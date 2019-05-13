2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

Find the best new career opportunities on Japan's No.1 English-language job site!

On May 13, 2019

Information Systems Support Analyst Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd

The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd Salary: Salary negotiable Based on Experience and Specific Role Fulfilled

Salary negotiable Based on Experience and Specific Role Fulfilled Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an information systems support analyst, you will help users solve their daily basic PC and software issues. You will also be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.



Applicants should be fluent in Japanese in order to support local Japanese staff and have a good understanding of English in order to communicate with international support teams and management when needed. Share this Job Apply Here

Backend/DevOps Engineer Company: Crowd Cast

Crowd Cast Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Crowd Cast is looking for an experienced back end and devops engineer to join their team in Tokyo.



You must have strong skills on Heroku and AWS, and experience with Ruby on Rails.



The company working hour system is flex-time based and remote work is possible. Benefits include fixed and incentive bonuses 2 times a year. Share this Job Apply Here

Otome Game localization Chinese/Korean Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Project based

Project based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok ZigZaGame, a mobile game development company, is looking for individuals to assist them in the translation and proofreading of the Chinese and Korean versions of their otome game still under development.



You must be a native speaker in either Korean or Chinese.



This is a freelance remote or in-house position. Share this Job Apply Here

Exhibitions and Events Manager (Entry-Level) (Career-Growth) (Osaka) Company: Idea International Inc.

Idea International Inc. Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based

¥270,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan You will be orchestrating your clients' professional presence at exhibitions, meetings and events, each of which connect people and help move the world.



If you are well organized, committed to your job on a personal level, self-motivated, calm in a hectic environment, good in an international team and possess good communication skills, then please send your application right away!



Multiple language abilities (Japanese, English, German, Dutch, etc.) and experience in exhibitions, hospitality, events or related industries are highly valued. Share this Job Apply Here

Office IT Manager Company: Jones Day

Jones Day Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Jones Day is a legal institution with more than 43 firms around the world.



The technology support manager at Jones Day will be responsible for the technical and operational oversight and support of the firm’s hardware and software systems as well as the management of the technology support services (TSS) department.



You must have several years of experience in an IT field and a college degree preferably in computer science or information technology. Share this Job Apply Here

Front Desk Agent Company: 株式会社コスモスホテルマネジメント

株式会社コスモスホテルマネジメント Salary: ¥200,000 / Month

¥200,000 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cosmos Hotel Management is looking for a front desk agent, with conversational Japanese and business level English, to be in charge of the Mimaru Apartment Hotel located in Kyoto.



Your main duties will include managing check in and check out, answering calls and emails, and assist the guest in the facility and outside by recommending sightseeing spot and restaurant.



Visa sponsorship available and bonus provided twice a year. Share this Job Apply Here

Real-Estate Agent Company: Bridge Life real estates （ブリッジライフ）

Bridge Life real estates （ブリッジライフ） Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Saitama city, Saitama

Saitama city, Saitama English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bridge Life is looking for English and Japanese speaking real-estate agents to join their office in Saitama City.



Your duties will include finding and signing foreigner friendly apartments in your assigned area. Share this Job Apply Here

