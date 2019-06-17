2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

Find the best new career opportunities on Japan's No.1 English-language job site!

On Jun 17, 2019

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Senior English Copywriter Company: We Are Social G.K.

We Are Social G.K. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan You must have a university degree to apply for this English copywriter position.



The ideal candidate will be social media savvy (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) as well as being up-to-date on trends and sub-culture news around the world. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales Executive, Car Exporter Company: Al Ain Japan

Al Ain Japan Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable + Incentive

¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable + Incentive Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan AA Japan is hiring sales executives with vehicle export experience to expand its sales capacity and support its development in new markets. Any candidates with any combination of these language requirements are welcome to apply: Spanish, Urdu, Swahili, Bengali, Russian, Cebuano, Mongolian.



Possibility for part-time work. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese/English/Chinese Video Games Translators Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン

Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan A native Chinese and English translator is wanted for the translation of video games and game apps.



Your main duty will be translating from Japanese to English and/or Chinese as well as providing native-level quality checks for already translated texts.



You must have at least JLPT N2. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Service & Partner Specialist Company: Booking.com

Booking.com Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Location: Shinagawa, Tokyo

Shinagawa, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Booking.com is looking for a customer service and partner specialist to be the first point of contact for its accommodation partners. By phone and email, you will be resolving basic questions and queries, such as modifications to rooms, rates, and availability.



You must be fluent in English and Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Specialist in Law and Business Development Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人

Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人 Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sonoda & Kobayashi is looking for a motivated professional willing to contribute to the internationalization and business development process of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm. Your main duties will be to manage existing client relations and develop business opportunities. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Support Assistant Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.

InsideJapan Tours Ltd. Salary: ¥271,993 / Month Negotiable

¥271,993 / Month Negotiable Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a temporary contract covering the Rugby World Cup period.



Your core duties will include answering customer support requests, coordinating with the operations team and travel consultants on customer support issues.



Experience in the travel industry would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Real Estate Customer Service Assistant Company: Village House Management Co., Ltd.

Village House Management Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.6M / Year

¥3.6M / Year Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be to handle communications and inquiries from existing tenants in English. You must be able to speak Japanese for internal communication.



One year of work experience is a must, preferably in the real estate industry. Share this Job Apply Here

Java Engineer for Clinical Management Software Company: CGI

CGI Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan CGI is looking for a full-time Java engineer to join its fun and open-minded team to improve clinical diagnosis and care through a cloud-based software.



You must have Java and C# programming skills, a good understanding of SQL and experience using IDE (NetBeans, Eclipse, IntelliJ, etc.,). Share this Job Apply Here

Guest Service Officer Company: T Hotel 竜王 株式会社

T Hotel 竜王 株式会社 Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month

¥180,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Location: Yamanouchi, Nagano

Yamanouchi, Nagano English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Guest Service Officer is responsible for coordinating all phases of guests experiences during their stay from check in to check out.



Benefits include a free employee dormitory with breakfast, lunch, and dinner provided.

Share this Job Apply Here

Sales Manager Assistant at Japan Partner Inc. Worldwide Car Exporter Company: Japan Partner LTD

Japan Partner LTD Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Commission-based

¥230,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Commission-based Location: Kanie, Aichi

Kanie, Aichi English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be to establish and maintain effective business relationships with customers by effectively converting inbound contacts into customers.



You must have experience in using Facebook and Instagram to manage the company social media accounts by publishing regular updates, blogs, and new product or service information.



Abilities in Russian and a valid driving license would be preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.