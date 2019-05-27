2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

Find the best new career opportunities on Japan's No.1 English-language job site!

On May 27, 2019

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Full-Stack Engineer Company: 株式会社これから

株式会社これから Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 /hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 /hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kore Kara is an e-commerce and marketing agency focused on helping merchants increase sales through website design, creative personalization, and marketing strategies. They are looking for an experienced full-stack engineer to join their team in Tokyo.



Applicants must have work experience or strong knowledge in at least one of the below coding languages:



1. Server Side: Javascript (node.js/express.js/loopback.js), PHP (Laravel/Zend Framework), Go, Python

2. Front End: JavaScript (Vue/Nuxt/Babel/ESLint/Webpack/Marionette）

3. Database: MySQL, Aurora, MongoDB, NoSQL

4. Infrastructure: AWS (ELB, EC2, ECS, RDS, S3, SQS), GCP (Pub/Sub) Share this Job Apply Here

Bilingual Customer Service Representative Company: 40-40

40-40 Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 /hour

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 /hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan 40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.



Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested. Share this Job Apply Here

Otome Game Localization Chinese/Korean Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Project-based

Project-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK ZigZaGame, a mobile game development company, is looking for individuals to assist them in the translation and proofreading of the Chinese and Korean versions of their otome game — still under development.



You must be a native speaker in either Korean or Chinese. This can be a freelance remote or in-house position. Share this Job Apply Here

英文翻訳エディター／Native English Editor Company: 株式会社インターブックス - Interbooks Co., Ltd.

株式会社インターブックス - Interbooks Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,500 ～ ¥2,500 /hour

¥1,500 ～ ¥2,500 /hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Interbooks is looking for a native English speaker to edit, translate from Japanese to English, and proofread various materials for companies in Japan.



You must have at least JLPT N1 level or similar. Share this Job Apply Here

Independent Sales Representative Company: Military Auto Source

Military Auto Source Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable Commission Based

¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable Commission Based Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications Ok As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. Military Bases in the Far East. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.



You must have an energetic personality, ability to work independently, be both competitive and a team player, etc.



Application from overseas are warmly welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Russian Speaker Experienced Sales Company: ROYAL TRADING CO., LTD

ROYAL TRADING CO., LTD Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M /month, commission-based

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M /month, commission-based Location: Nagano, Japan

Nagano, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Royal Trading, an automotive export company, is looking for an experienced sales person to be in charge of their Russian customers.



You will only need conversational Japanese for basic internal communications.

Share this Job Apply Here

Real Estate Agent Company: Bridge Life Real Estate (ブリッジライフ）

Bridge Life Real Estate (ブリッジライフ） Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 /month, negotiable, commission-based

¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 /month, negotiable, commission-based Location: Saitama city, Saitama

Saitama city, Saitama English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bridge Life is looking for English and Japanese speaking real estate agents to join their office in Saitama City. Your duties will include finding and signing foreigner-friendly apartments in your assigned area. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.