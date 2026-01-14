15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

Changes include new ID systems, work and cycling rules, tax-free refunds—plus tighter controls that ban CBN products.

By Aaron Baggett Jan 15, 2026 9 min read

In 2026, a bunch of legal and system changes kick in that will affect how you work, commute, get medical care, buy property and generally exist without getting yelled at by a kiosk. Some of these are big structural shifts. Others are “small” changes that will become big the first time they ruin your afternoon.

Below are 15 of the biggest laws and changes taking effect in 2026.

1. Your ID Cards Are Merging

Japan starts rolling out a new integrated card for foreign residents that combines Residence Card functions with My Number functions. The goal is to stop the usual “two systems, two updates” routine by keeping immigration and city hall records aligned.

It’s optional. But more identity checks will run through My Number-linked systems, and some updates should take fewer steps because they’re tied to one card. Of course, that also means if you lose it, you’ve lost more than one thing at once.

Official name: 特定在留カード制度,Tokutei Zairyu Card Seido (Special Residence Card System)

特定在留カード制度,Tokutei Zairyu Card Seido (Special Residence Card System) Effective: June 2026

2. Health Insurance Cards Are Officially Out

Japan pushes healthcare check-in toward My Number-based verification (or an eligibility certificate if you don’t hold a My Number card). Clinics and hospitals will expect you to scan a card and confirm identity at a terminal.

Bring the wrong thing, and the staff will still treat you, but you’ll spend more time in bureaucratic hell. If you prefer quick check-ins, set up your My Number and keep your card handy.

Official name: マイナ保険証一本化, Maina Hokensho Ipponka (My Number Health Insurance Card Unification)

マイナ保険証一本化, Maina Hokensho Ipponka (My Number Health Insurance Card Unification) Effective: March 2026

3. Freelancers Get More Protection

The law isn’t new, but its protections expand in practice. From this year, freelancers are increasingly treated as a category that requires explicit safeguards—especially where safety, health and unfair contract practices are concerned.

For foreign freelancers, this matters because it reduces the legal gray area that clients have often relied on for late payments, vague terms or sudden cancellations. It doesn’t make freelancing risk-free, but it does make certain “that’s just how it works here” excuses harder to defend.

Official name: フリーランス取引適正化法, Freelance Torihiki Tekiseika Ho (Freelance Transaction Properization Act)

4. Subcontracting Rules Get Stricter

This one hits business-to-business contracts, especially in supply chains, manufacturing and logistics. It’s aimed at stopping certain “strong company vs small company” tactics that are common when costs rise, and someone needs a scapegoat.

If you run a small business, you may see more formal price consultations and less tolerance for one-sided contract terms. If you work inside a company managing vendors, expect internal compliance teams to suddenly care a lot more about how negotiations are documented.

Official name: 改正下請法, Kaisei Shitauke Ho (Revised Subcontracting Act)

5. Workplace Safety Rules

If you work in a physical job—factories, warehouses, construction sites, kitchens—this is the kind of change you feel through new forms, reporting procedures and workplace policies that suddenly become non-optional.

These industries often rely on dispatch staff and non-regular workers, and safety standards can vary wildly (and horribly) by workplace. The more standardized reporting becomes, the harder it is for employers to “handle it quietly.”

Official name: 労働安全衛生法改正, Rodo Anzen Eisei Ho Kaisei (Revised Industrial Safety and Health Act)

6. Pension Rules Change for Working Pensioners

This reform includes changes to the Zaishoku Rorei Nenkin system—the rules that reduce pension payments for people who keep working and earning income after reaching pension age.

In plain terms, Japan is adjusting the “pension reduction while working” mechanism, making it less punitive. The purpose is to encourage older people to stay employed without having their pension clawed back as quickly or as heavily. A bit-orphan-crushing-machine-ish, but good news, I guess?

Effective: April 2026

7. The ‘¥1.3 Million Barrier’ Rules for Dependents

In Japan, many spouses qualify as a “dependent” under shakai hoken (employee social insurance). If someone counts you as a dependent, you usually don’t pay your own pension and health insurance premiums through your own enrollment—you stay covered under the working spouse’s plan.

The big issue has always been how Japan decides whether you qualify. The “¥1.3 million wall” refers to the rule that if the dependent spouse earns around ¥1.3 million or more per year, they often lose dependent status and must enroll and pay premiums themselves.

From April 2026, Japan will change the timing and basis of that judgment. Instead of waiting until the end of the year and relying mostly on what you actually earned, insurers will put more weight on what your work contract says you are expected to earn (your projected income), and use that to decide dependent status earlier and more predictably.

Official name: 被扶養者認定運用見直し, Hifuyosha Nintei Unyo Minaoshi (Dependent Status Determination Revision)

被扶養者認定運用見直し, Hifuyosha Nintei Unyo Minaoshi (Dependent Status Determination Revision) Effective: April 2026

8. A New Child-Rearing Contribution Starts

Japan wants babies, whether you’re child-free or not. The country will introduce a new nationwide contribution to fund expanded child and family support programs. The government will collect it through existing payroll and insurance-related systems, so most people will see it as a small new deduction rather than a separate payment.

The contribution applies broadly, not just to parents. Even households without children will pay, as Japan treats this as a shared social policy cost, similar to pensions or health insurance.

The average monthly burden amounts to roughly ¥450, with the system phased in through the late 2020s. It’s not a large amount, but it’s a permanent addition, so someone is bound to complain about it.

Official name: 子供子育て支援金星堂 Kodomo Kosodate Shienkin Seido (Child and Child-Rearing Support Contribution System)

子供子育て支援金星堂 Kodomo Kosodate Shienkin Seido (Child and Child-Rearing Support Contribution System) Effective: April 2026

9. Companies Must Publish Gender Pay Gap Data

Pour one out for alpha bros as the woke machine claims another victim. Companies with 101 or more employees are required to publicly disclose their gender wage gaps and the proportion of women in management roles. The disclosure requirement previously applied mainly to larger companies.

Job seekers gain access to real data, rather than relying on company slogans about diversity or “we’re like family” nonsense. The numbers make it easier to compare employers before accepting an offer. If a company’s data looks bad on paper, it probably is worse than that.

Effective: April 2026

10. Bicycle Traffic Violations Get Ticketed

Japan introduces a standardized ticketing system for certain bicycle traffic violations. Police can still issue warnings, but they can also issue formal penalties for dangerous or repeated offenses.

Everyday habits, such as riding through red lights, using a phone while cycling or weaving between sidewalks and roads, now carry clearer consequences. Enforcement won’t be constant, but it becomes easier to penalize obvious risks. At the very least, it’s another reason for police to shake you down, so just be careful.

Official name: 自転車交通反則通告制度, Jitensha Kotsu Hansoku Tsukoku Seido (Bicycle Traffic Violation Notification System)

自転車交通反則通告制度, Jitensha Kotsu Hansoku Tsukoku Seido (Bicycle Traffic Violation Notification System) Effective: April 2026

11. Condo Decision Rules Loosen

Japan will revise rules governing condominiums and apartment complexes by relaxing specific majority-vote requirements. In Japan, condominiums (manshon) are governed by a management association (kanri kumiai) made up of unit owners, not tenants and not outside landlords. In your face, capitalism!

Management associations can pass decisions more easily for repairs and operational matters. This reduces long-term gridlock in buildings where a small minority previously blocked necessary work. Repairs, renovations and management changes should move faster.

If you own a condo in Japan (congratulations and **** you), this can affect monthly fees, renovation schedules and property value. It also reduces the risk of buildings deteriorating due to indecision.

Effective: April 2026

12. OTC Drug Sales Tighten

Another old one is getting stricter. Japan will tighten sales rules for a category of over-the-counter medicines officially designated as abuse-prevention drugs. These are mainly cold, cough and pain relief products that have been linked to misuse and overdose, particularly among younger folks. The revision does not ban these medicines, but it changes how stores are allowed to sell them.

In practice, pharmacies and drugstores may impose purchase limits, require age confirmation, ask brief questions at the register or refuse sales they deem inappropriate. In other words, it’s probably going to make getting cold medicine more annoying.

Official name: 医薬品医療機器等法改正, Iyaku Hin Iryo Kiki To Ho Kaisei (Revised Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act)

医薬品医療機器等法改正, Iyaku Hin Iryo Kiki To Ho Kaisei (Revised Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act) Effective: May 2026

13. CBN in Japan’s Crosshairs

Japan has spent the last few years banning “legal” cannabinoids as soon as they become the next workaround for THC. Regulators don’t care whether a compound produces a strong high; they care whether it fuels a gray market and creates enforcement problems. When that happens, Japan often moves to classify it as a shitei yakubutsu, which prohibits manufacture, import, sale and possession.

CBN is next on the chopping block. It isn’t THC, and it usually doesn’t cause a classic cannabis-style high, but it shows up in sleep and “stronger than CBD” products that get marketed like a loophole. Currently, shops on Amazon Japan sell crazy strong CBN, but that’s likely to change soon. Hint-hint.

Japan: Get absolutely annihilated with 9% fruit juice, but spend the rest of your life in jail over some minor cannabinoid to help you sleep.

Official name: 指定薬物指定, Shitei Yakubutsu Shitei (Designation as a “Designated Substance” under the pharmaceuticals law)

指定薬物指定, Shitei Yakubutsu Shitei (Designation as a “Designated Substance” under the pharmaceuticals law) Effective: Expected February 2026

14. The Customer is No Longer God

Employers must take clearer responsibility for preventing and responding to customer harassment. Companies need policies, reporting channels, and response procedures. This change targets industries like retail, hospitality and call centers, where staff have traditionally been expected to endure abusive behavior. Employers can no longer treat harassment as a personal problem.

It’ll be worth seeing whether foreign workers can use this law when customers decide to spice up a cigarette purchase with a racist tantrum at the cashier.

Official name: 労働施策総合推進法改正, Rodo Shisaku Sogo Suishin Ho Kaisei (Customer Harassment Countermeasures Act)

労働施策総合推進法改正, Rodo Shisaku Sogo Suishin Ho Kaisei (Customer Harassment Countermeasures Act) Effective: October 2026

15. Tax-Free Shopping Moves to Refunds

Japan will stop the “tax-free at the register” program for foreign tourists. Instead of showing your passport and paying a reduced price immediately, you’ll pay the full cost, including the 10% consumption tax, like the rest of us peasants when you buy the item.

Then, you’ll get the tax back later through a refund process after Japan confirms you’re taking the goods out of the country. Think “buy now, reclaim later,” like VAT refunds in Europe.

If you’re visiting Japan and planning to spend a lot on shopping, you’ll need to pay the tax upfront. Keep your receipts and allow extra time at the airport or departure point to complete the refund steps.

Official name: 免税制度見直し, Menzei Seido Minaoshi (Tax-Free System Revision)

免税制度見直し, Menzei Seido Minaoshi (Tax-Free System Revision) Effective: November 2026

Did we miss anything? Or is there a 2026 law in Japan you’re already dreading? Drop it in the comments—we’re all going to find out about it eventually anyway.