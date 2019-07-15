2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

Our pick of the best new career opportunities on GaijinPot Jobs.

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Customer Business Director Company: NSR GROUP

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Engineering and HR recruitment firm, NSR, is looking for a talented Customer Business Director.



You will be responsible for building a strong relationship with key personnel at all levels, and developing an understanding of key stakeholders within the company.



Candidates will have:



• A B.S. degree in either Business Administration or Engineering or equivalent

• 7-10 years’ experience in aerospace or aviation activities

• Past aerospace industry experience

TIS Afterschool Teacher in Fukuoka Company: TIS Group

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Established in 1985, Tokyo International School Group (TISG) runs Tokyo International School Afterschool, Tokyo International School Kindergarten and Tokyo International School Learning Through English. We also have franchise campuses based in Yokohama, Sapporo, Kobe and Fukuoka.



The Ohori team in Fukuoka has an opening for the TISAS program for the new school year.



TISAS is an after school program that provides an immersion environment for non-native English speaking children.



We are looking for a confident, dedicated, and passionate teacher. Candidates must have a university degree and two years experience.

Staff for Italian Restaurant Company: L'OSTERIA Co., Ltd. - 株式会社オステリア

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ristorante L'Osteria began providing the authentic taste and atmosphere of Italy before "Italian" food had even arrived in Japan.



We serve mainly regional cuisine from the northern region of Italy, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.



We are looking for restaurant staff to join our team.



A lot of foreign customers visit us, and we'd like to build an international team of friendly staff to welcome them.

Instructor Recruiter Company: Gaba Corporation (株式会社 GABA)

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan We have an opportunity for a full-time Instructor Recruiter to join our team starting September 2nd, 2019. The Instructor Recruiting Team are responsible for finding and recruiting new Gaba Instructors from both within Japan and from overseas.



Desired qualities:



• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Detail and process-oriented

• Confidence presenting to groups

• Ability to produce results under pressure and to deadlines

Translation Project Manager or Assistant Company: Arc Communications | 株式会社アークコミュニケーションズ

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This translation project manager position is ideal for people who want to establish long-lasting relations with their customers, would enjoy working in an open-minded and relaxed atmosphere, and are eager to take on new challenges with a proactive attitude.



You will be tasked with various responsibilities related to the management of entire translation projects, along with quality control, project scheduling and cost management.



Arc Communications offers its translation services in a wide array of fields, translating documents ranging from marketing texts to technical manuals and subtitles.

Full-time and Part-time Teachers Company: Kspace (ケイスペース)

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Kspace International School is now hiring!



Are you looking for an exciting job teaching children and using your creative artistic talents?



Kspace is a bustling environment where we deliver the most exciting and diverse ESL lessons in Tokyo. We are currently looking for full-time and part-time teachers.



If you have what it takes to bring vibrant lessons given to an already colourful atmosphere, then Kspace could be a perfect fit!

Recruitment Consultant Company: Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K.

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are looking for an ambitious, self-starting, logical person to join our growing team.



The position entails conducting searches to identify potential candidates that match client hiring needs. This role also requires you to build and manage a network of candidates through reaching out by email, and cold calling.

IT Engineer in Tokyo Company: Goalist Co., Ltd.

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan If you're a new graduate with an education background in Computer Science/IT or a related discipline and can speak conversational Japanese or above then please come to meet us!



No experience is necessary for this position as a System Engineer Programmer with us where you'll work with major Japanese IT firms and major manufacturing industry leaders.



Training and support provided.

Digital Media Advertising Sales | デジタルメディア広告営業 Company: GPlusMedia Inc | 株式会社ジープラスメディア

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Operating some of Japan’s best-known websites for English-language news and information, the multinational team at GPlus Media put their skills to work to support the needs of clients looking to access Japan’s vibrant foreign market.



We are looking for enthusiastic, driven, results-oriented individuals to expand our sales team, working on our GaijinPot, Japan Today and Savvy Tokyo brands.



Sales executives are responsible for prospecting for new business, upselling, cross-selling within our extensive client base, and delivering results.

