2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

Information Systems Support Analyst
- Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd
- Salary: Salary negotiable Based on Experience and Specific Role Fulfilled
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an information systems support analyst, you will help users solve their daily basic PC and software issues. You will also be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.
Applicants should be fluent in Japanese in order to support local Japanese staff and have a good understanding of English in order to communicate with international support teams and management when needed.
Backend/DevOps Engineer
- Company: Crowd Cast
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Crowd Cast is looking for an experienced back end and devops engineer to join their team in Tokyo.
You must have strong skills on Heroku and AWS, and experience with Ruby on Rails.
The company working hour system is flex-time based and remote work is possible. Benefits include fixed and incentive bonuses 2 times a year.
Otome Game localization Chinese/Korean
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Project based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
ZigZaGame, a mobile game development company, is looking for individuals to assist them in the translation and proofreading of the Chinese and Korean versions of their otome game still under development.
You must be a native speaker in either Korean or Chinese.
This is a freelance remote or in-house position.
Exhibitions and Events Manager (Entry-Level) (Career-Growth) (Osaka)
- Company: Idea International Inc.
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be orchestrating your clients' professional presence at exhibitions, meetings and events, each of which connect people and help move the world.
If you are well organized, committed to your job on a personal level, self-motivated, calm in a hectic environment, good in an international team and possess good communication skills, then please send your application right away!
Multiple language abilities (Japanese, English, German, Dutch, etc.) and experience in exhibitions, hospitality, events or related industries are highly valued.
Office IT Manager
- Company: Jones Day
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Jones Day is a legal institution with more than 43 firms around the world.
The technology support manager at Jones Day will be responsible for the technical and operational oversight and support of the firm’s hardware and software systems as well as the management of the technology support services (TSS) department.
You must have several years of experience in an IT field and a college degree preferably in computer science or information technology.
Front Desk Agent
- Company: 株式会社コスモスホテルマネジメント
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Cosmos Hotel Management is looking for a front desk agent, with conversational Japanese and business level English, to be in charge of the Mimaru Apartment Hotel located in Kyoto.
Your main duties will include managing check in and check out, answering calls and emails, and assist the guest in the facility and outside by recommending sightseeing spot and restaurant.
Visa sponsorship available and bonus provided twice a year.
Real-Estate Agent
- Company: Bridge Life real estates （ブリッジライフ）
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Saitama city, Saitama
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Bridge Life is looking for English and Japanese speaking real-estate agents to join their office in Saitama City.
Your duties will include finding and signing foreigner friendly apartments in your assigned area.
