2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Full-Stack Engineer
- Company: 株式会社これから
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 /hour, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kore Kara is an e-commerce and marketing agency focused on helping merchants increase sales through website design, creative personalization, and marketing strategies. They are looking for an experienced full-stack engineer to join their team in Tokyo.
Applicants must have work experience or strong knowledge in at least one of the below coding languages:
1. Server Side: Javascript (node.js/express.js/loopback.js), PHP (Laravel/Zend Framework), Go, Python
2. Front End: JavaScript (Vue/Nuxt/Babel/ESLint/Webpack/Marionette）
3. Database: MySQL, Aurora, MongoDB, NoSQL
4. Infrastructure: AWS (ELB, EC2, ECS, RDS, S3, SQS), GCP (Pub/Sub)
Bilingual Customer Service Representative
- Company: 40-40
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 /hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.
Otome Game Localization Chinese/Korean
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Project-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
ZigZaGame, a mobile game development company, is looking for individuals to assist them in the translation and proofreading of the Chinese and Korean versions of their otome game — still under development.
You must be a native speaker in either Korean or Chinese. This can be a freelance remote or in-house position.
英文翻訳エディター／Native English Editor
- Company: 株式会社インターブックス - Interbooks Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,500 ～ ¥2,500 /hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Interbooks is looking for a native English speaker to edit, translate from Japanese to English, and proofread various materials for companies in Japan.
You must have at least JLPT N1 level or similar.
Independent Sales Representative
- Company: Military Auto Source
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. Military Bases in the Far East. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.
You must have an energetic personality, ability to work independently, be both competitive and a team player, etc.
Application from overseas are warmly welcome.
Russian Speaker Experienced Sales
- Company: ROYAL TRADING CO., LTD
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M /month, commission-based
- Location: Nagano, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Royal Trading, an automotive export company, is looking for an experienced sales person to be in charge of their Russian customers.
You will only need conversational Japanese for basic internal communications.
Real Estate Agent
- Company: Bridge Life Real Estate (ブリッジライフ）
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 /month, negotiable, commission-based
- Location: Saitama city, Saitama
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Bridge Life is looking for English and Japanese speaking real estate agents to join their office in Saitama City. Your duties will include finding and signing foreigner-friendly apartments in your assigned area.
