented by nobles, samurai and emperors. The town has two public baths, Kin no Yu (golden hot spring) and Gin no Yu (silver hot spring), which allow tattoos. Both baths specialize in one of the town’s two types of hot spring waters, called kinsen (gold water) and ginsen (silver water). Several ryokan (traditional Japanese inns) also allow visitors to use their baths on day trips.
3. Nada Onsen Suidosuji, Kobe
This tattoo-friendly onsen in Kobe is centrally located in the city’s Nada Ward and is a popular spot with locals. Due to its proximity to Mount Rokko, it is also the perfect place to take a dip and relax your muscles after a day of hiking. Though it can get crowded on weekends and evenings, several baths and other facilities exist. Nada Onsen Suidosuji has outdoor and indoor baths, a jet bath, and an electric bath, and the facilities also include a sauna and massage chairs.
4. Saki no Yu, Wakayama
This open-air onsen is on the coast of Wakayama Prefecture in Shirahama, which is a popular beach and resort destination today. Shirahama is another of Japan’s three oldest hot springs and is mentioned in the Nihonshoki, an ancient chronicle of Japanese history. Located right on the coast, Saki no Yu affords beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. Because the onsen water flows into the ocean, shampoo and soap are prohibited. Taking a dip here is more of an experience than a cleansing bath, but this tattoo-friendly onsen is an experience that shouldn’t be missed.
5. Tsubo Yu, Wakayama
Bathing in Tsubo Yu in Wakayama Prefecture consists of a small rock tub inside a tiny wooden cabin. It is one of the oldest and smallest onsen baths in the country. It is essentially a private onsen since it fits only two or three people. Each group is allotted 30 minutes inside the bath. Tsubo Yu is also along the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route and is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site “Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range.” Not many onsen can boast UNESCO status, but this one can.
6. Ryujin Onsen Motoyu, Wakayama
Tucked deep into the mountains in Wakayama Prefecture is Ryujin Onsen Motoyu, one of Japan’s most beautiful onsen. This isolated onsen is rumored to have been visited by Kobo Daishi, the founder of Shingon Buddhism after his vision led him to it. It consists of an indoor and outdoor bath with mountain views. The baths are part of a hotel, and the small onsen town is an ideal stopping point between the Kumano area and Mount Koya.
7. Kurama Onsen, Kyoto
Luckily, the best onsen in Kyoto allows tattoos. This place is Kurama Onsen, located in the mountains just north of Kyoto city in the town of Kurama. This onsen complex offers indoor and outdoor baths, with beautiful mountain views from the latter. Though the onsen is closed for renovations, reopening is scheduled for June 26, 2024.
8. Funaoka Onsen, Kyoto
Located in northwest Kyoto near Kinkaku-ji Temple, this tattoo-friendly public bath is one of the best to visit in the city. Though it is technically not a natural hot spring bath but rather a sento (public bath) with artificially heated water, Funaoka Onsen still offers a classic bathing experience and a variety of baths to choose from. The bathhouse includes two outdoor baths, a traditional cypress-lined bath, an herbal bath and Japan’s first electric bath.
9. Sauna no Umeyu, Kyoto
If you’re on the other side of Kyoto near Higashiyama, Sauna no Umeyu is a great choice for a relaxing bath. Not only is this sento tattoo-friendly, but the staff also speaks English and offers English instructors for first-time visitors to Japanese public baths. Though the facilities have recently been renovated, the bathhouse dates to the Meiji period and retains a retro atmosphere. Another unique aspect of this bathhouse is that it holds live events on Thursdays when the public bath is closed.
10. Irifune Onsen, Osaka
Irifune Onsen is a modern sento in southern Osaka. This tattoo-friendly public bath offers several kinds of baths and amenities, including an electric bath, a cold bath and a sauna. There is also a relaxing area with massage chairs and free Wi-Fi by the lobby. If you forget your towel or shampoo, they have everything you might need for your bath. Irifune Onsen is popular with locals and travelers, and the staff can speak English.
Do you know of any other tattoo-friendly onsen in Kansai? What is your favorite onsen in Japan? Let us know in the comments!
