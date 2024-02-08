10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

Looking for the perfect spot in Tokyo for a date ? Here are 10 great ideas with food and fun suggestions to take your boyfriend or girlfriend.

By Elizabeth Sok Feb 9, 2024 6 min read

Whether celebrating Valentine’s Day and White Day the traditional Japanese way or honoring your culture’s take on the romantic holiday, you’ll need to plan a great date for you and that special someone. Unsurprisingly, Tokyo’s robust consumer culture has many options for outings and price points. From shopping for traditional crafts and grabbing a bite on a budget to a fancy dinner and a show at a premium, we’ve covered you with 10 date spots in Tokyo for you and your significant other. And don’t forget to bring some of the best Valentine’s Day sweets.

1. Tokyo Station

Photo: iStock/ Fannrei Tokyo station is one of the most beautiful buildings in the city.

For shopping, food and drink and great views, head to the Tokyo Station area. Start at Marunouchi Oazo, a multi-story Maruzen bookstore featuring Japan’s largest selection of English-language books. Grab a table at the in-house M&C Cafe for a cup of specialty coffee alongside the windows with a cityscape view.

Finish your date with a pasta lunch or dinner featuring an incredible seasonal salad bar at AWkitchen. Browse the luxury brand shops on your way out and take mental notes for future birthday and Christmas presents.

Recommended for: Urbanites who prefer shopping and dining in the shadow of skyscrapers. Budget: ¥¥ M&C Cafe: Marunouchi Oazo 3F, 1-6-4 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo - Map AWkitchen: Shin-Marunouchi Building 5F, 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo - Map

2. Mount Takao

Photo: iStock/ Jasmine Stephenson Discover a whole new view of Tokyo.

A hike up the picturesque Mount Takao is ideal for people who love the great outdoors. Most climbers select Trail 1 for a relatively easy stroll up the mountain that takes approximately 90 minutes. Near the summit, you can pay your respects to Yakuoin Temple, dedicated to tengu (Shinto-Buddhist mountain deities), and take in the beautiful views of the surrounding Tokyo area.

Afterward, head back towards Takao station and go to the nearby Udon Cafe Suzuya, where you can slurp some delicious udon and sip some nihonshu (sake) for a relaxing time.

Recommended for: Nature lovers and couples who love hiking (or lifts). Budget: ¥ Udon Cafe Suzuya: Plainfield Takao 1F, 1513-1 Takao-cho, Hachioji-shi - Map

3. Tokyo Solamachi

Photo: iStock/ SeanPavonePhoto Skytree offers more than just views.

For a day filled with romance and cute sea creatures, Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Solamachi have you covered. Head first to the 5th floor for a world full of aquatic wildlife at Sumida Aquarium, where you can view penguins, an array of jellyfish and a massive tank filled with Ogasawara sea animals.

Afterward, enjoy a luxurious meal at the French restaurant Patisserie Parola on the 30th floor, which features a gourmet tasting menu, including an all-strawberry dessert cart. Then, as the sun sets, take in the sights of the surrounding Tokyo area on the observation deck at the top of Tokyo Skytree while sharing a cocktail from the standing bar.

Recommended for: Couples who love aquariums, skylines and romantic, fancy dinner dates with a view. Budget: ¥¥¥ 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo - Map

4. Daikanyama

Photo: iStock/ pukupix A quiet spot to browse and chat.

For a date immersed in art and culture, look to one of Tokyo’s most stylish spots: Daikanyama. Start at the famous Daikanyama T-Site, which comprises a Tsutaya bookstore spread across three buildings housing Japanese and Western books and hundreds of old and new magazine titles. You can also grab a New York-style slice of pizza at Pizza Slice or a Cuban sandwich at Cafe Habana.

Visit the historical Kyu Asakura House or cozy up at Anjin Library & Lounge and flip through your finds. Then, after being inspired by the surrounding artwork and architecture, head to ArtBar to flex your creative muscles with paint brushes and all-you-can-drink wine or non-alcoholic drinks.

Recommended for: Artsy couples looking for Brooklyn vibes, craft beers and cheap but delicious eats. Budget: ¥¥ Daikanyama T-Site: 16-15 Sarugaku-cho, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map ArtBar Daikanyama: Belleview Daikanyama Bld 1F, 7-2 Daikanyama-cho, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map

5. Nakano Broadway

Photo: iStock/ mizoula Share or discover your inner otaku.

For a fun retro date for Japanese game, idol, manga and anime lovers, set your sights on the Nakano Broadway shopping arcade. You can browse the many specialty stores, like Mandarake, for figurines, manga, idol goods and classic collectibles before heading to the basement’s Daily Chiko ice cream stand.

Order their famous tokudai (extra large) soft serve of eight flavors piled perilously high. Then, take a stroll in the nearby Nakano Central Park, which has a nice green space and restaurants and cafes to relax.

Recommended for: Couples who love to dive deep into pop culture, anime, comics and more. Budget: ¥ 5-52-15 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo - Map

6. Asakusa

Photo: iStock/ SeanPavonePhoto Asakusa may make for a better date at night.

For a date filled with history, Japanese sweets and shopping, head to the storied district of Asakusa. You can first take in the immensity of Sensoji Temple’s Kaminarimon (Thunder Gate). Then, stroll along the lively Nakamise Shopping Street and peruse the many vendors selling traditional items, like chopsticks and wood-block prints.

Afterward, go to Nishiyama, a Japanese sweets shop that’s been in business in Asakusa for over 160 years and try their popular anmitsu dessert, which includes mochi, sweetened red bean paste, fruit and ice cream. Finally, visit the iconic Kappabashi Street and enjoy shopping for kitchen goods, knives, pottery and plastic food samples.

Recommended for: Couples who love Japanese food and culture. Budget: ¥ Sensoji Temple: 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo - Map Nishiyama Sweets: 2-19-10 Kaminarimon, Taito-ku, Tokyo - Map Kappabashi Street: 3 Chome-18-2 Matsugaya, Taito City, Tokyo - Map

7. Omotesando and Aoyama

Photo: iStock/ Torjrtrx The famous mirror entrance of Tokyu Plaza in Omotesando.

For an afternoon of culture, flora and music, bring your date to Omotesando! At the Aoyama Flower Market Green House, sit with a pot of herbal tea surrounded by the lushest greens and colorful blooms. Get inspired and make a bouquet of your own to adorn your home. Then, stroll down the street to the Nezu Museum and appreciate its premodern Japanese and Asian artworks together.

Behind the museum, escape the hustle and bustle of the capital and sit in one of the garden’s four tea houses. Cap off the date with French cuisine and an evening of jazz at the world-famous Blue Note Tokyo.

Recommended for: Couples looking for a luxurious and cultured day on the town Budget: ¥¥¥ Nezu Museum: 5-1, Minami-Aoyama 6, Minato, Tokyo - Map Blue Note Tokyo: 6-3-16 Minamiaoyama, Minato, Tokyo - Map

8. Ikebukuro

Photo: YouTube/ Ari ch. Perfect matcha cake.

For a day of relaxation with your loved one, why not hit up Ikebukuro? First, catch up with one another in a secluded Japanese tea cafe that is a quiet gem in the middle of the city. At Chanoma, sample Japanese green and black teas, matcha lattes, and tea beer while sitting on tatami overlooking a garden in an over 70-year-old renovated house.

Then, head to the newly renovated Times Spa Resta for a gorgeous and adult spa experience. Soak in the many different baths, from white ion-infused to a carbon spring and follow up with a Finnish sauna. Finish your date with a gourmet healthy meal in the spa’s The Kitchen deli and cafe.

Recommended for: Partners looking for green tea and the perfect spa day. Budget ¥¥ Chanoma: 5-12-3 Nishi-ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo - Map Times Spa Resta: Times Station Ikebukuro 10-12F, 4-25-9 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo - Map

9. Iidabashi

Photo: Pixta/ threebay Daijingu Shrine

For a special day outdoors in the heart of the metropolitan, make a day of it in Iidabashi and start with Tokyo Daijingu, one of the most famous shrines dedicated to love and relationships. Pick up an omikuji (paper fortune) to glimpse your romantic future and an omamori (lucky charm) to safeguard your bond.

Continue the date at Canal Cafe, which offers pizza, pasta and cocktails while enjoying a waterfront view. Finally, stroll through Kita-no-maru Park, an oasis populated with deciduous trees and gentle brooks perfect for exploring together amidst the surrounding urban rush.

Recommended for: Romantics searching for a love shrine, meal by the water and walk through an urban green space. Budget: ¥ Tokyo Daijingu: 2-4-1 Fujimi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map Canal Cafe: 1-9 Kagurazaka, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map Kita-no-Maru Park: 1-1 Kitanomarukoen, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map

10. Jinbocho

Photo: iStock/ Sanga Park Tokyo’s defacto book town.

Don’t miss Jinbocho (often called Jimbocho) for a low-key date fit for bookworms. Tokyo’s used book heaven has a store with treasures for just about any type of reader. From the history buff to the retro idol fan. Almost as famous as the books are the old-timey kissaten (coffee shops) and curry restaurants in the area.

At Sabouru, a unique coffee shop that opened in 1955 with an eclectic tiki style, enjoy a cozy chat over their famous blue cream soda or delicious coffee. And when you want a bite to eat, try R Sri Lanka Tokyo for a stylish Sri Lankan curry eatery with seafood noodle curry and fried garlic shrimp curry, among other unique bowls.