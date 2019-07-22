2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

There's a position that's perfect for you on GaijinPot jobs! Check out our top picks for this week.

On Jul 22, 2019

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Marketing Analyst Company: Housing Japan K.K. - ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社

Housing Japan K.K. - ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社 Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Depending on experience

¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Depending on experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Housing Japan seeks a creative bilingual individual to assist in all aspects of marketing including digital and printed content creation, EDM and SNS marketing campaign management, advertising and event planning.



You must have a native level of Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Front Office Manager Company: Ivy Hospitality

Ivy Hospitality Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥300,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Ivy Hospitality Group is looking for a front office manager to organize excellent services to ensure customer satisfaction and be responsible for check-in and check-out operations by staff.



Relocation fees and housing in the company condominium is provided!



Chinese or Korean language ability is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Currency Exchange Personnel Company: RSK Co., Ltd.

RSK Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Dotonbori, Osaka

Dotonbori, Osaka English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Good with numbers?



Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in Osaka. You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Translator / English Proofreader Company: Ishida Taiseisha Inc. (株式会社石田大成社)

Ishida Taiseisha Inc. (株式会社石田大成社) Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Gifu, Japan

Gifu, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be 80 percent translation work, from Japanese to English, and 20 percent of English proofreading.



You must have a bachelor's degree and be fluent in Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Digital Media Advertising Sales Company: GPlusMedia Inc | 株式会社ジープラスメディア

GPlusMedia Inc | 株式会社ジープラスメディア Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Operating some of Japan’s best-known websites for English-language news and information, the multinational team at GPlus Media put their skills to work to support the needs of clients looking to access Japan’s vibrant foreign market.



We are looking for enthusiastic, driven, results-oriented individuals to expand our sales team, working on our GaijinPot, Japan Today and Savvy Tokyo brands.



Sales executives are responsible for prospecting for new business, upselling, cross-selling within our extensive client base, and delivering results. Share this Job Apply Here

Translation Project Manager or Assistant Company: Arc Communications | 株式会社アークコミュニケーションズ

Arc Communications | 株式会社アークコミュニケーションズ Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This translation project manager position is ideal for people who want to establish long-lasting relations with their customers, would enjoy working in an open-minded and relaxed atmosphere, and are eager to take on new challenges with a proactive attitude.



You will be tasked with various responsibilities related to the management of entire translation projects, along with quality control, project scheduling and cost management.



Arc Communications offers its translation services in a wide array of fields, translating documents ranging from marketing texts to technical manuals and subtitles. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time and Part-time Teachers Company: Kspace (ケイスペース)

Kspace (ケイスペース) Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Kspace International School is now hiring!



Are you looking for an exciting job teaching children and using your creative artistic talents?



Kspace is a bustling environment where we deliver the most exciting and diverse ESL lessons in Tokyo. We are currently looking for full-time and part-time teachers.



If you have what it takes to bring vibrant lessons given to an already colorful atmosphere, then Kspace could be a perfect fit! Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment Consultant Company: Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K.

Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K. Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Base + Incentive Bonus

¥2.7M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Base + Incentive Bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are looking for an ambitious, self-starting, logical person to join our growing team.



The position entails conducting searches to identify potential candidates that match client hiring needs. This role also requires you to build and manage a network of candidates through reaching out by email, and cold-calling. Share this Job Apply Here

In-House Game Localization Company: 株式会社デジタルハーツ DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD

株式会社デジタルハーツ DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD Salary: ¥2.2M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥2.2M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Digital Hearts is looking for an in-house translator to localize their latest video game titles from Japanese to English.



You must have localization experience with games, manga, anime or similar.



Knowledge in translation tools such as Trados, MemoQ or WordFast would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

IT Engineer Company: Goalist Co., Ltd.

Goalist Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan If you're a new graduate with an education background in Computer Science/IT or a related discipline and can speak conversational Japanese or above then please come to meet us!



No experience is necessary for this position as a System Engineer Programmer with us where you'll work with major Japanese IT firms and major manufacturing industry leaders.



Training and support provided. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.