10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

Blending fantastic views with vertigo-inducing heights, Japan’s suspension bridges are a fun way to experience Japan’s nature.

By Matthew Coslett Dec 20, 2024 4 min read

One of the best ways to experience Japan’s stunning landscapes is to hike its suspension bridges. Many of the suspension bridges in Japan join two peaks, allowing the hiker to get an unobstructed view over a vast area. Including sweeping views of cherry blossoms and autumnal colors, suspension bridges in Japan offer a thrilling experience and also serve as gateways to some of the country’s most picturesque hiking trails.

1. Mishima Skywalk (Shizuoka)

Mishima Skywalk with Mount Fuji in the background

At 400 meters, Mishima Skywalk is Japan’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, offering views of Suruga Bay and Mount Fuji. A hike through the surrounding hills and the surrounding historical spots completes the experience.

Start at Amazake Tea House on the historic Tokaido Road, circle Lake Ashi, pass Hakone Checkout, and trek through forests near Yamanaka Castle.

313 Sasahara Shinden, Mishima, Shizuoka Fees: ¥1,000 for bridge crossing

2. Kokonoe Yume Bridge (Oita)

Kokonoe Yume Bridge with the Kuju mountains in the background

Suspended 173 meters above ground, this steel bridge is the tallest in Japan and provides stunning views of the Kuju mountains. The hike incorporates Ryumon Falls and Shindou Falls alongside temples and valley roads.

3. Ueno Sky Bridge (Gunma)

Ueno Sky Bridge amidst mountain forests

Located in Gunma, this bridge connects Mahoba Forest to Kawawa Nature Park, home to Fujido Cave. The serene hike offers mountain views and a journey into Japan’s rural landscapes. Throughout the year, the bridge releases cute soap bubbles, making it a popular spot with children.

4. Tanize Suspension Bridge (Nara)

Tanise Suspension Bridge with forested valleys.

This 300-meter bridge offers views of Yoshino-Kumano National Park’s ancient cedar trees. The nearby trails feature shrines and a panoramic viewpoint.

5. Aya Teruha Bridge (Miyazaki)

Aya Teruha Bridge above the Aya River valley

At 143 meters high, the Aya Teruha Bridge connects cliffs above the Aya River. The route begins in the scenic town of Aya and continues through a UNESCO-recognized biosphere, a great way to take in a range of sights in a small area.

6. Umenokitodoro Koen Tsuri Bridge (Kumamoto)

Umenokitodoro Koen in autumn

A charming suspension bridge that connects two hills within the beautiful Umenokitodoroki park. The hike to the bridge is easy and family-friendly, making it a great option for those looking for a leisurely stroll.

7. Irabu Bridge (Okinawa)

Over the sea

When it comes to size, Irabu Bridge is untouched. The bridge is the longest toll-free bridge in Japan, serving as a link between the islands of Irabu and Miyako in Okinawa. Make sure to leave plenty of time to hike around the local area and visit the nearby beaches of Toguchi-no-hama and Sawada-no-hama.

8. Tsunoshima Ohashi (Yamaguchi)

Over crystal clear waters.

Stretching out over the crystal clear waters of the Yamaguchi area, Tsunoshima Ohashi is worth visiting just for the bridge itself. If you have extra time, it is worth taking the day to appreciate the island of Tsunoshima and its famous cobalt beach and lighthouse.

9. Yume no Tsuribashi (Shizuoka)

The best way to see Sumatakyo Gorge.

With amazing views over Sumatakyo Gorge, Yume no Tsuribashi is a popular destination for couples and families. It’s even said that couples that wish for true love while crossing the middle of the bridge are granted it. For the rest of us, the area has a number of relaxing onsens, especially around the small village of Seikou-udoku.

10. Zao Bridge (Wakayama)

Cross the Aridagawa River

Even from a distance, Zao Bridge stands out. Painted a deep red color, the bridge attracts photographers from all over Japan, particularly during the autumnal and cherry blossom seasons when the bridge’s bright colors perfectly blend into the natural background and turquoise waters underneath.

Have you visited these bridges in Japan? Are there any that we missed? Let us know in the comments.