10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

Traveling in Japan? Here's some ways to connect with the locals through shared interests and new experiences.

By Rachel Crane Dec 24, 2024 6 min read

While it’s always a good idea to learn a few key phrases before moving to Japan, there are plenty of ways to have fun with the locals in Japan with no Japanese whatsoever. From hitting up your local bar to learning Japanese tea ceremony, here are ten ways to meet locals in Japan without speaking Japanese.

1. Join International or Local Meetups

Sometimes just hanging out is enough.

One of the best ways to make friends with locals in Japan is to connect with those who share common interests. Whether you’re into hiking, painting, or just drinking really good coffee, it’s easy to find your tribe, especially in the big cities. Meetup is one of the best places to search for like minded groups online, especially cities like Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. These events usually attract a mixture of internationals and locals looking to use their English skills. So it’s easy to get to know fellow expats and new Japanese friends alike.

2. Participate in Language Exchange Events

The whole point is you can’t speak Japanese well, after all.

While meetups for specific interests are less common in rural areas, you can find language exchange groups just about anywhere. Going to a language exchange event will involve using some Japanese, but all levels are typically welcome. Plus, if you’re out in the sticks, plenty of locals will be excited to meet someone they can practice their English with. If you’re too remote even for this, there are countless online exchanges you can join.

3. Attend Cultural or Community Festivals

These guys are down to party.

Japanese cultural festivals, or matsuri, are held at specific times of year, usually in connection with a local shrine. Each festival has its own significance, but there are generally always delicious street food stalls and fun-fair style games to enjoy. In the celebratory atmosphere, it’s easy to strike up conversations with enthusiastic locals keen to introduce their favorite traditions. Attending festivals is a particularly good way to meet locals in Japan, especially smaller towns, where international meetups are less easy to find.

4. Join a Sports, Martial Arts or Gym Group

Yokohama baseball stadium viewed from the observation deck of Landmark Tower at twilight.

Joining a sports group can be an excellent way to learn Japanese and meet locals in Japan. If you find a sporty friend through work or the community they may invite you to tag along to their practice sessions.

Followers of traditional martial arts like karate and kendo (Japanese fencing) are often especially keen to share these parts of Japanese culture with foreigners. But don’t worry if you don’t have someone to introduce you; it’s easy to find sports groups, gyms and classes online that are open to all.

Attending a baseball game (or sumo match, boxing, etc.) in Japan is also a great way to blend in with the locals. The dedicated supporters in the stands match the energy and entertainment on field. No matter where you sit, you’ll be surrounded by cheerful natives who’ll encourage you to sing along and participate.

5. Take a Japanese Cooking or Cultural Class

Eating is universal.

Japanese people are generally very welcoming of foreigners who want to learn more about their culture. If you sign up for a class in sado (tea ceremony), ikebana (flower arranging) or making wagashi (Japanese sweets), you’ll be warmly received by your sensei and classmates. If you’re worried about your Japanese level, however, plenty of international meetup groups are also based around learning traditional skills. Classes in Japanese cooking, calligraphy and kimono dressing are very popular, and often led by a local teacher.

6. Be a Regular at a Local Cafe or Restaurant

Come here enough and you’ll likely make friends.

Finding a cafe, bar, or restaurant close to home that you like and stopping by regularly is a great way to start meeting locals in Japan. Smaller bars and izakaya (Japanese pubs) rely on regulars for business and atmosphere, and many will be happy to serve foreign customers. Chances are within a few visits the staff and regulars will know you by name, and probably have your favorite order memorized.

7. Download an App

Maybe also meet more than new friends.

If the thought of jumping straight into in-person socializing makes you nervous, you can always start by connecting with people online. Language exchange apps like HelloTalk are very popular, and the ratio of Japanese to international users means that any foreigners who join will have no shortage of people to talk to. One word of warning, though: some users treat these platforms as de facto dating apps. So if you’re not looking for romance, make it clear in your profile!

8. Go to Live Shows Regularly

Between sets, make conversation.

For music lovers, the best way to meet like minded locals is to head down to the nearest live house and enjoy a gig. Live houses are how Japanese people refer to small music venues, usually featuring a bar. These places showcase a range of music that includes metal, rock, jazz, folk, and just about any other genre you can think of. In a country dominated by J-pop and idol culture, live houses are where you’ll find Japan’s true music lovers.

Japan also has a very active and welcoming hardcore punk scene.

9. Nomihoudai or Karaoke with Coworkers

The easiest way to “talk” in Japan.

While living and working in Japan, office outings are inevitable. They’re also the perfect occasion to break down barriers with coworkers and have some fun. Nomihoudai (all-you-can-drink) and karaoke are popular choices for these events, which can get surprisingly raucous! It’s great fun seeing typically buttoned-up colleagues let loose with a drink in one hand and a mic in the other.

10. Meet Other Parents

Make friends while your kids make friends.

If living in Japan with your family, there are lots of opportunities to meet other families in your area. One simple way to do this is taking regular trips to the local park. When kids start playing together, conversations between parents follow naturally. If you want to be more proactive about connecting with other parents, organizations like Tokyo Mothers Group hold regular events bringing together families with little ones.

Do you have any tips to meet locals in Japan without speaking Japanese? Let us know in the comments!