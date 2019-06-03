2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

Find the best new career opportunities on Japan's No.1 English-language job site!

On Jun 3, 2019

French or Korean Bilingual Video Game Localization Company: 株式会社KINSHA

株式会社KINSHA Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,200 / Hour Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Kansai area, Japan Kinsha is looking for a bilingual who speaks English plus native-level French or Korean with Japanese proficiency (JLPT N1~N2) to perform translation and proofreading tasks for Japanese mobile games.



Your duties will include game testing to write reports and checking translations.

Accounting Manager Company: KOBE MOTOR COMPANY

KOBE MOTOR COMPANY Salary: ¥2.6M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable

¥2.6M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: None

None Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kobe Motor, a global exporter of Japanese and European cars, is looking for an accounting manager to join his team in Shin-Yokohama.



Restaurant Manager / Assistant Manager (Entry Level Position) Company: The Manhattan Fish Market Restaurant

The Manhattan Fish Market Restaurant Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Manhattan Fish Market, an American-style seafood restaurant in Shibuya, is hiring a restaurant manager or assistant manager to be part of their team known as the Sea-cret Agents.



English Seminar Instructor Company: Espritline Inc.(株式会社エスプリライン)

Espritline Inc.(株式会社エスプリライン) Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour

¥1,400 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Location: Kawagoe, Saitama

Kawagoe, Saitama English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Espritline is looking for an English instructor to take part in its English seminars.



Native English Curriculum Developer Company: 株式会社TOEZ

株式会社TOEZ Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Toez, a company who operates more than 250 preschools in Japan, is looking for new members to join its English education team to work on curriculum development.



Your main duties will include checking English documents, creating teaching materials including audio materials, and revising/updating previous curriculums.



You must have teaching experience. You are able to work remotely in Japan.

Ambassador's Residence Service Staff Company: Australian Embassy / オーストラリア大使館

Australian Embassy / オーストラリア大使館 Salary: ¥278,100 ~ ¥278,100 / Month

¥278,100 ~ ¥278,100 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Australian Embassy is looking for residence service staff to facilitate the Embassy objectives and achievements including meal preparation, service and housekeeping, as well as communication.



Manager / Administration Company: Park Hyatt Niseko

Park Hyatt Niseko Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications Ok The Park Hyatt Niseko is looking for different manager positions: Engineering, Finance, Information System, Human Resources, Training and Security.



Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Preschool Teacher Company: Kamalei International School

Kamalei International School Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Bunkyo, Tokyo

Bunkyo, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Kamalei International School located in Sendagi, Tokyo, allows children from 2 to 5 to experience a varied curriculum in an English-only environment. Your duties will include preparing materials and lessons for each class.

