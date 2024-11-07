10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

From Hokkaido to Fukuoka, we've got you covered.

Yes, Japanese people celebrate Christmas. From strawberry-topped Christmas cakes to eating KFC and Christmas cake, illuminations are one way that Japan celebrates Christmas and winter more generally. Illuminations showcase a city or town in a new light by stringing hundreds or thousands of bulbs on the local landscape. From buildings and trees, anything can become awash in multicolored lights.

As the biggest city in the world, Tokyo is no stranger to winter illuminations. But what about the rest of the country? From Hokkaido to Fukuoka, these are the best winter illuminations in Japan outside of Tokyo.

Champagne Gold Illumination Umekita

Drop by on December 19 for a Santa Claus parade!

Taking place in Umekita Park near JR Osaka station, Champagne Gold Illumination Umekita aims to brighten up your commute with holiday cheer in a sustainable way. Most of the 250,000 LED lights adorning the area are energy efficient and will rely on renewable energy sources. From the square and surrounding buildings to the zelkova trees that line nearby streets, golden lights will warm onlookers as temperatures continue to chill. If you’re around on Dec. 19, stop by the park and enjoy the parade of 500 Santas handing out gifts!

Dates: Nov. 7, 2024 -Feb 28, 2025

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Address: Ofukacho, Kita-ku, Osaka

Osaka Castle Illuminage

The Osaka Castle Illuminage features a lit-up Osaka Castle. Visitors can also enjoy the active illumination area, where you can interact and ride on large illuminated seesaws. Check out the illuminations that reproduce famous sights from around the city, like the Tsutenkaku Tower and Dotonbori’s Glico Man.

Dates: Nov 22, 2024-Feb 25, 2025

Nearest station: Osakajokoen (JR Loop Line)

Address: 1-1, Osaka-jo, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka

Midosuji Illumination

The Midosuji Illumination is one of Osaka’s largest and most celebrated winter events. It takes place along the length of Midosuji Boulevard and even set a world record in 2015 for the most illuminated trees on a single street. Walking along the boulevard, visitors will be awestruck by the colorful displays and wintery decor. This event is part of the Festival of the Lights in Osaka and leads to other illuminations like the Hikari Renaissance.

Dates: Nov 3-Dec 31, 2024

Nearest station: Yodoyabashi (Midosuji Line)

Address: Midosuji Boulevard (Hanshin-mae intersection – Namba Nishiguchi intersection)

Laguna Ten Bosch Laguna Illumination

Laguna Ten Bosch is a resort and entertainment complex located along Mikawa Bay in Aichi Prefecture, known for its fantastical illuminations. The newly created AquaPlanet area features deep sea and space-themed illuminations, while the Light Garden is home to Japan’s largest floating flower water basin, extending to 6 meters in length. The resort hosts a number of winter events alongside the illuminations, such as a Christmas Market, musical performances and fireworks.

Dates: Nov 2, 2024-April 6, 2025

Nearest station: Gamagori (JR Tokaido Line)

Address: 2-3-1, Kaiyo-cho, Gamagori, Aichi

ACROS Fukuoka Illumination

Located in Fukuoka’s bustling Tenjin District, the ACROS Fukuoka building’s step garden leading to the roof is creatively illuminated during the holiday season. This year’s theme is Hikari no Shiki Meguri (a light up tour of the four seasons) and there are no shortage of exciting spots to explore, like an illuminated tunnel and steps that change color when you walk on them. Don’t miss the view of nighttime Tenjin from the rooftop palace area at the end of your journey!

Dates: Nov 15, 2024-Jan 19, 2025

Nearest station: Tenjin (Airport Subway Line)

Address: 1-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka

Hikari no Machi Hakata

Hikari no Machi Hakata features a yearly light up of the front of Kyushu’s largest railway hub, Hakata station. With shimmering blue, white and silver lights and stars, a huge illuminated Christmas tree and glittering archways, the outside of the station will turn into a fairyland this late fall and winter. This year, the Hikari no Machi will start simultaneously with Hakata’s popular Christmas Market so that you can enjoy the lights, seasonal refreshments and craft shopping throughout the holiday period.

Dates: Nov 1, 2024 -Jan 5, 2025

Nearest station: Hakata (JR Line)

Address: 1-1, Chuogai, Hakataeki, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hiroshima Dreamination

In the Hiroshima Dreamination, Heiwa Odori Street and the center of the city will be brilliantly illuminated by 1.4 million LED lights from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every night. Turning downtown Hiroshima City into a veritable fairy tale. Dreamination even brightens up the passing streetcars with seasonal light-up decor. Children especially enjoy finding their favorite fairytale characters in the projection mapping and illuminated areas.

Dates: Nov 15, 2024-Jan 3, 2025

Nearest station: Hiroshima (JR Line)

Address: Hiroshima City Center, including Peace Boulevard

The Hakodate Christmas Fantasy is a winter illumination event famous across Japan. Centered around the Kanemori Red Brick Warehouse (now a shopping mall), the Fantasy is well known for a gigantic lit-up Christmas tree rising up from the sea as well as daily fireworks surrounding it that continue for the almost four weeks of the event. As a special cold weather treat, there is also a soup bar in the evening where you can sample local soups for ¥700.

Dates: Nov 30, 2024- Dec 25, 2025

Nearest station: Hakodate (JR Line)

Address: Kanemori Red Brick Warehouse, 14-12, Suehiro-cho, Hakodate, Hokkaido

Sapporo White Illumination

Sapporo’s annual tradition of winter illuminations began in 1981. The Sapporo White Illumination is held in three separate locations and is part of a larger collection of winter events in Sapporo. Odori Park is the main attraction and it covers about 1.5 kilometers of urban space. Each block is lit up according to a particular theme. Compare each section as you stroll through the winter wonderland filled with illuminated Christmas trees, snowmen, snowflakes and more. For more holiday lights, head over to Ekimae-dori and Minami 1-jo-dori for blankets of shimmering illuminations.

Dates: Nov 22, 2025 – Mid March 2025

Nearest station: Sapporo (JR Line)

Address: 1-12 Odori-nishi, Chuo-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido

Sendai Pageant of Starlight

Running for nearly 40 years, the Sendai Pageant of Starlight brings bright holiday lights and festive events to Miyagi’s prefectural capital. Over 100 Japanese zelkova trees will be lit up with around 450,000 LED lights, creating a corridor of light through the city center. Often bustling with local businesses, Jozenji-dori will also host several events throughout December, including a Christmas Market and musical performances.

Dates: Dec 6-25, 2024

Nearest station: Kotodai Koen (Nanboku Subway Line)

Address: Aoba Ward, Sendai City, Miyagi

