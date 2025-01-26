Japan offers a wealth of insider secrets that visitors often overlook. Here are 10 things in Japan only locals know about.

Japan is home to some of the most expensive cities in the world. Fortunately, locals have mastered money-saving practices that can make a big difference. From affordable ways to ride the bullet train to cost-effective holiday tips, Japan offers a wealth of insider secrets that visitors often overlook. These strategies can help you maximize your experience while keeping expenses in check. If that still isn’t enough, check out our 10-step guide to saving money in Japan.

1. Bullet Train Commuter Passes

While most people know about the teikiken (commuter pass) for the subway, which lets you commute for a set price, lesser known are the teikiken for Japan’s flagship carrier, the shinkansen (bullet train). This is especially useful for people who want to work in Tokyo or Kyoto but would rather live in bigger houses near more affordable areas like Maibara.

2. Rent Holiday Stays From Your Local Ward Office

Although not the super-expensive country that it once was, travel inside Japan remains costly. Some people may think, I pay all this tax, surely I should get to enjoy Japan for that money? Well, guess what, you can.

Thanks to the 区民保養施設 (kumin hoyou shisetsu) program, there are properties you can use for cheap, such as this one for Tokyo’s Minato Ward (Japanese only).

To check whether your local ward office offers this, do the following steps:

Search for your local ward office and prefecture in Japanese.

Include search terms such as 保養施設 (hoyoushisetsu or recreational facility), 区民保養施設, or 協定旅館 (kyoteiryokan or partner lodging).

Don’t expect luxury, but they are an excellent way to find new places for cheap.

3. Most Cards Can Be Added to Your Phone

These days, young Japanese are seldom without their phones. Therefore, why not put everything on your phone? From paying your rent using your phone furikomi, using your phone like a credit card with payment apps, and even your transport cards like Suica and Pasmo have online versions. The best part is that you can save money by uploading discount tickets and offers to these apps.

4. The KK Line Is Part of a Highway That Can Be Used for Free

The highway is a fast and convenient way to travel around the Kanto area; however, the tolls make using it difficult to justify. On the other hand, many Tokyo locals know that there is a small part of the Tokyo Expressway (東京高速道路, Tokyo kouoku doro) known as the KK Route. The route allows you to ride for free for 2 kilometers near the Ginza area.

Enjoy it while you can, though. A significant portion of the highway will be closed and repurposed as land for the soon-to-be-opened Tokyo Sky Park.

5. Pharmacies are Cheaper than Convenience Stores

In most European countries, pharmacies are overpriced for everything except for medicines. Unfortunately, this makes many foreign visitors hesitant to visit pharmacies in Japan.

However, pharmacies are underrated for picking up the basics. From protein bars to potato chips to drinks and even daily groceries like eggs and bread, they are not only well-stocked but surprisingly affordable, often being one of the most affordable options.

6. Point Cards at Pharmacies and Supermarkets are Worth it

Point cards are surprisingly useful in Japan, with points having a value in cash, allowing them to be exchanged for goods. Many shoppers wait for the bonus-point days when double points can be collected.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and electronics stores are all good places to collect points. Also, look out for the sheets of paper with further savings on popular items near the registers or given on purchase.

7. Hobbyoff, Bookoff and Hardoff are Underappreciated

While most visitors know about Bookoff, the popular place for buying used books—including English ones—the other versions in the same chain are one of Japan’s best-kept secrets.

Hobbyoff is a great place to pick up anything related to your favorite hobby. Come here for anything related to collecting figures, cards or anime. A great place to pick up that popular anime character souvenir you’ve been looking for!

Hardoff is a great place to buy cheap electronics. Don’t worry about buying used products in Japan, as warranties are provided for most of the products. However, don’t be fooled by the selection in the middle of the store with PCs and cameras priced at a couple of thousand yen. Most of these are obsolete technology and are expected to be used just for spare parts.

8. Save Money by Going Paperless on the Bullet Train

Speaking of the shinkansen (bullet train), you can save money by going paperless. Ekinet and Smart-EX are just two of many options that let you skip the lines to buy a ticket and save huge amounts of money. For example, Smart-EX charges ¥5,670 for a trip from Osaka to Nagoya, but it’s normally ¥6,670.

9. Standing Bars Have the Cheapest Drinks

When walking through town, you may notice places covered with barely see-through sheets. Lift those covers, and inside, you’ll find one of Japan’s famous standing bars, a great place to get cheap drinks if you just want a quick drink and don’t mind not having a seat.

In Osaka, some places in Namba’s downtown area even offer ¥200-300 beers. If you fancy something a little more classy, there are even standing wine bars in the Tenma area, which is a popular date spot.

10. Can’t Go to Costco? Let a Company Do It for You

Costco is one of the cheapest places to buy bulk purchases like rice and pasta. However, most of its locations are inaccessible unless you have a car.

Enter the resellers who will take that problem out of your hands. Stores like Stockmart Shimokitazawa and Bulk Foods Kichijoji in Tokyo go to Costco and either sell the product whole with a markup or split it up. National Azabu and National Den En offer similar services online.

Do you have anything to add to this list of things only locals know about? Let us know in the comments!