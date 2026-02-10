10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

Be prepared this Valentine’s Day and check out these 10 date ideas in Tokyo.

By Elizabeth Sok Feb 11, 2026 6 min read

It’s February and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Whether this is your first or tenth Valentine’s Day in Japan, we could all use a few extra date night ideas. Plus, since you’re in Japan, why not embrace local culture? Covering everything from food and drink to art and recreation, we’ve got 10 date ideas around Tokyo!

Walk and Eat in Kamakura

Try sampling local food.

Technically, this date idea sits just outside Tokyo—but Kamakura is one of the easiest and most popular day trips from the city, making it perfect for couples who want a quick escape.

When it comes to tabearuki (walking while eating) on Kamakura’s Komachi Dori, you don’t have to choose just one as you move from one food stall to the next. Try sampling local food, such as whitebait served with everything from noodles to rice. Finish off the evening with a sunset on Yuigahama Beach’s white sandy coastline.

Recommended for: People who love a good sunset and trying new foods

Budget: ¥

Komachi Dori: Komachi Dori, Kamakura, Kanagawa (map)

Yuigahama Beach: 4 Yuigahama, Kamakura, Kanagawa (map)

Go Strawberry Picking in Chiba

We suggest reserving in advance.

For a date who likes sweets, get your hands on the freshest strawberries around by picking them yourself at Isoyama Strawberry Farm. Access the farm from JR Sasagawa Station on the JR Narita Line by walking or by requesting their shuttle service. We suggest reserving the 30-minute all-you-can-eat/pick strawberry package in advance and add chocolate toppings for fun.

After picking, try your hand at making ichigo daifuku (a strawberry wrapped in red bean paste and mochi) or a parfait and relax in the spacious rest area decorated with ornamental plants.

Recommended for: People who like strawberries and sweets

Budget: ¥

Isoyama Strawberry Farm: 4539 Sasagawa Tonosho, Katori District, Chiba (map)

Enjoy a Tea and Liquor Tasting

Enjoy carefully selected teas with a twist.

At Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience, you’ll be able to enjoy carefully selected teas from across Japan in a contemporary setting. The tea-and-bar experience marries the two beverages into several unique combinations. Try houjicha (roasted green tea) and gyokuro (high-quality green tea) mixed in martinis and negronis for new twists on both tea and alcohol.

Recommended for: People who love Japanese tea and mixed drinks

Budget: ¥

Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience: 5-6-23 Minamiaoyama, Minato Ward, Tokyo (map)

Make a Personalized Fragrance

Choose from 100 essential oil scents.

Perhaps you’ve tried other DIY workshops on Valentine’s Day, but have you ever considered perfume-making? Olfactory experiences are said to be central to falling in love and you can create the magic yourself at Fougeres Fragrance. With the premium plan, you and your date can choose from 100 expert-guided essential oil scents to create your very own fragrance.

Recommended for: People who want a unique date experience

Budget: ¥¥¥

Fougeres Fragrance: #102 Evergreen Ueno Matsugaya, 4-21-6 Matsugaya, Taito Ward, Tokyo (map)

Take a Romantic Stroll in Ikegami Plum Garden

There are still seasonal flowers for the perfect romantic backdrop.

Although February is often the coldest month of the year, there are still seasonal flowers to provide the perfect romantic backdrop for your Valentine’s date. Ume (plum) trees are at their most beautiful now and Ikegami Plum Garden in Tokyo’s Ota Ward is the place to view them, alongside picturesque tea houses.

If you’re looking for a cosy spot to warm up, extend your walk to Kominka Cafe Rengetsu. Enjoy a nostalgic lunch or afternoon sweet treat in the preserved Showa-era wooden house.

Recommended for: People who like talking walks and enjoy seasonal flowers

Budget: ¥

Ikegami Plum Garden: 2-2-13 Ikegami, Ota City (map)

Kominka Cafe Rengetsu: 2-20-11 Ikegami, Ota City (map)

Gaming at Red Tokyo Tower

Take advantage of the Valentine’s Day specials.

Situated in the shadow of the iconic structure, Red Tokyo Tower offers a multi-floor gaming experience. During the whole month of February, the site is offering Valentine’s Day specials. Choose from a wide variety of VR and AR games that let you explore outer space and escape a haunted house. Or, go low-tech with their board game collection.

Recommended for: People who love video games and nostalgic collectibles.

Budget: ¥¥

Red Tokyo Tower: 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato Ward, Tokyo (map)

Afternoon Tea in the Sky

Take in views of the world’s largest city.

For the entire month of February, the Keio Hotel will be serving a special Valentine’s Day afternoon tea in the Sky Lounge Aurora. Take in views of the world’s largest city as you enjoy three tiers of sweet treats and savory bites, including scones with jam and clotted cream as well as strawberry and orange mousse.

Recommended for: People who want tea, snacks and desserts in a luxurious setting

Budget: ¥¥¥

Sky Lounge Aurora: 2-2-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo (map)

Bean to Bar Chocolate Tasting

If you are going traditional, make sure you do it right

Sure, chocolate is a Valentine’s Day staple, but if you are going basic, make sure you do it right. A believer in sustainability and supporting local producers, Minimal Bean to Bar Chocolate visits and hand-picks high-quality cacao from farmers around the world. Bring your date to this tasting of nine nutty, fruity and savory experimental chocolates.

Recommended for: People with a sweet tooth

Budget: ¥¥

Minimal Bean to Bar Chocolate: 5-38-23 Kyodo, Setagaya Ward, Tokyo (map)

Immerse Yourself In Art and Japanese Sweets Dedicated to Love

Focusing on love, this event showcases contemporary Japanese paintings

Art lovers will be able to catch the Yamatane Museum of Art’s Love exhibition for the last time this Valentine’s Day weekend. Focusing on the theme of love, this event showcases modern and contemporary Japanese paintings.

One of the best parts about viewing art is talking about it afterwards. Head to the museum’s Cafe Tsubaki and reflect on a special wagashi (Japanese traditional sweets) menu inspired by specific pieces featured in the Love exhibit.

Recommended for: People who love going to art museums

Budget: ¥¥

Yamatani Museum of Art: 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo (map)

Jazz Under the Stars

A truly unique Valentine’s Day experience.

Hosted by the Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo, this concert features a jazz trio on piano, double bass and saxophone. Sitting under a 360-degree panoramic projection of the twinkling night sky, you’ll be able to enjoy romantic standards, such as Moonlight Serenade and Someday My Prince Will Come. Complete the experience with food and drink served by Cafe Planetaria.

Note: Runs from February 6 to May 29, 2026.

Recommended for: People who like live music

Budget: ¥¥

Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo: 2-5-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo (map)

Do you have any Valentine date ideas around Tokyo? Let us know in the comments below!