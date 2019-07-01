2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

Our pick of the best new career opportunities on GaijinPot Jobs.

On Jul 1, 2019

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Senior English Copywriter Company: We Are Social G.K.

We Are Social G.K. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan You must have a university degree to apply for this English copywriter position.



The ideal candidate will be social media savvy (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) as well as being up-to-date on trends and sub-culture news around the world. Share this Job Apply Here

Director / English School Manager Company: EJ-Japan | 株式会社エイジー・ジャパン

EJ-Japan | 株式会社エイジー・ジャパン Salary: ¥320,000 / Month

¥320,000 / Month Location: Matsudo, Chiba

Matsudo, Chiba English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your role will be to manage new teachers, as well as develop the school curriculum and participate in the business development of the school.



You must have at least 3 years experience in teaching English, including curriculum development and teacher training. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese/English/Chinese Video Games Translators Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン

Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan A native Chinese and English translator is wanted for the translation of video games and game apps.



Your main duty will be translating from Japanese to English and/or Chinese as well as providing native-level quality checks for already translated texts.



You must have at least JLPT N2. Share this Job Apply Here

International Sales Executive Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.

G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa

Kawasaki, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan G-7 Crown Trading is looking for a results-driven sales executive to seek out and generate new business opportunities overseas.



You will be in charge of selling, exporting and sourcing out vehicles that match the needs of your clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.



Speaking one of the following languages is a big plus: Russian, Thai, Indonesian, and/or Chinese. Share this Job Apply Here

Wine Sales Representative Company: Alcotrade Trust Inc. - アルコトレード・トラスト

Alcotrade Trust Inc. - アルコトレード・トラスト Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Commission-based

¥200,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan If wine is your passion and doing sales motivates you, apply for this wine sales representative position in Tokyo.



Conversational Japanese required. Visa sponsorship available.



Candidate must have an outgoing personality and be willing to work to reach high goals in a competitive environment. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Support Assistant Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.

InsideJapan Tours Ltd. Salary: ¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable

¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a temporary contract covering the Rugby World Cup period.



Your core duties will include answering customer support requests, coordinating with the operations team and travel consultants on customer support issues.



Experience in the travel industry would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Java Engineer for Clinical Management Software Company: CGI

CGI Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan CGI is looking for a full-time Java engineer to join its fun and open-minded team to improve clinical diagnosis and care through a cloud-based software.



You must have Java and C# programming skills, a good understanding of SQL and experience using IDE (NetBeans, Eclipse, IntelliJ, etc.,). Share this Job Apply Here

Guest Service Officer Company: T Hotel 竜王 株式会社

T Hotel 竜王 株式会社 Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month

¥180,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Location: Yamanouchi, Nagano

Yamanouchi, Nagano English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Guest Service Officer is responsible for coordinating all phases of guest experiences during their stay from check in to check out.



Benefits include a free employee dormitory with breakfast, lunch, and dinner provided.

Share this Job Apply Here

Sales Manager Assistant at Japan Partner Inc. Worldwide Car Exporter Company: Japan Partner LTD

Japan Partner LTD Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Commission-based

¥230,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Commission-based Location: Kanie, Aichi

Kanie, Aichi English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be to establish and maintain effective business relationships by converting inbound contacts into customers.



You must have experience in using Facebook and Instagram to manage the company social media accounts by publishing regular updates, blogs, and new product or service information.



Abilities in Russian and a valid driving license would be preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.