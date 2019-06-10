2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Restaurant Staff at a Ninja Restaurant
- Industries: Restaurant management, development, and consulting
- Position Available: 2
A Ninja-themed restaurant located in Akasaka and Shinjuku is looking for ninjutsu-skilled staff to join its Shinobi team. Meals, transportation and uniforms will be provided.
Restaurant staff and kitchen staff positions available.
French or Korean Bilingual Video Game Localization
- Company: 株式会社KINSHA
- Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Conversational level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in the Kansai area, Japan
Kinsha is looking for a bilingual who speaks English plus native-level French or Korean with Japanese proficiency (JLPT N1~N2) to perform translation and proofreading tasks for Japanese mobile games.
Your duties will include game testing to write reports and check translations.
Japanese/English/Chinese Video Games Translators
- Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Minato, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business Level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A native Chinese and English translator is wanted for the translation of video games and game apps.
Your main duty will be translating from Japanese to English and/or Chinese as well as providing native-level quality checks for already translated texts.
You must have at least JLPT N2.
Restaurant Manager / Assistant Manager (Entry Level Position)
- Company: The Manhattan Fish Market Restaurant
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Manhattan Fish Market, an American-style seafood restaurant in Shibuya, is hiring a restaurant manager or assistant manager to be part of their team known as the Sea-cret Agents.
You must have at least 1 year work experience in the food and beverage industry.
English Seminar Instructor
- Company: Espritline Inc.(株式会社エスプリライン)
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour
- Location: Kawagoe, Saitama
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Espritline is looking for an English instructor to take part in its English seminars.
You must have a passion for motivating others to succeed and a minimum of 2 years of teaching experience. Having experience in coaching, consulting or theater is a plus.
Native English Curriculum Developer
- Company: 株式会社TOEZ
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Chuo, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Toez, a company who operates more than 250 preschools in Japan, is looking for new members to join its English education team to work on curriculum development.
Your main duties will include checking English documents, creating teaching materials including audio materials, and revising/updating previous curriculums.
You must have teaching experience. You are able to work remotely in Japan.
Customer Service & Partner Specialist
- Company: Booking.com
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Shinagawa, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Booking.com is looking for a customer service and partner specialist to be the first point of contact for its accommodation partners. By phone and email, you will be resolving basic questions and queries, such as modifications to rooms, rates, and availability.
You must be fluent in English and Japanese.
Ambassador's Residence Service Staff
- Company: Australian Embassy / オーストラリア大使館
- Salary: ¥278,100 ~ ¥278,100 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Australian Embassy is looking for residence service staff to facilitate the Embassy objectives and achievements including meal preparation, service and housekeeping, as well as communication.
You must have experience in the hospitality industry.
Manager / Administration
- Company: Park Hyatt Niseko
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The Park Hyatt Niseko is looking for different manager positions: Engineering, Finance, Information System, Human Resources, Training and Security.
Prior experience in the hospitality industry is mandatory.
Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
Preschool Teacher
- Company: Kamalei International School
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Bunkyo, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kamalei International School located in Sendagi, Tokyo, allows children from 2 to 5 to experience a varied curriculum in an English-only environment. Your duties will include preparing materials and lessons for each class.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.