2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

Senior English Copywriter
- Company: We Are Social G.K.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You must have a university degree to apply for this English copywriter position.
The ideal candidate will be social media savvy (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) as well as being up-to-date on trends and sub-culture news around the world.
Director / English School Manager
- Company: EJ-Japan | 株式会社エイジー・ジャパン
- Salary: ¥320,000 / Month
- Location: Matsudo, Chiba
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your role will be to manage new teachers, as well as develop the school curriculum and participate in the business development of the school.
You must have at least 3 years experience in teaching English, including curriculum development and teacher training.
Sales Executive, Car Exporter
- Company: Al Ain Japan
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable + Incentive
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
AA Japan is hiring sales executives with vehicle export experience to expand its sales capacity and support its development in new markets. Any candidates with any combination of these language requirements are welcome to apply: Spanish, Urdu, Swahili, Bengali, Russian, Cebuano, Mongolian.
There is also a possibility for part-time work.
Japanese/English/Chinese Video Games Translators
- Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Minato, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A native Chinese and English translator is wanted for the translation of video games and game apps.
Your main duty will be translating from Japanese to English and/or Chinese as well as providing native-level quality checks for already translated texts.
You must have at least JLPT N2.
International Sales Executive
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
G-7 Crown Trading is looking for a results-driven sales executive to seek out and generate new business opportunities overseas.
You will be in charge of selling, exporting and sourcing out vehicles that match the needs of your clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
Speaking one of the following languages is a big plus: Russian, Thai, Indonesian, and/or Chinese.
Customer Service & Partner Specialist
- Company: Booking.com
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Shinagawa, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Booking.com is looking for a customer service and partner specialist to be the first point of contact for its accommodation partners. By phone and email, you will be resolving basic questions and queries, such as modifications to rooms, rates, and availability.
You must be fluent in English and Japanese.
Specialist in Law and Business Development
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sonoda & Kobayashi is looking for a motivated professional willing to contribute to the internationalization and business development process of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm. Your main duties will be to manage existing client relations and develop business opportunities.
Wine Sales Representative
- Company: Alcotrade Trust Inc. - アルコトレード・トラスト
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
If wine is your passion and doing sales motivates you, apply for this wine sales representative position in Tokyo.
Conversational Japanese required. Visa sponsorship available.
Candidate must have an outgoing personality and be willing to work to reach high goals in a competitive environment.
Customer Support Assistant
- Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.
- Salary: ¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a temporary contract covering the Rugby World Cup period.
Your core duties will include answering customer support requests, coordinating with the operations team and travel consultants on customer support issues.
Experience in the travel industry would be a plus.
Real Estate Customer Service Assistant
- Company: Village House Management Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.6M / Year
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be to handle communications and inquiries from existing tenants in English. You must be able to speak Japanese for internal communication.
One year of work experience is a must, preferably in the real estate industry.
Java Engineer for Clinical Management Software
- Company: CGI
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Minato, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
CGI is looking for a full-time Java engineer to join its fun and open-minded team to improve clinical diagnosis and care through a cloud-based software.
You must have Java and C# programming skills, a good understanding of SQL and experience using IDE (NetBeans, Eclipse, IntelliJ, etc.,).
Guest Service Officer
- Company: T Hotel 竜王 株式会社
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month
- Location: Yamanouchi, Nagano
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Guest Service Officer is responsible for coordinating all phases of guests experiences during their stay from check in to check out.
Benefits include a free employee dormitory with breakfast, lunch, and dinner provided.
Sales Manager Assistant at Japan Partner Inc. Worldwide Car Exporter
- Company: Japan Partner LTD
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Commission-based
- Location: Kanie, Aichi
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be to establish and maintain effective business relationships by converting inbound contacts into customers.
You must have experience in using Facebook and Instagram to manage the company social media accounts by publishing regular updates, blogs, and new product or service information.
Abilities in Russian and a valid driving license would be preferred.
