Girlfriends, old guys, apologies and robot dogs, here are 10 things you didn't know you could rent in Japan.

By Rachel Crane Jan 15, 2025 6 min read

Many visitors to Japan will want to find out how to rent a bike or a car. But have you ever considered renting someone to apologize for you? In fact, Japan has devised rental solutions for all sorts of predicaments, from the country’s shortage of pet-friendly apartments to the lingering cultural stigma around quitting your job. Here are 10 things you didn’t know you could rent in Japan.

1. A Middle-Aged Man

Why, you might ask, would anyone want to rent a Japanese ossan (informal for “middle-aged man”)? The answers may surprise you. Some customers are tourists looking for a cheap personal guide. Others enjoy the idea of drinking at a Japanese bar with a native companion. Having a local by your side may even get you into some watering holes usually frequented by Japanese patrons only. What you do with your ossan is up to you.

Practice for the real thing.

Money might not buy love, but it can buy you some cute arm candy, at least for a few hours. While the concept can be tricky for foreigners to understand, Japan’s rental boyfriends and girlfriends are not sex workers. Hand-holding and hugging are as far as physical contact will go. Instead, they’re there to make the date of your dreams a reality. Whether it’s a day at Disneyland or a romantic dinner for two, you can take your date anywhere as long as you’re prepared to foot the bill!

Price: ¥15,000 for two hours, including transportation fees.

Rental Girlfriend: https://tokyo.rent-kano.net/english.html

Rental Boyfriend: https://warmrelation.com/

3. A Robot Dog

Many Japanese apartments have strict rules against keeping pets. This is one reason for the boom in adorable robot companions. Popular models include the all-singing-all-dancing “Robohon,” and the cuddly, wide-eyed “Lovot.” Developments in AI mean their behavior is endearingly life-like, so it’s easy to fall in love. However, these robo-pets can be extremely expensive to buy. If you want to experience the robo-love for yourself, you can rent one for shorter bursts of joy.

Price: ¥6,000 – ¥35,000 per week, depending on model.

Website: https://www.rentio.jp/t/genre/robo

4. A Real Dog

Buying or adopting a dog is often an unrealistic commitment for those working high-pressured full-time jobs in Japan. Luckily, it’s still possible to spend some time with a canine cutie on a short-term basis. Services like Wanpaku Land in Adachi, Tokyo, allow members to rent a furry friend for anything from a three-hour walk to a three-week stay. Members pay a small annual fee and can choose either to build a relationship with their favorite dog or spend time with pups of a variety of breeds and personalities.

Price: ¥3,500 – ¥44,000, plus ¥2,200 annual membership fee.

Website: http://www.wanpakuland.com/

5. Clothing for Travelers and Fashion

Don’t like it? Send it back.

Have you ever wished you could travel to the other side of the world but leave the suitcase at home? If so, Japan Airlines has a service available to its customers that can help. Any Wear, Anywhere delivers a personalized capsule wardrobe to travelers’ hotels, saving both user effort and CO2 emissions. All of the clothes supplied are taken from surplus retail stock, making it a doubly environmental option.

Moreover, the fashion rental service AirCloset, based in Tokyo, has been keeping women stylish with minimal effort thanks to its innovative “wear and return” subscriber model. You’ll receive a number of fashion boxes curated by stylists who pick the pieces based on the preferences that you entered on registration. If you like something, you can buy it; the rest can be returned after you’ve worn it. Genius!

6. Lolita Fashion

Try out classical Lolita fashion.

The extravagantly frilly and feminine trend known as Lolita fashion is one of Japan’s most recognizable style subcultures. The look, heavily influenced by Victorian dress and European fairy tales, is big on corsets, bows and lacy details. Building a full Lolita wardrobe from scratch is a considerable investment, but plenty of services will let you dress up with their rental outfits. Tokyo Lolita’s dresses are available for fixed four-day rentals, and orders will be delivered to your door.

7. A Haunted Ambulance

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at haunted house production company Kowagararesai dreamed up a horror experience that could bring fear directly to guests. After making a reservation, a rusty, blood-smeared ambulance will arrive at your door. Up to six brave patients can climb inside and experience a nightmare treatment involving surround sound, moving seats and water effects. It’s a unique experience for any horror fan. This is the same team that put on the zombie Shinkansen, and you can also rent zombies if you’re in the mood.

Price: ¥9,000, plus transportation fee if outside of Tokyo wards.

Website: https://kowagarasetai.com/delivery-obakeyashiki/

8. A Room to Smash

If releasing your stress at the batting range isn’t quite doing the job, why take it out on a whole room? No, really. At Reeast Room, Tokyo, you can use hammers, wrecking bars and baseball bats to smash things up to your rageful heart’s content. Plates, glasses, appliances; if you can see it, you can smash it. Prices vary depending on how well-stocked the room is with breakables and how many people are joining the party. So grab a bat and get smashing!

Price: ¥4,180-¥11,390, depending on party size and room selection.

Website: https://reeastroom.com/

9. Someone to Quit Your Job for You

“I am the captain now.

It wasn’t so long ago that life-long employment at a single company was the norm for many Japanese people. While times are changing, many workers feel anxiety about handing in their resignation and moving on to new pastures. Hence the boom in taishoku daiko (job-quitting proxies), agents who can hand in a notice on an employee’s behalf. These services are increasingly popular among young people, who cite fear of a negative reaction or even harassment from their bosses as a reason for using them.

10. An Apology Service

We good?

In Japan, certain situations call for formal apologies, both personal and professional. Services like Shazaiya offer to take some of the emotional burden away from penitent customers by sending a representative to say sorry on their behalf. Common situations include apologizing to disappointed business partners or clients. Agents can even pose as an affair partner to grovel before a wronged spouse.

Price: ¥10,000 – ¥20,000 depending on format.

Link: https://shazaiya.com/

Have you discovered anything you didn’t know you could rent in Japan? Let us know in the comments.