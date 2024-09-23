10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

Thinking about getting a pet in Japan? Here are 10 points to consider so you can decide if owning a furry friend is right for you.

Bringing a pet into your life is a big commitment, and it comes with extra considerations (even death) when living in Japan. From apartment restrictions to cultural differences, it’s important to prepare yourself for pet ownership in a country where space, regulations, and lifestyle norms can differ significantly from what you may be used to. If you’re planning on getting a pet in Japan, here are ten key factors you should keep in mind.

1. Is a Pet Right for You?

Before rushing to get a pet, consider whether it fits your lifestyle and long-term plans. Pets are living beings that require time, attention and care—not just hobbies or cures for loneliness. Ask yourself the following:

Are you planning to stay in Japan for the long term ? Pets are a years-long commitment. If you’re unsure about how long you’ll be in Japan or if you’re willing and financially able to take your pet back home, it might be best to wait.

Can you provide the care your pet needs? From regular feeding to exercise, grooming, and veterinary visits, pets require ongoing care. Consider whether you have the time and resources to meet these demands.

Is it about companionship or just a hobby? If you’re feeling lonely but aren’t sure if you’re ready for a pet, consider alternatives like visiting ethical cat cafés, where you can interact with animals without the long-term responsibility. Be cautious, though —animal cafes in Japan can be cruel, so we recommend choosing places with ethical practices, like Cafe Lua or Neco Republic , which prioritize the welfare of the animals.

2. Adoption vs. Pet Shops

In Japan, pet shops are widely available, but the treatment of animals in some stores is often atrocious. Pets are often confined to small cages, and issues like overbreeding and poor living conditions can be problematic. For a more ethical alternative, consider adopting from a local animal shelter or non-profit organization (NPO) that offers pets a second chance at finding a loving home.

Several organizations across Japan are dedicated to pet rescue and adoption:

Japan Cat Network : This NPO rescues cats (and some dogs) and helps find them foster or forever homes. It has facilities in Fukushima, Kyoto and Shiga, and its mission extends to TNR (trap-neuter-return) efforts.

: This NPO rescues cats (and some dogs) and helps find them foster or forever homes. It has facilities in Fukushima, Kyoto and Shiga, and its mission extends to TNR (trap-neuter-return) efforts. ARK (Animal Refuge Kansai) : One of Japan’s largest and most well-known animal rescue organizations. It focuses on rehoming cats, dogs, and other animals. ARK operates in Osaka and Tokyo and also runs foster care programs.

: One of Japan’s largest and most well-known animal rescue organizations. It focuses on rehoming cats, dogs, and other animals. ARK operates in Osaka and Tokyo and also runs foster care programs. Heart Tokushima: Located on Shikoku Island, this NPO helps to rehome abandoned or abused pets and is committed to reducing euthanasia rates in Japan.

Additionally, many local veterinary clinics serve as adoption hubs. Some clinics partner with shelters or host adoptable pets, and they are often a good place to start when looking to adopt. Japan culls 88% of its shelter pets, so there is no real reason to choose a pet store over adoption.

3. Finding a Pet-Friendly Apartment

Finding a pet-friendly apartment in Japan can be a challenge, even at GaijinPot Apartments, as many landlords enforce strict “no pets” policies. Apartments that do allow pets, often labeled “petto ok”, might come with higher rents or larger deposits. Typically, you can expect to pay one month’s rent as an extra deposit for each pet. Do not try to sneak a pet, as this can be a fast-track way to get you evicted. Always verify if the building allows your specific type of pet and if there are restrictions on size or breed.

4. Space Constraints

Japanese homes, especially in urban areas, tend to be smaller than those in other countries. If you’re considering getting a pet—especially a larger one—be sure to evaluate whether your living space can comfortably accommodate them. Your average one-bedroom apartment in Tokyo is 25 sqm. Consider whether your apartment has enough comfortable space for you and your new furry roommate.

5. Noise Concerns

Noise complaints are common in Japan due to thin walls and the close proximity of neighbors. If you’re considering getting a pet, especially a dog that may bark, this could be an issue. Many apartment complexes are strict about noise, so you’ll need to think about whether your potential pet is suitable for a quiet environment. Cats, for example, might be more appropriate for apartment living due to their quieter nature. At least until they are screaming in your face at 6 o’clock in the morning for breakfast.

6. Vet Care and Pet Insurance

Veterinary care in Japan can be expensive, so you’ll need to plan for this as part of your pet’s ongoing care. Vaccinations, regular check-ups and emergencies add up quickly. Pet insurance is available to help offset these costs. Pet insurance in Japan is relatively inexpensive, depending on the age of your pet.

Typically, it costs around ¥10,000 per year. It can pay up to 90% of any costs exceeding ¥30,000. However, the catch is that insurance typically does not cover checkups, which can cost over ¥30,000. Moreover, pet insurance in Japan does not typically cover anything preventative.

Finding a trusted local vet early on is also important, especially one that can speak your language if you do not know enough Japanese.

7. Pet Registration and Microchipping

In Japan, registering dogs is legally required and must be done at your local ward office once the dog is over 90 days old. The registration process typically costs around ¥3,000, and owners will receive an identification tag that the dog must wear at all times. In addition, all dogs are required to get an annual rabies vaccination, costing between ¥3,000 and ¥5,000, which must be reported to local authorities to receive a rabies tag. Microchipping helps in pet identification and costs between ¥5,000 and ¥10,000.

Legislation in Japan mandates that breeders and pet shops microchip all dogs and cats before selling. Cats are not legally required to be registered with local authorities.

8. Monthly Costs of Pet Ownership in Japan

When it comes to monthly costs for pet ownership in Japan, you can expect to spend approximately ¥5,000 on supplies, although this can vary based on the number of pets and the brands you choose. For instance, our resident cat owner has two cats and spends about ¥2,000 every three weeks on bulk cat food from Purina, totaling around ¥2,600 per month. Additionally, they allocate ¥2,000 each month for bulk cat litter and around ¥1,000 for occasional treats and toys.

It’s also important to have an emergency fund set aside for unexpected veterinary costs or other emergencies related to pet care. Planning for these expenses will help ensure that you’re financially prepared for the responsibilities of pet ownership.

9. Pet Boarding and Daycare Services

If you frequently travel or work long hours, it’s essential to consider how you’ll manage your pet’s care during your absences. Japan offers a range of pet-sitting and boarding services, but these can vary in price and quality.

For boarding services, you can expect to pay between ¥3,000 and ¥10,000 per day, depending on the facility, location and level of care provided. This means that for a week, you might spend anywhere from ¥21,000 to ¥70,000.

10. Documentation and Quarantine for Pets from Abroad

Bringing a pet from another country to Japan comes with strict quarantine and documentation regulations. Depending on the country of origin and type of pet, a quarantine period of up to 180 days may be required. To avoid complications, follow the necessary steps in advance, including vaccinations and official documentation. Japan’s quarantine process can be lengthy, so planning months ahead is crucial. You do not want your friend stuck in quarantine for longer than needed.

Do you have any tips or suggestions for potential pet owners in Japan? Let us know in the comments.