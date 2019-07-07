2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Head of Business Development
- Company: STH Japan
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Kita Aoyama, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
STH Japan, exclusive distributor for the Rugby World Cup 2019 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is looking for its new head of business development.
Your key responsibilities will be to engage sports rights holders and federations to unearth opportunities and build a network in the sports industry to highlight STH Japan objectives.
The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in sports as well as proven previous experience in a business development role.
Experience working in sports, travel or the hospitality industry is preferred.
Wine Sales Representative
- Company: Alcotrade Trust Inc. | アルコトレード・トラスト
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
If wine is your passion and doing sales motivates you, apply for this wine sales representative position in Tokyo.
Conversational Japanese required. Visa sponsorship available.
Candidate must have an outgoing personality and be willing to work to reach high goals in a competitive environment.
Full Stack Engineer
- Company: Juwwa, Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Conversational level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Keen to work in an exciting and fast-paced startup environment?
Emerging software development company Juwwa Inc. is looking for a Full-Stack Engineer to:
• Contribute to the design and architecture of our core platform
• Build reusable components and codes/libraries for future use
• Design and develop APIs
• Collaborate with the whole team and stakeholders to design and launch new features...and more!
If you want to take advantage of this opportunity to work in a fast-growing startup, conquer new challenges, and be exposed to unlimited opportunities, we welcome you.
Director / English School Manager
- Company: EJ-Japan | 株式会社エイジー・ジャパン
- Salary: ¥320,000 / Month
- Location: Matsudo, Chiba
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your role will be to manage new teachers, as well as develop the school curriculum and participate in the business development of the school.
You must have at least 3 years experience in teaching English, including curriculum development and teacher training.
International Sales Executive
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based
- Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
G-7 Crown Trading is looking for a results-driven sales executive to seek out and generate new business opportunities overseas.
You will be in charge of selling, exporting and sourcing out vehicles that match the needs of your clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
Speaking one of the following languages is a big plus: Russian, Thai, Indonesian, and/or Chinese.
Customer Support Assistant
- Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.
- Salary: ¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a temporary contract covering the Rugby World Cup period.
Your core duties will include answering customer support requests, coordinating with the operations team and travel consultants on customer support issues.
Experience in the travel industry would be a plus.
Admission Counsellor
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) | グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥190,000 ~ ¥200,000 / Month, Fixed salary plus commutation
- Location: Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
GIIS, an award-winning school located in 8 different countries, is looking for an admission counselor for its school located in Nishi-Kasai, in east Tokyo.
Your main duties will be handling and following inquiries for the school including counseling parents about their child admissions.
You must have high organizational and management skills as well as being able to communicate in English and Japanese.
Early Education Content Writer
- Company: Laurus International School of Science
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will be the lead content writer and developer for an original and engaging e-Learning platform produced by the school itself.
You must have experience in writing educational materials/content or in developing curricula.
Legal Translator
- Company: 株式会社インターブックス | Interbooks Co., Ltd.
- Salary: Project-based, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Interbooks is looking for a Japanese to English translator specialized in legal materials such as non-disclosure agreements, outsourcing contracts, license agreements, building lease contracts, distributor agreements, etc. for companies in Japan.
The application process includes a trial translation.
Early Year Programme - PYP Teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) | グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a PYP teacher for early year students, you must have knowledge, understanding, and enthusiasm for creative teaching and learning as a key to raising achievement, aspiration, and motivation.
You must have a degree in education with at least 2 years of teaching in early years PYP.
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: アクティブ・コネクター株式会社
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Commission-Based
- Location: Bunkyo, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a growing business, Active Connector is currently looking for a recruitment consultant who will be dedicated to helping fellow foreigners find their "ikigai" (way of life) in Japan.
Your main duties will include providing career consulting session to users in English as well as introducing them to jobs that match their profile and expectations.
Japanese proficiency is not required but would be a big plus.
